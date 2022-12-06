Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
wbrz.com
New industrial projects in West Baton Rouge could pump billions into economy, parish officials say
PORT ALLEN - Officials in West Baton Rouge are crunching the numbers for the year, and reporting exciting results. In the last year, the parish has made great strides with industrial and residential growth. “We have several industrial projects going on and some really big ones that could start in...
theadvocate.com
ExxonMobil finalizes $500 million expansion at Baton Rouge plant; here’s what they’ll make
ExxonMobil on Tuesday said it has finalized a $500 million expansion at its polyolefins plant on Scenic Highway that should boost the petrochemical giant’s output of a specialty chemical used in plastics manufacturing. The expansion will help boost ExxonMobil’s annual production of polypropylene along the Gulf Coast by 450,000...
fgazette.com
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
brproud.com
Louisiana ‘tripledemic’ COVID-19, RSV and flu cases increase across the state
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The ‘tripledemic’ across the nation is spreading cases such as COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza into Louisiana causing an increase in occupied hospital beds and a decrease in Tamiflu treatment. With COVID-19 still lingering in the capital city, LDH State Health Officer Dr....
'The Price is Right Live' is Coming to Louisiana in 2023
The Price is Right Live will be at the River Center in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7 pm.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Unveils New Prototype in Central, Louisiana
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux continues to build on its winning streak with exciting franchise development and a new modern design is set to debut in Central, Louisiana. The award-winning brand today announced the unveiling of a new restaurant prototype – the Wildcat – which will debut with longtime partner DMBC’s newest location that is slated to open on Sullivan Road, near Grand Settlement Boulevard, in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. This will be the first location to feature the Wildcat and will be used as the blueprint for DMBC’s remaining six Walk-On’s that are still in development.
theadvocate.com
See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road
Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man caught with around 300 pieces of mail and packages, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 6, when something caught their eye. A person was seen “squatted down next to a garbage bin next to the roadway,” according to...
brproud.com
WBR work release inmate charged with Terrorizing after walking into bank and demanding ‘all the money’
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A work release inmate named Darrick Arceneaux, 39, of Lake Charles apparently decided to walk off from a work release program on Tuesday, December 6. After walking off, Arceneaux was said to have made his way to the Cottonport Bank in Brusly. While at the...
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
theadvocate.com
Josh Guillory, Jan Swift to launch campaigns for Lafayette mayor-president next week
Qualifying for the 2023 race for Lafayette mayor-president is still eight months away, but two residents are launching their campaigns next week. Attorney Jan Swift and incumbent Mayor-President Josh Guillory both have scheduled announcement events Dec. 15. Swift confirmed Wednesday she is formally announcing her candidacy at 2 p.m. Dec....
1 killed in shooting on Winbourne Avenue overnight, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot and killed in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials. Police units and caution tape could be seen in the area of Winbourne Avenue and N. Foster Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The victim was pronounced dead once officials...
wbrz.com
Concerns on Lake Maurepas grow after people were met with armed guard during public demonstration
TANGIPAHOA- Dozens of people were on Lake Maurepas to see how Air Products plans to inject carbon dioxide into the bed of the lake. What they saw before that could happen has them angry. "We were invited out there. Elected officials. All concerned citizens that just want to know what...
theadvocate.com
Cajun Palms to become Margaritaville RV resort; it's a 'little piece of Louisiana paradise'
Cajun Palms RV Resort, the Breaux Bridge campground that's popular among locals and tourists, will become Louisiana's first Camp Margaritaville RV Resort. The resort's parent company, Northgate Resorts, announced Tuesday morning that Cajun Palms near Lafayette will transition to Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge in spring 2023. Cajun Palms...
wbrz.com
Person found dead in bushes near Airline Highway Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead in bushes near a residential area off Airline Highway early Thursday morning. Officials told WBRZ a body was found in bushes at the intersection of Hanks and Victoria Drives. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating it as a "possible traffic fatality," but it was not immediately clear whether a crime took place.
brproud.com
‘What were you thinking?,’ Louisiana man arrested at apartment complex in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Honda Accord was seen speeding on Burbank Dr. in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 4. Jaylen White, 22, of St. Francisville, was caught going 20 mph over the speed limit. The responding trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop but White...
brproud.com
Driver allegedly flees Ascension Parish in search of medical treatment after accident
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man wanted in Ascension Parish was recently arrested in another parish after an accident. John V. Picciola, 55, of Cut Off, was located at a hospital in Assumption Parish on Monday night. “Deputies responded to a local hospital along with Ascension Parish deputies...
wbrz.com
Police still looking for person who disappeared in Mississippi River near downtown
BATON ROUGE - Police are still trying to find a man who vanished after he reportedly went swimming in the Mississippi River on Wednesday. Several law enforcement officials rushed to the levee along downtown Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning after getting reports that the man disappeared in the water. Witnesses said the man was seen jumping into the water near North Street and River Road.
Comments / 0