Express is looking to go big, connecting with WHP Global with an eye toward consolidating the fashion space — and Wall Street liked the new direction, which also came with an infusion of new cash. Shares of the retailer jumped as much as 67 percent on Monday as investors looked past tough third-quarter results to gauge the future. The stock was up 38 percent to $1.77 in early afternoon trading — giving the company a market capitalization of about $120 million.More from WWDPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame...

17 HOURS AGO