Charles Dickens’s classic tale, A Christmas Carol, was published on Dec. 19, 1843, and only five days later (on Christmas Eve) all 6,000 copies had been sold. Amid a flurry of reprints in the following year there were already several adaptations for the stage, telling the story of the miserly Scrooge, the impoverished Cratchit family, the ghosts that would haunt Scrooge’s past, present and future, and the grave mistake of ignoring the needs of one’s fellow man. Since then, literally hundreds of versions of the seasonally appropriate, alternately harrowing and heartwarming story have been created. Over the last century the plot and characters have been repurposed for theater, opera, ballet, radio, film and TV productions, as well as comic books, graphic novels and even video games.

