ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Popeye's shut down after DoorDash driver records cockroaches crawling on straws, to-go orders

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SKxmm_0jZ4MdYv00

DETROIT (WWJ) - It's creepy, crawly and you certainly don't want it in your food, but that's exactly what was caught on camera by a food delivery worker who spotted cockroaches scurrying across countertops at one fast food chain in Detroit.

The Popeye's restaurant location off Conner and Warren on Detroit's east side was shut down, authorities said, after video of the pesky invaders recently surfaced.

"They got roaches y’all," said the driver on video provided by FOX 2 . "Running all over the straws."

In the recording, the small pests, identified as German cockroaches, could be seen scurrying across utensils and takeout orders.

In a statement procided by the company,

As reported by FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack , the location -- which is owned by a franchise -- was inspected by Detroit Health Department on Monday, who indeed found evidence of cockroaches.

The location has since been closed and the restaurant is reportedly working with a pest control company to tackle the issue.

While they may be small, German cockroaches can prove to be a big problem, pest company Orkin said on their website.

"German cockroaches are well-known indoor cockroaches with a distribution that is world-wide," the company explained. "Smaller than other types of cockroaches , the pests can hide in small spaces and hitch rides in bags, boxes, and many other infested items that are brought inside the home."

In this case, it appears the cockroaches hitched a ride into Popeye's which proved to be a near-perfect place for the bugs to thrive.

According to Orkin , German cockroaches relish in areas where food and edible debris is left around, including garbage contains, kitchen cabinets and under sinks.

"German cockroaches spread filth in homes, contaminating food and utensils," Orkin warned. " Pathogens range from bacteria that causes food poisoning and dysentery to allergens that result in rashes and asthma attacks."

This type of cockroach is capable of breeding fast, laying up to 40 eggs at a time, turning small infestations into a serious problem very quickly, Orkin said.

According to health inspectors, the Popeye's location must pass another inspection to be sure the issue has been eradicated before they will be allowed to reopen.

More on today's top stories:

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Customer pulls gun at area Walmart after pickup order takes too long

A customer allegedly pulled a gun while waiting for a pickup order at Walmart on Mercury Drive in Dearborn Dec. 3. The customer had placed the order online, and was waiting in the parking lot when they got upset at the wait time.According to TCD Dearborn, Walmart employees said the customer got upset and brandished a firearm, yelling at employees for taking too long.
DEARBORN, MI
Outsider.com

Michigan Officials on the Hunt for Deer With Halloween Bucket Stuck Over Mouth

Officials in Bloomfield Township, MI, are on the hunt for a young deer with a Halloween bucket stuck over its face. While the holiday was more than a month ago, deer are apparently still falling victim to plastic trick-or-treating pumpkins. A homeowner caught the latest situation on their security camera and shared the footage on Facebook. Now, hundreds of concerned people are calling on authorities to find and save the poor, starving animal.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Parasitic outbreak in Michigan sparks livestock warning

Health officials are reminding Michigan residents to be careful around livestock following an outbreak of an illness called cryptosporidiosis, which is caused by a parasite. On Thursday. Dec. 8, the Department of Health and Human Services indicated there were 12 known people with a confirmed, probable or suspected case of cryptosporidiosis, spread between Ingham, Livingston and Oakland counties.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Detroit neighborhood without water due to broken valve

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department says it hopes to have water access restored to a northwest neighborhood by the end of the day Wednesday after pressure dropped. Neighbors in the Rosedale Park neighborhood, near McNichols and Grand River called the water department on Monday, though...
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy