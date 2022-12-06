ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, MI

WLUC

Holiday Lasers return to the Lower Harbor Ore Dock

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lower Harbor Ore Dock will, once again, be up in lights. Travel Marquette and Fresh Coast Light Lab bring old and new together with their Holiday Laser display. Characters like Santa, reindeer and snowmen will continue to be displayed along the side of the Ore...
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Drug arrests made in Baraga and Houghton Counties

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have been arrested in separate investigations by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). Details of the arrests were outlined in a release from UPSET on Wednesday evening. UPSET detectives arrested Mark Granlund of Marquette on Sunday, December 4 on two felony...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Salvation Army picks up cans from Sandy Knoll Elementary

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers with The Salvation Army picked up Sandy Knoll Elementary School’s food collections for the TV6 Canathon on Wednesday. Since early November, students have been working hard on posters and other promotional efforts to bring in as many donations as possible. Student Digital Advertiser Ivan Proctor explains what his role entails.
MARQUETTE, MI
wfxd.com

Cori Deatsman, 13, of Munising Bags 156 Green Scored Buck

Munising, MI 12/07/2022 – Cori Deatsman of Munising, just 13 years old, follows in her older brother’s footsteps of being featured on the Adam Carpenter Outdoor Show 5 years after his jigging of a 47lb laker. Cori managed to take down an impressive 156 Green Score deer. After...
MUNISING, MI
ironcountyreporter.com

Energy efficient upgrades to homes in Houghton, Baraga, Keweenaw and Iron Counties

UPPER MICHIGAN – The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) recently awarded Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) a $500,000 grant to aid the community through energy efficiency repairs in single family owner occupied homes in Baraga, Houghton, Iron and Keweenaw Counties through the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency program (MI…
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man arrested for bomb threat against U.P. hospital has done this before

MARQUETTE, MI – A Michigan man who is facing charges for a bomb threat against an Upper Peninsula hospital has a history of this type of crime, WLUC reports. The 70-year-old Marquette man is lodged in Marquette County Jail after allegedly contacting U.P. Hospital System-Marquette early Friday, Dec. 2, and saying there was a bomb in the facility. The hospital went into lockdown for nearly three hours while it was searched. Nothing suspicious was found. An investigation led police to the suspect, and he was arrested the same day.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette County Board approves $100k for Room at the Inn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - When Marquette County received nearly $13 million in ARPA funds, the Marquette County Board held public work sessions to plan how to spend the money. Tuesday evening, the board approved $100,000 for Room at the Inn for infrastructure upgrades. “We are so appreciative, especially going into...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Downtown Negaunee to transform into Tinseltown this weekend

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Negaunee will transform into Tinseltown this weekend. The annual holiday celebration will feature a Christmas parade where Santa will make his way down Iron Street to the band shell. He’ll light the Negaunee Christmas tree then pose for pictures and ask kids what they want for Christmas. Tinseltown will also feature events like the VFW wine tasting, a cookie decorating station, and pop-up shops.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Finlandia University Gallery to remain open thanks to anonymous donation

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University Gallery has announced it will remain open following an anonymous donation of an undisclosed amount. It was originally to close following the end of its latest exhibit “Self-Revolving Line” on Dec. 14. “One of the hardest things we’ve had to do...
HANCOCK, MI
WLUC

UPHS – Marquette proposes new location for services still at former hospital

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Marquette retailer could be the new home of several UP Health System – Marquette services. UPHS administration said Tuesday that it has begun the final phase of design development to determine the buildout for the remaining services at the former hospital campus on College Ave. Those services are outpatient behavioral health, bariatric services, blood donor center, business office, health information management, and the school of emergency medical technicians.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Ishpeming wins 2022 Blood Fight

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming has officially won the 2022 Blood Fight. Negaunee and Ishpeming each held blood collection drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. Last year, Negaunee won the friendly competition with 53 pints. This year, Negaunee collected 36 pints, and Ishpeming collected 44 pints.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Marquette jewelry store donates over $3000 to UP nonprofits

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. jewelry store is giving away over $3000 this month. Jandrons Fine Jewelry is giving $100 to a Marquette County nonprofit every day in December. Folks can stop in to drop the name of a nonprofit in a box and every night the jewelry store draws a winner. UPAWS, St. Vincent De Paul and the Care Clinic are among the nonprofits that have already won this year.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Love on Local launches Holiday Gift Card Campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) is encouraging Marquette residents to shop this holiday season locally. Love on Local is a gift card program that promotes shopping at any local small businesses in Marquette County. Love on Local is also holding a Holiday Gift Card Campaign. To participate, purchase five gift cards from any local Marquette County shop. Then, email proof of purchase to Love on Local (loveonlocal@marquette.org) with one sentence about why you love shopping locally to be entered to win a $75 gift card.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

City of Ishpeming welcomes new mayor

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming has a new mayor. Lindsay Bean served as Ishpeming’s mayor for the past two years. At the Ishpeming City Council Meeting on Wednesday, Bean passed the gavel on to Jason Chapman. Chapman is an Ishpeming native who has experience in government,...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

The Lakeview Chorus performs Christmas carols on Upper Michigan Today

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today is feeling the holiday spirit at Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee. It kicked off its holiday music series with the Lakeview Chorus. But first... stories of the day. The TV6 Canathon is wrapping up tonight on TV6 at 7:00 p.m. and will feature...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

UP governments spend more money on road salt

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Local governments are dealing with the rising cost of salt for winter roads. Salt is an essential ingredient to help make our roads safer for winter travel. Roads will require more salt throughout the season. Marquette Public Works Director Scott Cambensy said the price of salt...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette DDA shares plans for 2023 goals, projects

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette DDA held an informational presentation on its 2022 annual report and its goals and projects for the coming year. The purpose of the presentation is to inform the board, taxing jurisdictions and the public of the work that is being done. DDA Executive Director...
MARQUETTE, MI

