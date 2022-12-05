Emily Ratajkowski Is Opening Up About Her 'Really Scary' Weight Loss After Divorce: ‘I Was Down To 100 Pounds’

Splash News

On her latest High Low podcast episode, Emily Ratajkowski spoke about her health, and deemed her recent weight loss to be “really scary.” While speaking to her guest, Mia Khalifa, Ratajkowski said, “When I’m really unwell, I lose so much weight.” The model, 31, added that her recent weight loss was “really, really scary.”

Emily Ratajkowski Talks Weight Loss & Gain Post-Divorce

The Gone Girl alum later noted that gaining weight has helped her to feel much healthier now, mentally and physically. “For me, [gaining weight] is a huge game-changer, and it’s how I know I’m happy,” she told Khalifa, 29.

While Ratajkowski didn’t specify what exactly caused the weight loss, the My Body author did mention the stressful year she has had— in which she split from Sebastian Bear-McClard, her husband of four years and father of her 20-month-old son Sylvester. “I think trauma lives in the body,” Ratajkowski continued. “That’s my experience.”

Earlier this summer, rumors began circulating that Ratajkowski’s (now ex) husband Bear-McClard cheated on her with “multiple women,” and that she wanted to divorce him. Back in June, Page Six reported that anonymous sources told the publication that the producer, 34, allegedly cheated on Ratajkowski, and that they had split. Ratajkowski then filed for divorce in September 2022.

Ratajkowski Reportedly Moves On With Pete Davidson

In November, a source allegedly close to Ratajkowski dished to Entertainment Tonight that she is currently “doing well and getting more adjusted to her life as a single mom since her divorce.” The insider reportedly added, “She’s in a good headspace,” touching upon her rumored relationship with Pete Davidson. “Things are going well for her.”

The rumors of Ratajkowski and Davidson’s romance first started emerging online on Sunday November, 13th, after celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi noted that the two were spotted holding hands on a date in Brooklyn together. Another insider essentially confirmed that DeuxMoi‘s source’s words had truth to them, telling Us Weekly that “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” after having originally met through a mutual friend. They went on to say that they are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.” They added: “Pete makes Emily laugh, and he loves how intelligent she is.”