Los Angeles Lakers Almost Landed Terry Rozier In A 3-Team Trade Around Donovan Mitchell
Los Angeles Lakers discussed trading for Terry Rozier in the summer in a deal involving Donovan Mitchell.
Bojan Bogdanovic pours in 31 as Pistons handle Heat
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 of his 31 points in the second half as the Detroit Pistons rallied to a 116-96
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley out versus Raptors
On Tuesday night, Anthony Davis was suffering from flu-like symptoms. He was in the starting lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he left the game in the first quarter and didn’t return. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Davis had a fever of over 101 degrees, yet he still...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell's 43 points help Cavs sink Lakers
Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 43 points to fuel the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Mitchell made 17 of 27 shots from the floor and 4 of 8 from 3-point range to eclipse his previous season-high point total of 41, set during the Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime win at Boston on Oct. 28.
Yardbarker
James Harden Returns to Sixers' Lineup - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The Knicks' Atlantic Division rivals from Philadelphia welcomed back James Harden to their lineup on Monday night as the 76ers fell by a 132-123 final to the Houston Rockets in double overtime. Harden, perhaps appropriately, made his return at the site of his breakout as a premier talent, having repped the Rockets for nine seasons before spending most of the past two seasons with Brooklyn.
numberfire.com
Nets' Edmond Sumner (glute) available on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner (glute) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Sumner has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Wednesday. Sumner is averaging 7.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 13.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
Finney-Smith's late 3 helps Mavs to 116-115 win over Nuggets
DENVER (AP) — Dorian Finney-Smith had someone in his ear after missing a late 3-pointer. It was Luka Doncic and his message was straightforward: Shoot it again if the opportunity arises. He followed Doncic's directions. He wouldn't miss. Finney-Smith hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds remaining and the...
Irving, Durant help Nets outlast Hornets
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 33 points, Kevin Durant had 29 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 on Wednesday night.Seth Curry added 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting to help the Nets win for the fifth time in six games.Irving scored 12-fourth quarter points."In the fourth quarter they were just playing with a lot of comfort, and we just got to be really prepared for other team's best shots even if they're coming in and not playing well as well throughout the season, they're still talented," Irving said. "We just got to pay our respects and play the...
Brittney Griner’s Family Issues Statement Following Her Release
The WNBA star was released from Russian custody Thursday after 294 days.
Tierney gets 1st goal for Panthers in 5-1 win over Red Wings
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran Chris Tierney scored his first goal of the season in his second game with Florida, and the Panthers scored four times in the second period to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Thursday night. Rookie Matt Kiersted also scored his first goal for the Panthers, who have won seven straight against the Red Wings and 17 of the last 19 meetings. Tierney and Kiersted were recalled this week from Charlotte of the AHL and provided a boost for a team that’s been dealing with injuries and illness. Eetu Luostarinen, Josh Mahura and Matthew Tkachuk had Florida’s other goals, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves. Jonatan Berggren scored for the Red Wings, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 36 shots.
Pascal Siakam powers Raptors to victory over Lakers
Pascal Siakam scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the host Toronto Raptors defeated the depleted Los Angeles Lakers
Marner extends team-record streak, Maple Leafs blank Kings
Mitch Marner extended his franchise-record points streak to 21 games with a second-period goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 on Thursday night.
MLB games today: MLB hot stove season underway
Our MLB games today schedule is now looking ahead to the key days in the MLB offseason. Save. Bookmark. Stay
