Judge okays feds' bid to step in and manage Jackson, Mississippi's struggling water system
Jackson, Miss. — The U.S. Justice Department has won a federal judge's approval to carry out a rare intervention to improve the precarious water system in Mississippi's capital city, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday, months after the system's partial failure. The department filed the proposal for intervention on Tuesday and U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate approved it later that day in Mississippi.
Appeals court allows New York to keep enforcing new gun law
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court panel said New York can continue enforcing a new state law banning guns from “sensitive” places like parks and theaters while the judges consider a legal challenge. The temporary stay from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday puts on hold most of a ruling […]
Federal appeals court considers Trump's plea to grant him immunity from Capitol riot lawsuits
A federal court of appeals in DC spent nearly two hours on Wednesday grappling with whether former President Donald Trump should be immune from liability in three separate lawsuits stemming from the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
The killer behind the Idaho student slayings likely left DNA behind but the college house crime scene could complicate the investigation, police expert says
"So you have all this blood, and there might be hair fibers, but you're also dealing with a college house," a retired NYPD sergeant told Insider.
Appeals court rules against Walmart in case of Black man killed by police in Ohio store
COLUMBUS – A federal appeals court ruled against Walmart and in favor of the family of a Black man who was shot and killed by police in its Beavercreek location while holding a toy assault weapon. The ruling from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a lower...
County judge to run for Pennsylvania Supreme Court
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Republican judge from a suburban Philadelphia county said Tuesday that she will run for an open seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in next November’s election. Carolyn Carluccio, the president judge of Montgomery County Court, announced her candidacy for a 10-year term on the...
Black Militia Leader Handed 7-Year Sentence For Brandishing Weapon at Feds During Breonna Taylor Protest
John Johnson, also known as Grandmaster Jay, the leader of a Black militia group, has been handed down a prison sentence of seven years. He was arrested for actions taken during a 2020 protest for Emergency Medical Technician, Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Kentucky police officers. According to The...
Police: carjacker pulled gun to stop owner from thwarting theft
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding an armed carjacking suspect in North Philadelphia.Surveillance video captured the suspect in action last Thursday on the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.When the victim confronted the carjacker, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim, who was running away.If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call police.
Appeals court rejects Trump lawsuit in Mar-a-Lago documents case
A federal appeals court has acted to shut down an outside review of the Justice Department’s use of nearly 3,000 documents the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August.
Pennsylvania state Senate to put progressive Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner on trial
Krasner has not been charged with any wrongdoing. The Pennsylvania state Senate on Wednesday began what could be a long and partisan process of considering whether to force Philadelphia’s Democratic district attorney, Larry Krasner, from office. Members of the Republican-controlled Senate formally received impeachment articles from House impeachment managers,...
McCaughey: Court and Congress hammer out truce on gay rights
America could finally be on its way to hammering out a truce between advocates for same-sex marriage and religious opponents who want no part of it. It’s a tall order. Congress is the architect of one part of the truce. The Senate is advancing a bill, with bipartisan support, to ensure that a same-sex couple’s marital status and benefits will be secure in all 50 states. The goal is to get it signed into law before Congress adjourns.
Philadelphia violence 'off the chain' says lead agent hired to protect local gas station
A hired force of armed former law enforcement officers was hired by a North Philadelphia gas station to protect the property following a rash of criminal behavior.
Florida appeals court directs Flynn to testify before Fulton grand jury
A Florida appeals court on Tuesday cleared the way for Michael Flynn, former President Donald Trump’s onetime national security adviser, to testify before a Fulton County special grand jury later this week.
eenews.net
Student debt relief brings ‘major questions’ back to SCOTUS
A brewing Supreme Court battle over student debt relief could offer the justices their next chance to define which federal policies are vulnerable to legal challenges like the one that killed the Obama administration’s landmark power plant emissions rule. In a short order Thursday, the justices granted the Biden...
Philadelphia schools’ top financial official to step down
Uri Monson, the Philadelphia school district’s chief financial officer who just two months ago earned a promotion to deputy superintendent overseeing operations, is leaving to become budget secretary in the administration of governor-elect Josh Shapiro.Shapiro announced the move in a statement Tuesday morning, calling Monson “one of the sharpest minds in Pennsylvania.” The two men worked together between 2012 and 2016, when Shapiro was chair of the Montgomery County Commission and Monson...
them.us
Diamond Jackson-McDonald, Her Mother’s “Rock,” Killed in Philadelphia
Diamond Jackson-McDonald, a 27-year-old trans woman, was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving. She is at least the 35th trans American to die from violence in 2022 thus far, per the Human Rights Campaign. Jackson-McDonald was found fatally shot inside her mother’s apartment the morning of November 24, according...
Pa. Democrat Joanna McClinton swears herself in as majority leader
The fight for power in the Pennsylvania House took a turn Wednesday when Philadelphia Democrat Joanna McClinton had herself sworn in as majority leader and acting speaker.
Two Montco-Located Waterways Hope to Float to Distinction of Pa. River of the Year
The annual Schuylkill Sojourn.Photo byDavid Swanson at The Philadelphia Inquirer. It’s a north-south v. east-west war of the waterways in Montgomery County, as two local recreational assets vie to become the 2023 Pa. River of the Year. Nate File’s story on the competition was aboard a recent Philadelphia Inquirer edition.
