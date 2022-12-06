Stack Commerce

Since the iPhone hit the market all those years ago, it has long upheld the reputation of being the most sought-after tech product during the holiday season. In fact, back in 2016, surveys showed that the appeal of Apple’s smartphone never wavered , with the iPhone 7 still atop everyone’s wishlists. Now years later, with the gadget having more features and looking sleek than ever, it’s hard to imagine that it became less covetable.

But the thing about iPhones is, well, the price point. They’ve only gotten more expensive over the years, so it’s hard to justify a purchase. But if you have someone on your list that wishes to find an iPhone under the tree, you can still fulfill their wish without breaking the bank by copping a refurbished one . For a limited time, you can score the black Apple iPhone XR on sale for less than $300 .

Make no mistake. While this iPhone XR is refurbished, it’s been reconditioned and fixed to look and work as good as new. This particular unit offers a roomy 6.1-inch liquid retina LCD and comes equipped with Apple’s A12 Bionic processor that lets you seamlessly stream video, browse photos, and perform more intensive tasks without lagging.

Instead of 3D touch, this iPhone offers what is called the “haptic touch”—meaning it doesn’t depend on pressure to work. It also has an advanced face ID to let you securely unlock it with just a glance, advanced sensors to protect it from unauthorized users, and water resistance that lasts up to 30 minutes in up to 1 meter of water. It also comes with 128 GB of storage to store all your favorite apps, and a 15-hour battery life for nearly all-day use.

It’s also worth noting that this refurb is graded “A,” which means it’s in near-mint condition with minimal to zero cosmetic flaws.

Gift an iPhone without breaking the bank with this refurbished iPhone XR. It usually goes for $799, but you can get it on sale for only $252.99 .

