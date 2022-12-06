Read full article on original website
Related
Zero-Covid policy is costing China its role as the world’s workshop
The anti-lockdown unrest gripping China has forced the authorities in Beijing to respond by easing some restrictions in big manufacturing centres, as they map out a “new stage and mission” in the country’s deeply unpopular zero-Covid policy. There are concerns that more freedom of movement could allow...
SFGate
Singaporean Metaverse Outfit Stardust Signs Multiple Deals at ATF (EXCLUSIVE)
Singaporean metaverse start-up Stardust has signed memorandums of understanding with three companies at the sidelines of the Asia TV Forum and Market. Stardust will become the official metaverse platform for Esports World Federation (ESWF) Singapore, streaming tournaments held within the country, and hosting a virtual clubhouse for the organization’s players and fans.
TVF International Renews First Look Deal With Singapore’s Mediacorp – ATF (EXCLUSIVE)
Factual distributor TVF International has renewed its first-look deal with Singapore media giant Mediacorp, extending the distribution partnership for another two years, it was revealed ahead of the Asia Television Forum in Singapore. TVF has already had a four-year partnership with Mediacorp and currently distributes some 350 hours of Mediacorp’s factual programs to broadcasters and streamers across the world. Mediacorp produces a range of factual programming, mostly for international network Channel NewsAsia (CNA), from topical current affairs and history series to high-end wildlife, true crime and lifestyle series. Highlights include international current affairs series “When Titans Clash: A New World...
VC Investors Eye European B2B Software Firms
In the past week, venture capital (VC) investors have been focused on European software developers. London-based VC firm One Peak announced on Tuesday (Dec. 6) that it had closed its third fund dedicated to growth-stage business-to-business (B2B) software companies in Europe and Israel. With a hard cap of $1 billion,...
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
Malvern-based fin-tech company Cantaloupe acquired 32M for $41 million.Photo byCantaloupe. A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Apple Insider
Apple tells suppliers to plan for shift of manufacturing out of China
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is working to speed up its shift of part of its supply chain out of China, with supply chain partners warned to plan for increases in assembly in India and Vietnam. China is...
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
financefeeds.com
CMC Markets taps Finalto’s Julia Free to head UK compliance
CMC Markets PLC (LSE:CMCX) has onboarded Julia Free as its newest head of UK compliance as part of a broader organizational reshuffling at the UK’s biggest spread better. In her multi-focused role, Julia will be charged with leading the broker’s compliance operations, including the responsibility for management of all aspects of the wider anti-money laundering (AML)) functions.
SFGate
Red Sea Film Festival Crowns ‘Hanging Gardens,’ Pledges to Continue to Support Arab Talent
The Red Sea Film Festival awarded Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji’s “Hanging Gardens” the Golden Yusr for Best Feature Film, the top prize of the festival’s main competition. The film, which was also awarded the Silver Yusr for Best Cinematic Achievement for Duraid Munajim, was selected by a jury led by director Oliver Stone, who was not present at the ceremony but recorded a video introduction where he thanked the festival for the opportunity, calling the movies in competition “eye-opening.”
Taiwan Excellence, the Oscars of Taiwan Industries, Unveils 2023 Taiwan Excellence Award Winners
TAIPEI, Taiwan & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- The recently concluded 31 st Annual Taiwan Excellence Award put the spotlight on the best of Taiwan innovation and technology, showcasing environmentally-sustainable solutions that enable transformative consumer experiences, improve healthcare, and deliver Industry 4.0 solutions. The award winners – 10 Gold and 20 Silver – were chosen for their outstanding product innovation, quality, design, and market viability. They will become part of a series of upcoming initiatives organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) in the US and internationally to identify new business partner and market opportunities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005993/en/ 2023 Taiwan Excellence Award winners epitomize breakthrough innovations, reimagined consumer and commercial applications, sustainability, and solutions for post-pandemic life. (Graphic: Business Wire)
beefmagazine.com
Ceres Tag appoints Australian distributor
Ceres Tag, creator of the world’s first direct to satellite livestock smart ear tag, has announced that it has signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Australia’s largest online seller of livestock ear tags and ag tech solutions, 4Tags.com.au. 4Tags have signed to distribute the world leading Ceres Tag...
Life’s a Beach House: How Singapore’s Top Factual Producer Is Using Its Edge in Asia to Get Ahead
Weathering the pandemic was a “make or break” situation for most production companies, but few can say they emerged a transformed operation. For Singapore-headquartered Beach House Pictures, going into the COVID crisis with five Netflix commissions in hand meant there was a lot at stake when lockdown hit. But an expansive footprint across the continent, a booming China business and sheer grit has ensured the company has stayed the course — and dared to thrive. Founded by partners Donovan Chan and Jocelyn Little in 2005, Beach House began with a focus on science and travel documentaries for the likes of Discovery...
A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report
Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
operawire.com
Pretty Yende Featured on ‘Creative Development with IFC’ Podcast
In a recent episode of “Creative Development with IFC,” hosted by Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation, spoke with Pretty Yende about her life trajectory, from her start in Piet Retief, South Africa, to her current stardom on the international opera stage. Among the topics...
TechCrunch
Women are rising through the ranks at VC firms, new survey shows
A new survey looking at compensation for women in the venture industry this year found a higher concentration of women in lower-level firm positions than last year, representing around 43% of directors and principals but only 18% of general partners. Smaller funds tend to be more gender-diverse: Venture groups with less than $100 million in assets under management are more likely than larger firms to have a strong representation of women in high-ranking positions.
crowdfundinsider.com
BDx Indonesia Appoints Agus Hartono Wijaya to Lead Data Center Modernization
BDx Indonesia, a joint venture company of Big Data Exchange (BDx), PT Indosat Tbk (Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison or IOH), and PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta, and the largest wholesale data center and cloud-focused operations creating digital infrastructure in the Indonesian market, is pleased “to announce the appointment of Mr. Agus Hartono Wijaya as President Director and CEO of BDx Indonesia.”
satnews.com
Reflex Aerospace receives million€s in seed financing round
Already in the first round of the two-part seed financing, satellite manufacturer Reflex Aerospace has raised an investment volume of approximately 7 million euros. In the second round — which already saw several firm commitments as well as further expressions of interest — this amount is projected to increase to 12 million euros by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
Comments / 0