Here’s why you might see your mailman at 6 a.m.

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dara Bitler
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — If you have a Christmas present to send out, holiday shipping deadlines are starting to approach.

The United States Postal Service said Monday that in order to ensure that customers get their holiday packages on time, letter carriers will be delivering as early as 6 a.m. in many metro locations across the country.

How can I see my mail before it arrives?

“This month, our carriers will be out delivering in the early mornings in many communities. To help keep your letter carrier safe, we ask you to keep your porch light on, especially if you notice mail has not yet been delivered,” USPS said. “We have prepared all year to deliver certainty and continuity this holiday, and that means starting early in the morning.”

2022 holiday shipping deadlines for USPS

The USPS said these are the shipping deadlines you need to know if you have a package to get out for Christmas this year:

  • Dec. 9   — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
  • Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service
  • Dec. 17 — USPS Retail Ground service
  • Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
  • Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
  • Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service
  • Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Shipping deadlines for FedEx

  • Dec. 14: FedEx Ground deadline.
  • Dec. 20: FedEx Express Saver, FedEx three-day freight
  • Dec. 21: FedEx two-day, FedEx one-day freight

Shipping deadlines for UPS

  • Dec. 20: Last day to ship UPS 3-day select
  • Dec. 21: Last day to ship UPS 2nd Day Air
  • Dec. 22: Last day to ship UPS Next Day Air

USPS said you can keep an eye on your deliveries by registering at informeddelivery.usps.com to see what packages are on the way to your house, and to receive daily emails showing what mail will be delivered.

