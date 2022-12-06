ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

A better wheat?

What if you could have all the flavor and function of wheat without the environmental downsides?. Kernza, a domesticated wheatgrass that scientists are developing, may ultimately fit the bill. It’s captured the attention of local bakers Annemarie Maitri and Mark Pavlovich of Bloom Bake Shop and brewer Scott Manning of Vintage Brewing.
What to do in Madison this weekend: Madison Roller Derby, Eastside Winter Market, and more Isthmus Picks

Governor’s Mansion Holiday Tours, through Dec. 20, Wisconsin Executive Residence: In-person tours at the historic Wisconsin Executive Residence are back this holiday season. Governor’s mansion visitors will have the chance to view the Tribute to our Troops Tree, featuring ornaments sent in by Wisconsinites to honor current or former Wisconsin service members. In the spirit of giving, visitors may bring donations of non-perishable food items for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, or a new children’s book for the First Lady's Holiday Book Drive. Upcoming tour times are noon-2 p.m., Dec. 8, 15 and 20; and 10 a.m.-noon, Dec. 10 and 17.
Train station belongs in downtown Madison

The really good ones never die. Madison has been talking about a return to passenger rail service for about three decades. We came oh so close in 2010, when $810 million in federal money was earmarked for a Madison to Milwaukee line. Then Scott Walker got elected governor and turned the money away. And the heck of it is, that wasn’t the worst thing he did.
Madison passenger rail station kickoff meeting draws crowd

The crowd that showed up to learn about the potential for passenger rail in Madison seemed to catch city officials by surprise. “We put out chairs for 20 people thinking we’d get 10,” said Tom Lynch, the city’s director of transportation, at the start of the Dec. 7 rail kickoff meeting at the Madison Muncipal Building, which drew more than 100 people (a Zoom presentation was also held later).
Updating a classic

Charles Dickens’s classic tale, A Christmas Carol, was published on Dec. 19, 1843, and only five days later (on Christmas Eve) all 6,000 copies had been sold. Amid a flurry of reprints in the following year there were already several adaptations for the stage, telling the story of the miserly Scrooge, the impoverished Cratchit family, the ghosts that would haunt Scrooge’s past, present and future, and the grave mistake of ignoring the needs of one’s fellow man. Since then, literally hundreds of versions of the seasonally appropriate, alternately harrowing and heartwarming story have been created. Over the last century the plot and characters have been repurposed for theater, opera, ballet, radio, film and TV productions, as well as comic books, graphic novels and even video games.
