WHP Global Invests $260 Million Into Express; Acquires 7.4 Percent
Express is looking to go big, connecting with WHP Global with an eye toward consolidating the fashion space — and Wall Street liked the new direction, which also came with an infusion of new cash. Shares of the retailer jumped as much as 67 percent on Monday as investors looked past tough third-quarter results to gauge the future. The stock was up 38 percent to $1.77 in early afternoon trading — giving the company a market capitalization of about $120 million.More from WWDPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame...
TechCrunch
Future Africa teams up with TLG Capital to set up $25M venture debt fund for portfolio companies
The fund created from TLG’s existing funds will help Future Africa’s portfolio companies preserve their runway in an increasingly tight fundraising environment. Last year, African startups raised over $5 billion and one common theme from two mega-rounds that were announced was some dependency on debt funding: B2B e-commerce platform TradeDepot and fintech MFS Africa.
TechCrunch
NFT-focused startup Metagood raises $5 million to grow ‘social good’ impact
Metagood, a for-profit social impact NFT startup, has raised $5 million in its pre-seed round, the team exclusively told TechCrunch. “We launched the company on the concept of using NFTs as an expression where everyone does good things for each other and the good stuff is tokenized and exchangeable,” Bill Tai, co-founder and chairman of Metagood, said to TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
Cacheflow doubles valuation while raising $10M, proving that the venture market is far from dead
Cacheflow CEO and co-founder Sarika Garg told TechCrunch that the new capital doubled her company’s valuation, added prior lead investor Glenn Solomon (GGV) to its board and brought new investor Crystal Huang (GV) on as a board observer. Huang led Cacheflow’s newest investment — what Garg described as a seed+ round — for GV, while Solomon put in more capital to the round than his pro-rata rights guaranteed, she said.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
David Marcus tweeted the anecdote on the same day that Twitter CEO Elon Musk told employees they'd be fired if they didn't work "extremely hardcore."
This Cloud Stock Is Partnered With Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet -- and It's a Buy Right Now
One of the world's most successful investment companies has also backed this stock.
TechCrunch
Vietnamese luxury EV-maker VinFast files to go public on Nasdaq
VinFast, which was founded in 2017 and began operations in 2019, will convert to a Singapore public limited company for the IPO. The number of shares to be offered and the price range of the offering haven’t been disclosed. The EV startup has been pursuing the U.S. market, most...
TechCrunch
Early-stage startups say no runway, no problem heading into 2023
A recent survey of 450 early-stage founders in the U.S. and Europe by pre-seed-focused January Ventures found that despite current market conditions, many startups in their earliest stages still seem to feel largely insulated. Most don’t plan on the current macroeconomic environment changing their growth — both in terms of headcount and projected revenue — all that much.
TechCrunch
Sigfox tech owner UnaBiz doubles its Series B funding to $50 million
The funding was led by SPARX Group, an investment company based in Tokyo, with participation from G K Goh Holdings and Optimal Investment, all returning investors. A UnaBiz representative told TechCrunch that the new capital will prepare UnaBiz for its next stage of growth so it can focus on driving commercial activities and delivery to customers in 2023, regardless of economic conditions.
TechCrunch
Airtable, last valued at $11 billion for its no-code software, lays off over 250
(Update: The layoff was announced internally alongside an executive departure. Airtable’s chief revenue officer, chief people officer and chief product officer have all parted ways with the company, effective today, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch.) Now, Airtable’s employees are facing the same feeling. Last valued at $11 billion, the...
Plant Prefab Shakes Up Homebuilding Industry
Steve Glenn, founder & CEO of Plant Prefab, a sustainable homebuilding startup, joined Cheddar News to discuss the company's latest funding round and business model.
TechCrunch
Circle and Footprint’s aborted debuts are the final nail in the SPAC coffin
Many companies that went public via a SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, have seen their valuations implode post-combination. The resulting public-market mess meant that regular investors, not merely the more sophisticated professional investing cohort, took a bath. Even more, it appears that the best startups out there that may...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Airtable lays off 250+ as CEO cites importance of ‘being a lean organization’
Hello, Happy Thursday. There is a lot of news today, much of it posting as I write this — for example, the Federal Trade Commission is now suing to block Microsoft from buying Activision. So less chatter, more banter. — Christine. The TechCrunch Top 3. Let’s give ’em...
TechCrunch
Robinhood banks on retirement to slow user attrition
The Menlo Park, California-based company today launched a waitlist for its new offering, Robinhood Retirement, which it describes as the “first and only” individual retirement account (IRA) with a 1% match on every eligible dollar contributed. The move is a big bet on the part of the fintech...
TechCrunch
India’s Blume Ventures more than doubles in size, raises over $250 million for new fund
The 12-year-old firm, which employs about three dozen people, said it initially sought to raise $200 million but broadened its goals following in-bound requests. Some of India’s finest family offices, global family offices, sovereign wealth funds of India and overseas and emerging market funds of funds have backed the new fund, it said without disclosing any names. (VCs rarely disclose the identity of their LPs.)
TechCrunch
FTX and Alameda’s massive investments will take a long time to unwind from crypto industry
FTX and its sister company (or parent company, depending on how you look at it) Alameda had their hands in a bunch of different startups. The depth of its roster wasn’t very transparent until now. A. first shared by the Financial Times showed Alameda’s private equity portfolio, with some...
TechCrunch
Zeraki, a Kenyan edtech providing digital solutions for school admin, raises $1.8M
Save the Children Impact Investment Fund, Verdant Frontiers Fintech and Logos Ventures participated in the round, as did the Nairobi Business Angels Network (NaiBAN), and Melvyn Lubega, co-founder of Go1, an Australia-based edtech unicorn. Zeraki co-founder and CEO Isaac Nyangolo told TechCrunch they plan on introducing more administrative tools for...
TechCrunch
Worry not: Down rounds are still rare by historical standards
With the first week of December under our belts, we’re not too far away from the end of the year. That means that 2022’s venture capital story has largely been written. It’s not a single narrative; instead, this year started on a high, with momentum from the monstrous 2021 funding period persisting into the new year. From that point, we’ve seen a slowdown accelerate into what some consider a downturn.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Said to Plan ‘Super App’ to Loosen Grip of Google, Apple on Mobile Search Space
Microsoft recently considered building a “super app” that could include shopping, messaging, news and web search services among others, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The Windows-maker mulled building the app to loosen the hold of Alphabet’s Google and Apple on the mobile...
