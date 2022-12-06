Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) once made a great name for itself on the notion of a “car vending machine.” The idea that a car could be bought like a can of soda or a candy bar intrigued many. Yet that one intriguing notion didn’t hold up well as the car market went into crippling shortages, first of supply, then of demand. Carvana shares saw a volatile trading session today, as they were halted several times.

2 DAYS AGO