Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Express Stock Blasts Up 40% Despite Disastrous Earnings Report
Sometimes a company can have a disastrous earnings report but still produce a huge day of advances. Clothing retailer Express (NYSE:EXPR) delivered a downer of an earnings report. However, having several irons in the fire was enough to convince investors to push up its share price by almost 40%. Express...
tipranks.com
Take-Two Stock Notches Up after Citigroup Initiates Coverage
The video game market has had it rough this year, with many major titles delayed until 2023 or possibly beyond. Yet individual firms are faring reasonably well. Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) notched up around 1% in Friday’s trading after Citigroup (NYSE:C) started coverage on the stock. Citi, via analyst Jason Bazinet,...
tipranks.com
Li Auto’s Q3 Results Miss Estimates
Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) delivered disappointing Q3 results with revenues of $1.27 billion, up 22.5% year-over-year but still fell short of Street estimates by $60 million. The adjusted loss came in at $0.18 per American Depository Share (ADS), wider than analysts’ expectations of a loss of $0.11. At the...
tipranks.com
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock Jumps on Upbeat Guidance
Rent the Runway stock rallied as the company beat analysts’ Q3 revenue expectations and raised its full-year guidance to reflect strong demand for its fashion rental services. Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) seems to be benefiting from macro challenges as many customers are borrowing designer wear instead of purchasing them...
tipranks.com
Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Stock Gains on Successful Capital Raising
Credit Suisse has completed the second phase of its capital-raising plan. The company plans to use these funds to improve its financial position. Switzerland’s second-largest bank Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) (GB:0QP5) has raised CHF2.24 billion through a rights offering to its investors. The American depository shares of Credit Suisse gained 4.7% in Thursday’s trading session.
tipranks.com
2 Stock Picks from TipRanks’ Top Individual Investor “DEGIRO”
TipRanks Top Individual Investors tool helps filter the very best investors from more than 450,000 portfolios. We bring to you two top picks of an individual investor, DEGIRO, with a 95% success rate. TipRanks aggregates the recommendations of several top experts, which can be considered while making investment choices to...
tipranks.com
Blackstone (NYSE:BX) CEO: Distressed Investors Fueling BREIT Exits, Not Fund Performance
Blackstone’s CEO Steve Schwarzman defended his non-traded real estate income trust BREIT and stated that the significant redemptions from the fund were due to investors hit by the market downturn and not caused by the fund’s performance. Alternative asset management company Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has been in the news...
tipranks.com
Ciena Surges After Solid Q4
Shares of Ciena Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Thursday, shooting up by more than 15% as the supplier of telecommunications networking equipment and software services announced better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results. Ciena posted revenues of $971 million in Q4, down by 6.8% year-over-year but still...
tipranks.com
Solid Earnings Report Boosts Broadcom Stock in After-Hours Trading
Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) gained over 2.8% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $10.45 per share, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $10.28 per share. Sales increased by 21% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
tipranks.com
Crypto Ownership Call; Company or Customers?
In a very critical hearing early next week, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in New York City will decide if the cryptocurrency assets at bankrupt firm Celsius Network LLC belong to customers or whether they belong to the company. Most importantly, the ruling will set an example for the clash over a similar problem at other bankrupt exchanges, including FTX, crypto broker Voyager Digital, and the most recent collapse of crypto lender BlockFi.
tipranks.com
2 Biotech Stocks Under $10 That Could Win From Key FDA Approvals
The biotech industry can bring investors some truly lucrative gains – but these stocks are not for the faint of heart. The companies bring to the table a combination of famously high overhead and long product lead times, so investors will need to be patient with firms that regularly show long-term quarterly losses. But the rewards in biotech can change the game completely.
tipranks.com
Is Magnet Forensics Stock (TSE:MAGT) Overvalued after Massive 180% Rally?
Magnet Forensics’ stock has seen quite a rebound from its June lows. However, the stock may have gotten ahead of itself now, and analysts agree too. Back in May, we rated Canadian cybersecurity stock Magnet Forensics (TSE:MAGT) as bullish. The stock was trading at around C$18 then, but a recent shift in momentum has brought the stock over the C$40 mark. Now, MAGT stock is up about 180% from its low, making us shift our rating to neutral due to valuation concerns. Please note that all figures in this article are stated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
tipranks.com
Tencent Stock (TCEHY) Looks Undervalued — Time to Buy?
With the potential Chinese economic recovery, the Chinese tech and gaming behemoth Tencent looks all set for a turnaround. The relaxed regulations and new licenses will act as a catalyst for the stock. A cheap valuation at current levels make it an attractive purchase. There are new hopes for the...
tipranks.com
JOUT Soars After Solid Q4 Results
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) stock soared more than 15% in morning trading on Friday after the outdoor recreation equipment company posted strong fiscal Q4 results. JOUT posted net sales of $196.4 million in Q4, up 18% year-over-year. Earnings came in at $0.95 per share in Q4 versus $0.68 in the same period last year.
tipranks.com
Roots Stock (TSE:ROOT) is Plunging Today. Here’s Why
Following disappointing earnings results, ROOT stock is currently down 12%. The retailer has been affected by economic headwinds. Nonetheless, analysts expect upside potential in the next 12 months. Earlier today, Roots Corporation (TSE:ROOT), an iconic Canadian outdoor-lifestyle retailer, reported its Q3-2022 results, sending the stock 12% lower today so far....
tipranks.com
COMS Remains in Spotlight with Key Events on the Horizon
Shares of telecom solutions provider COMSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) have been seeing massive gains in trading volume over the past few weeks. COMS has about 161.2 million outstanding shares and over the last 10 days, its average trading volume has been almost 198 million shares. This rise in volumes has been accompanied by nearly 50% gains in its stock price.
tipranks.com
Autolus Tanks After Pricing of Public Offering
Shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) tanked by more than 20% in pre-market trading on Friday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the pricing of its public offering. Autolus will offer 75 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) in the United States representing 75 million ordinary shares at a price of...
tipranks.com
PVH Climbs After UBS Calls it a Top Stock
At first blush, PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) might seem to be in the same leaky boat that a lot of other apparel makers are in these days. Inflation-pressed consumers with little disposable income mean few chances to sell new clothes. However, PVH got a little extra life in it today after UBS declared it a top stock for 2023.
tipranks.com
Getaround Shares Tank on First Day of Trading
Shares of connected carsharing marketplace Getaround (NYSE:GETR) are tanking in its first day of trading today after its business combination with InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA). Getaround had agreed to the de-SPAC transaction with IPVA earlier this year and has a presence across the U.S. as well as Europe. The combination...
tipranks.com
Prometheus (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock: Here’s What Caused the Electrifying Rally
Prometheus stock has registered an outrageous gain of 225% in the past two days due to encouraging trial results. Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) stock soared nearly 225% in the past two days and hit $117.73 for the first time since going public in March 2021. Positive Phase-2 trial results for its PRA023 drug, designed to treat ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, supported the rally.
Comments / 0