NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 33 points, Kevin Durant had 29 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 on Wednesday night.Seth Curry added 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting to help the Nets win for the fifth time in six games.Irving scored 12-fourth quarter points."In the fourth quarter they were just playing with a lot of comfort, and we just got to be really prepared for other team's best shots even if they're coming in and not playing well as well throughout the season, they're still talented," Irving said. "We just got to pay our respects and play the...

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO