ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Emily Ratajkowski Is Opening Up About Her 'Really Scary' Weight Loss After Divorce: ‘I Was Down To 100 Pounds’

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YqIrF_0jZ4MCvQ00
Splash News

On her latest High Low podcast episode, Emily Ratajkowski spoke about her health, and deemed her recent weight loss to be “really scary.” While speaking to her guest, Mia Khalifa, Ratajkowski said, “When I’m really unwell, I lose so much weight.” The model, 31, added that her recent weight loss was “really, really scary.”

Emily Ratajkowski Talks Weight Loss & Gain Post-Divorce

The Gone Girl alum later noted that gaining weight has helped her to feel much healthier now, mentally and physically. “For me, [gaining weight] is a huge game-changer, and it’s how I know I’m happy,” she told Khalifa, 29.

While Ratajkowski didn’t specify what exactly caused the weight loss, the My Body author did mention the stressful year she has had— in which she split from Sebastian Bear-McClard, her husband of four years and father of her 20-month-old son Sylvester. “I think trauma lives in the body,” Ratajkowski continued. “That’s my experience.”

Earlier this summer, rumors began circulating that Ratajkowski’s (now ex) husband Bear-McClard cheated on her with “multiple women,” and that she wanted to divorce him. Back in June, Page Six reported that anonymous sources told the publication that the producer, 34, allegedly cheated on Ratajkowski, and that they had split. Ratajkowski then filed for divorce in September 2022.

Ratajkowski Reportedly Moves On With Pete Davidson

In November, a source allegedly close to Ratajkowski dished to Entertainment Tonight that she is currently “doing well and getting more adjusted to her life as a single mom since her divorce.” The insider reportedly added, “She’s in a good headspace,” touching upon her rumored relationship with Pete Davidson. “Things are going well for her.”

The rumors of Ratajkowski and Davidson’s romance first started emerging online on Sunday November, 13th, after celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi noted that the two were spotted holding hands on a date in Brooklyn together. Another insider essentially confirmed that DeuxMoi‘s source’s words had truth to them, telling Us Weekly that “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” after having originally met through a mutual friend. They went on to say that they are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.” They added: “Pete makes Emily laugh, and he loves how intelligent she is.”

Comments / 4

Related
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Telling Friends EmRata Is ‘The Girl Of His Dreams’: His Mom Is Excited To Meet Her (Exclusive)

“After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete, 29, and EmRata, 31, went public with their long-rumored romance on Nov. 27 by sitting courtside for the Knicks game, less than a week after the two attended a Friendsgiving together. Though Pete has been romantically involved with some high-profile women – from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian – this new romance might be endgame for Staten Island’s favorite son.
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Really Into’ Ines de Ramon: They’ve Been Dating For ‘A Few Months’

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first raised romance rumors after attending a Bono solo concert together (see pics here) on Nov. 15, but these two may have been an item longer than anyone thought. Brad, 58, and Ines “have been dating for a few months,” reports PEOPLE, whose source says that “Brad is really into” de Ramon, the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley. PEOPLE also reports that the two “met through a mutual friend,” while one of the publication’s sources claims that “it’s not an exclusive relationship.”
E! News

Coco Austin Breaks Down in Tears After Husband Ice-T Praises Her Parenting Skills

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. While Coco Austin may face criticism online over her parenting choices, Ice-T couldn't be more proud of his wife. In fact, the Law & Order: SVU star praises the mother of his daughter Chanel in a heartwarming message played during her appearance on Nov. 22's Tamron Hall.
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
OK! Magazine

He's Getting So Big! Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos Of Her & Travis Scott's Adorable Son

There he is! Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott have yet to announce the new moniker of their baby boy — whose name is still Wolf — but that didn't stop her from sharing a few glimpses of the tiny tot.On Monday, November 28, the makeup mogul uploaded "highlights" from recent weeks, with several of the pictures featuring the 9-month-old and the couple's eldest child, 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.The reality star, 26, refrained from showing her son's full face, but she did show off more of him than ever before as he stood on the grass in a white tee...
hotnewhiphop.com

Tia Mowry Shares What Lead To Her Divorce

Tia stopped by the Today Show and opened up about her public divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia Mowry is getting candid about her split from Cory Hardrict. The actress split from her estranged husband earlier this year after 14 years of marriage. Tia stopped by the Today Show on Wednesday and opened up about her public divorce. The 44-year old star says she knew when it was time to call it quits.
toofab.com

Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum Romance, Divorce From Karl Glusman

"I was sweating and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I'll ride you over and you can relax'" Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her relationship with Channing Tatum. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, the actress gushed over her the "Magic Mike" star, whom she started dating last year.
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander

Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
Fox News

Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'

Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date. On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Pete Davidson reveals ‘excuse’ Kim Kardashian gave when he asked for her number

Pete Davidson revealed the “excuse” that Kim Kardashian used the first time that he asked her for number. The 28-year-old comedian made his first appearance on The Kardashians during this week’s newest episode, which was filmed in May. While he’s not dating Kardashian anymore, the episode still featured them getting ready for and walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.As the duo were in their New York City hotel room, Davidson brought up how at the last Met Gala, in September 2021, he’d asked the reality star for her number. He said that she gave him “an excuse”...
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
212K+
Followers
5K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy