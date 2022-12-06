Read full article on original website
Related
U.P. police identify pedestrian killed in Thanksgiving Eve hit-and-run
ISHPEMING, MI – Police in the Upper Peninsula have identified a pedestrian killed in a Thanksgiving Eve hit-and-run. WLUC-TV reported that 31-year-old Gregory John Retaskie, Jr. of Marquette was killed in the car vs. pedestrian crash that occurred near 440 Ready Street around 7:14 p.m. on Nov. 23. He...
Remember When This U.P. Man Used a Snow Blower to Battle a House Fire?
Back in 2011, a man from Diorite, Michigan (30 minutes west of Marquette) did something only a true Yooper would think to do and that's put out a house fire with a snow blower. One cold winter day in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Yooper Legend, Steve Liubakka noticed flames shooting out...
WLUC
Holiday Lasers return to the Lower Harbor Ore Dock
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lower Harbor Ore Dock will, once again, be up in lights. Travel Marquette and Fresh Coast Light Lab bring old and new together with their Holiday Laser display. Characters like Santa, reindeer and snowmen will continue to be displayed along the side of the Ore...
UPMATTERS
Drug arrests made in Baraga and Houghton Counties
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have been arrested in separate investigations by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). Details of the arrests were outlined in a release from UPSET on Wednesday evening. UPSET detectives arrested Mark Granlund of Marquette on Sunday, December 4 on two felony...
WLUC
Salvation Army picks up cans from Sandy Knoll Elementary
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers with The Salvation Army picked up Sandy Knoll Elementary School’s food collections for the TV6 Canathon on Wednesday. Since early November, students have been working hard on posters and other promotional efforts to bring in as many donations as possible. Student Digital Advertiser Ivan Proctor explains what his role entails.
wfxd.com
Cori Deatsman, 13, of Munising Bags 156 Green Scored Buck
Munising, MI 12/07/2022 – Cori Deatsman of Munising, just 13 years old, follows in her older brother’s footsteps of being featured on the Adam Carpenter Outdoor Show 5 years after his jigging of a 47lb laker. Cori managed to take down an impressive 156 Green Score deer. After...
ironcountyreporter.com
Energy efficient upgrades to homes in Houghton, Baraga, Keweenaw and Iron Counties
UPPER MICHIGAN – The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) recently awarded Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) a $500,000 grant to aid the community through energy efficiency repairs in single family owner occupied homes in Baraga, Houghton, Iron and Keweenaw Counties through the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency program (MI…
Man arrested for bomb threat against U.P. hospital has done this before
MARQUETTE, MI – A Michigan man who is facing charges for a bomb threat against an Upper Peninsula hospital has a history of this type of crime, WLUC reports. The 70-year-old Marquette man is lodged in Marquette County Jail after allegedly contacting U.P. Hospital System-Marquette early Friday, Dec. 2, and saying there was a bomb in the facility. The hospital went into lockdown for nearly three hours while it was searched. Nothing suspicious was found. An investigation led police to the suspect, and he was arrested the same day.
WLUC
Marquette County Board approves $100k for Room at the Inn
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - When Marquette County received nearly $13 million in ARPA funds, the Marquette County Board held public work sessions to plan how to spend the money. Tuesday evening, the board approved $100,000 for Room at the Inn for infrastructure upgrades. “We are so appreciative, especially going into...
WLUC
Downtown Negaunee to transform into Tinseltown this weekend
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Negaunee will transform into Tinseltown this weekend. The annual holiday celebration will feature a Christmas parade where Santa will make his way down Iron Street to the band shell. He’ll light the Negaunee Christmas tree then pose for pictures and ask kids what they want for Christmas. Tinseltown will also feature events like the VFW wine tasting, a cookie decorating station, and pop-up shops.
WLUC
Finlandia University Gallery to remain open thanks to anonymous donation
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University Gallery has announced it will remain open following an anonymous donation of an undisclosed amount. It was originally to close following the end of its latest exhibit “Self-Revolving Line” on Dec. 14. “One of the hardest things we’ve had to do...
WLUC
UPHS – Marquette proposes new location for services still at former hospital
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Marquette retailer could be the new home of several UP Health System – Marquette services. UPHS administration said Tuesday that it has begun the final phase of design development to determine the buildout for the remaining services at the former hospital campus on College Ave. Those services are outpatient behavioral health, bariatric services, blood donor center, business office, health information management, and the school of emergency medical technicians.
WLUC
Ishpeming wins 2022 Blood Fight
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming has officially won the 2022 Blood Fight. Negaunee and Ishpeming each held blood collection drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. Last year, Negaunee won the friendly competition with 53 pints. This year, Negaunee collected 36 pints, and Ishpeming collected 44 pints.
WLUC
Marquette jewelry store donates over $3000 to UP nonprofits
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. jewelry store is giving away over $3000 this month. Jandrons Fine Jewelry is giving $100 to a Marquette County nonprofit every day in December. Folks can stop in to drop the name of a nonprofit in a box and every night the jewelry store draws a winner. UPAWS, St. Vincent De Paul and the Care Clinic are among the nonprofits that have already won this year.
WLUC
Love on Local launches Holiday Gift Card Campaign
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) is encouraging Marquette residents to shop this holiday season locally. Love on Local is a gift card program that promotes shopping at any local small businesses in Marquette County. Love on Local is also holding a Holiday Gift Card Campaign. To participate, purchase five gift cards from any local Marquette County shop. Then, email proof of purchase to Love on Local (loveonlocal@marquette.org) with one sentence about why you love shopping locally to be entered to win a $75 gift card.
WLUC
Several precincts in Upper Peninsula will be involved in Proposal 3 recount
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State Board of Canvassers will be doing a recount of votes cast in the November 8 election for Proposals 2 and 3 after The Election Integrity Fund and Force filed for a partial recount. Several precincts in the Upper Peninsula will take part in the...
WLUC
City of Ishpeming welcomes new mayor
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming has a new mayor. Lindsay Bean served as Ishpeming’s mayor for the past two years. At the Ishpeming City Council Meeting on Wednesday, Bean passed the gavel on to Jason Chapman. Chapman is an Ishpeming native who has experience in government,...
WLUC
The Lakeview Chorus performs Christmas carols on Upper Michigan Today
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today is feeling the holiday spirit at Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee. It kicked off its holiday music series with the Lakeview Chorus. But first... stories of the day. The TV6 Canathon is wrapping up tonight on TV6 at 7:00 p.m. and will feature...
WLUC
UP governments spend more money on road salt
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Local governments are dealing with the rising cost of salt for winter roads. Salt is an essential ingredient to help make our roads safer for winter travel. Roads will require more salt throughout the season. Marquette Public Works Director Scott Cambensy said the price of salt...
WLUC
Marquette DDA shares plans for 2023 goals, projects
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette DDA held an informational presentation on its 2022 annual report and its goals and projects for the coming year. The purpose of the presentation is to inform the board, taxing jurisdictions and the public of the work that is being done. DDA Executive Director...
Comments / 0