Philadelphia, PA

CBS News

Judge okays feds' bid to step in and manage Jackson, Mississippi's struggling water system

Jackson, Miss. — The U.S. Justice Department has won a federal judge's approval to carry out a rare intervention to improve the precarious water system in Mississippi's capital city, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday, months after the system's partial failure. The department filed the proposal for intervention on Tuesday and U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate approved it later that day in Mississippi.
JACKSON, MS
PIX11

Appeals court allows New York to keep enforcing new gun law

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court panel said New York can continue enforcing a new state law banning guns from “sensitive” places like parks and theaters while the judges consider a legal challenge. The temporary stay from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday puts on hold most of a ruling […]
NEW YORK STATE
FOX 43

County judge to run for Pennsylvania Supreme Court

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Republican judge from a suburban Philadelphia county said Tuesday that she will run for an open seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in next November’s election. Carolyn Carluccio, the president judge of Montgomery County Court, announced her candidacy for a 10-year term on the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Police: carjacker pulled gun to stop owner from thwarting theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding an armed carjacking suspect in North Philadelphia.Surveillance video captured the suspect in action last Thursday on the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.When the victim confronted the carjacker, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim, who was running away.If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pyramid

McCaughey: Court and Congress hammer out truce on gay rights

America could finally be on its way to hammering out a truce between advocates for same-sex marriage and religious opponents who want no part of it. It’s a tall order. Congress is the architect of one part of the truce. The Senate is advancing a bill, with bipartisan support, to ensure that a same-sex couple’s marital status and benefits will be secure in all 50 states. The goal is to get it signed into law before Congress adjourns.
COLORADO STATE
eenews.net

Student debt relief brings ‘major questions’ back to SCOTUS

A brewing Supreme Court battle over student debt relief could offer the justices their next chance to define which federal policies are vulnerable to legal challenges like the one that killed the Obama administration’s landmark power plant emissions rule. In a short order Thursday, the justices granted the Biden...
NEBRASKA STATE
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia schools’ top financial official to step down

Uri Monson, the Philadelphia school district’s chief financial officer who just two months ago earned a promotion to deputy superintendent overseeing operations, is leaving to become budget secretary in the administration of governor-elect Josh Shapiro.Shapiro announced the move in a statement Tuesday morning, calling Monson “one of the sharpest minds in Pennsylvania.” The two men worked together between 2012 and 2016, when Shapiro was chair of the Montgomery County Commission and Monson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
