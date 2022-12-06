Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
2 Big-Data Stocks Capable of Big Gains in 2023
Palantir and Datadog shares have been under profound pressure over the past year. Though big data and high-tech innovation are out of style, Wall Street still sees gains to be had from these two stocks going into the new year. In this article, we’ll use TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to look...
The asset bubble that’s quietly popping
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed policymakers meet this week to raise borrowing costs again in a fight against the highest inflation in four decades that they're not close to winning.
tipranks.com
These 4 Retail Stocks Shine with Holiday Glamour
Retail stocks are going into the holiday season with modest valuations. With consumer sentiment poised to sink, questions linger as to whether they’re worth the low price of admission. Retail stocks have been under considerable pressure of late, thanks in part to mounting recession fears and lingering supply-chain issues....
tipranks.com
Tencent Stock (TCEHY) Looks Undervalued — Time to Buy?
With the potential Chinese economic recovery, the Chinese tech and gaming behemoth Tencent looks all set for a turnaround. The relaxed regulations and new licenses will act as a catalyst for the stock. A cheap valuation at current levels make it an attractive purchase. There are new hopes for the...
tipranks.com
Representative Jim Langevin Traded These 2 Stocks in November
Tracking a politician’s trading activities may prove insightful for investors. Today, we will look at Congressman Jim Langevin’s recent trades and the latest performance of the companies. Jim Langevin, the U.S. representative for Rhode Island’s 2nd congressional district since 2001, actively trades (buy and sell) in U.S.-listed stocks...
tipranks.com
AST SpaceMobile Stock (NASDAQ: ASTS): A Crash Landing is Imminent
Every time ASTS stock takes flight, gravity soon takes over and the stock runs out of rocket fuel. Sure, 5G in space is an exciting prospect, but beware as AST SpaceMobile is printing up plenty of shares but not printing profits. AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) might someday be known as...
World markets extend Wall St losses; China COVID cases rise
Shares have fallen in Europe and Asia after last week's decline on Wall Street
tipranks.com
Take-Two Stock Notches Up after Citigroup Initiates Coverage
The video game market has had it rough this year, with many major titles delayed until 2023 or possibly beyond. Yet individual firms are faring reasonably well. Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) notched up around 1% in Friday’s trading after Citigroup (NYSE:C) started coverage on the stock. Citi, via analyst Jason Bazinet,...
tipranks.com
Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Stock Gains on Successful Capital Raising
Credit Suisse has completed the second phase of its capital-raising plan. The company plans to use these funds to improve its financial position. Switzerland’s second-largest bank Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) (GB:0QP5) has raised CHF2.24 billion through a rights offering to its investors. The American depository shares of Credit Suisse gained 4.7% in Thursday’s trading session.
tipranks.com
Autolus Tanks After Pricing of Public Offering
Shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) tanked by more than 20% in pre-market trading on Friday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the pricing of its public offering. Autolus will offer 75 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) in the United States representing 75 million ordinary shares at a price of...
tipranks.com
Carvana Gets Volatile, Trading Halted Several Times
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) once made a great name for itself on the notion of a “car vending machine.” The idea that a car could be bought like a can of soda or a candy bar intrigued many. Yet that one intriguing notion didn’t hold up well as the car market went into crippling shortages, first of supply, then of demand. Carvana shares saw a volatile trading session today, as they were halted several times.
tipranks.com
3 Economic Events That Will Affect Your Portfolio This Week, December 12-16
CPI – Tuesday, December 13. The CPI, or Consumer Price Index, tells us how much prices for a basic basket of products have fluctuated recently. A high CPI means inflation is elevated, meaning the Fed is likely to raise interest rates in order to reduce inflation levels. Higher interest rates usually lead to a retreat in the stock markets.
tipranks.com
Prometheus (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock: Here’s What Caused the Electrifying Rally
Prometheus stock has registered an outrageous gain of 225% in the past two days due to encouraging trial results. Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) stock soared nearly 225% in the past two days and hit $117.73 for the first time since going public in March 2021. Positive Phase-2 trial results for its PRA023 drug, designed to treat ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, supported the rally.
China slams U.S. sanctions over alleged rights abuses in Tibet
BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. sanctions on two senior Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses in Tibet were illegal and seriously harmed Sino-U.S. ties, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.
tipranks.com
RH Jumps Over 5% Despite Issuing Housing Market Collapse Warning
RH (NYSE:RH) rode the lockdown phase of the pandemic to glory back in 2020, and a little beyond as well. Recently, however, it’s started sounding a much darker alarm, looking for a housing market collapse that will match 2008 in sheer ferocity. That didn’t stop RH stock from spiking over 5% in Friday’s trading, however.
tipranks.com
Li Auto’s Q3 Results Miss Estimates
Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) delivered disappointing Q3 results with revenues of $1.27 billion, up 22.5% year-over-year but still fell short of Street estimates by $60 million. The adjusted loss came in at $0.18 per American Depository Share (ADS), wider than analysts’ expectations of a loss of $0.11. At the...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower in Choppy Trading Session
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.91%, 0.74%, and 0.64%, respectively. The energy sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 2.41%. Conversely, the communications sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.3%.
tipranks.com
HIVE’s (NASDAQ:HIVE) November BTC Production Falls Amid Harsh Crypto Winter
HIVE Blockchain’s production fell in November as the miner continues to face a tough crypto winter due to lower Bitcoin prices and higher energy costs. Canadian blockchain miner HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) produced 264 Bitcoin (BTC-USD) in November from ASIC and GPU mining operations, down from 307 BTC in October. The company continued to face challenges in November due to the contagion concerns from the implosion of digital-asset exchange FTX, rising interest rates, and the energy crisis.
tipranks.com
Erasca Slides After Public Offering; Inks Licensing Deal with NVS
Shares of Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) slid by more than 11% in morning trading on Friday after the clinical-stage precision oncology company announced the pricing of its public offering of 15.38 million shares of its common stock at a price of $6.50 per share. The gross proceeds to Erasca from the...
tipranks.com
Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) Offloads $1 Billion Shares in AmerisourceBergen
Walgreens Boots Alliance has further reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen by selling shares worth $1 billion. Proceeds from this transaction will be used to lower Walgreens’ debt and support VillageMD’s acquisition of Summit Health. Retail pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) further reduced its stake in drug distributor...
Comments / 0