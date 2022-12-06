ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell's 43 points help Cavs sink Lakers

Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 43 points to fuel the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Mitchell made 17 of 27 shots from the floor and 4 of 8 from 3-point range to eclipse his previous season-high point total of 41, set during the Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime win at Boston on Oct. 28.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

James Harden Returns to Sixers' Lineup - Knicks & NBA Tracker

The Knicks' Atlantic Division rivals from Philadelphia welcomed back James Harden to their lineup on Monday night as the 76ers fell by a 132-123 final to the Houston Rockets in double overtime. Harden, perhaps appropriately, made his return at the site of his breakout as a premier talent, having repped the Rockets for nine seasons before spending most of the past two seasons with Brooklyn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Nets' Edmond Sumner (glute) available on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner (glute) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Sumner has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Wednesday. Sumner is averaging 7.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 13.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Irving, Durant help Nets outlast Hornets

NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 33 points, Kevin Durant had 29 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 on Wednesday night.Seth Curry added 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting to help the Nets win for the fifth time in six games.Irving scored 12-fourth quarter points."In the fourth quarter they were just playing with a lot of comfort, and we just got to be really prepared for other team's best shots even if they're coming in and not playing well as well throughout the season, they're still talented," Irving said. "We just got to pay our respects and play the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Tierney gets 1st goal for Panthers in 5-1 win over Red Wings

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran Chris Tierney scored his first goal of the season in his second game with Florida, and the Panthers scored four times in the second period to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Thursday night. Rookie Matt Kiersted also scored his first goal for the Panthers, who have won seven straight against the Red Wings and 17 of the last 19 meetings. Tierney and Kiersted were recalled this week from Charlotte of the AHL and provided a boost for a team that’s been dealing with injuries and illness. Eetu Luostarinen, Josh Mahura and Matthew Tkachuk had Florida’s other goals, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves. Jonatan Berggren scored for the Red Wings, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 36 shots.
DETROIT, MI

