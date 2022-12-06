Detroit Popeye's shut down after DoorDash driver records cockroaches crawling on straws, to-go orders

DETROIT (WWJ) - It's creepy, crawly and you certainly don't want it in your food, but that's exactly what was caught on camera by a food delivery worker who spotted cockroaches scurrying across countertops at one fast food chain in Detroit.

The Popeye's restaurant location off Conner and Warren on Detroit's east side was shut down, authorities said, after video of the pesky invaders recently surfaced.

"They got roaches y’all," said the driver on video provided by FOX 2 . "Running all over the straws."

In the recording, the small pests, identified as German cockroaches, could be seen scurrying across utensils and takeout orders.

In a statement procided by the company,

As reported by FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack , the location -- which is owned by a franchise -- was inspected by Detroit Health Department on Monday, who indeed found evidence of cockroaches.

The location has since been closed and the restaurant is reportedly working with a pest control company to tackle the issue.

While they may be small, German cockroaches can prove to be a big problem, pest company Orkin said on their website.

"German cockroaches are well-known indoor cockroaches with a distribution that is world-wide," the company explained. "Smaller than other types of cockroaches , the pests can hide in small spaces and hitch rides in bags, boxes, and many other infested items that are brought inside the home."

In this case, it appears the cockroaches hitched a ride into Popeye's which proved to be a near-perfect place for the bugs to thrive.

According to Orkin , German cockroaches relish in areas where food and edible debris is left around, including garbage contains, kitchen cabinets and under sinks.

"German cockroaches spread filth in homes, contaminating food and utensils," Orkin warned. " Pathogens range from bacteria that causes food poisoning and dysentery to allergens that result in rashes and asthma attacks."

This type of cockroach is capable of breeding fast, laying up to 40 eggs at a time, turning small infestations into a serious problem very quickly, Orkin said.

According to health inspectors, the Popeye's location must pass another inspection to be sure the issue has been eradicated before they will be allowed to reopen.

More on today's top stories: