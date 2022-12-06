ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fgazette.com

Illegal gambling has invaded LSU

Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
LOUISIANA STATE
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's Unveils New Prototype in Central, Louisiana

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux continues to build on its winning streak with exciting franchise development and a new modern design is set to debut in Central, Louisiana. The award-winning brand today announced the unveiling of a new restaurant prototype – the Wildcat – which will debut with longtime partner DMBC’s newest location that is slated to open on Sullivan Road, near Grand Settlement Boulevard, in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. This will be the first location to feature the Wildcat and will be used as the blueprint for DMBC’s remaining six Walk-On’s that are still in development.
CENTRAL, LA
theadvocate.com

See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road

Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Person found dead in bushes near Airline Highway Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead in bushes near a residential area off Airline Highway early Thursday morning. Officials told WBRZ a body was found in bushes at the intersection of Hanks and Victoria Drives. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating it as a "possible traffic fatality," but it was not immediately clear whether a crime took place.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Police still looking for person who disappeared in Mississippi River near downtown

BATON ROUGE - Police are still trying to find a man who vanished after he reportedly went swimming in the Mississippi River on Wednesday. Several law enforcement officials rushed to the levee along downtown Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning after getting reports that the man disappeared in the water. Witnesses said the man was seen jumping into the water near North Street and River Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy