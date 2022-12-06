ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Get an Amazon Echo Dot for Less Than $20 for 24 Hours Only

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WpgYs_0jZ4Lyoj00

For busy entrepreneurs, getting a personal assistant can save a ton of time and help you keep your life in order. But an assistant is an expensive addition to your books. This December, you can get your life back on track with an easy-to-use digital assistant .

All December, we're dropping prices on special products for 24 to 48 hours only, giving you the opportunity to save huge on some of our best-selling deals. The current drop is on an Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen) for one day only, the perfect budget-friendly solution for your busy life.

This refurbished Echo Dot is offered by EMB Phones, a Certified Reseller that's guaranteed to deliver high-end refurbished products. The 2016 Echo Dot is no exception.

This hands-free, voice-controlled device works with Amazon Alexa to overhaul the way you manage your life. Place the sleek, compact device in a central area of your home and whenever you need anything — just say "Alexa." You can make calls, play music, send and receive messages, check the news and weather, set alarms, ask sports scores, add items to your grocery list, and much more — all with your voice.

If you'd like, you can connect Echo Dot to your speakers or headphones via Bluetooth to give you voice control over your music. You can also connect it to other Internet of Things devices like lights , TVs, fans, thermostats, and more to turn your home smart. With far-field voice-recognition, it will hear your commands from any direction, even in noisy environments so you're always in control.

This December Deal of the Day is only available for 24 hours, so you'll have to act fast. Today only, you can get a refurbished Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen) for 62% off $49 at just $18.99.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Police

Amazon's Alexa is in trouble

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
Digital Trends

Hurry — this 50-inch 4K TV is $148 for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals typically offer plenty of awesome TV deals and that’s no different this year. Right now, you can buy an Onn. 50-inch 4K TV for just $148. That’s a fantastic bargain for anyone who’s been waiting to upgrade to 4K or looking to add an extra TV to their home for far less than usual. Easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, it’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush of Black Friday while still enjoying Black Friday prices. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
Digital Trends

Cyber Monday: This Samsung 85-inch TV just got a massive price cut

Breathe new life into your living room with one of the biggest TVs in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals — the 85-inch Samsung 8000 Series 4K TV. Its price has been slashed by $550, lowering it to $1,050 from its original price of $1,600, for an offer that we don’t expect to last until the end of the day. This is your last chance to buy this massive 4K TV with a discount this year, as there are no other upcoming major shopping events, so push through with the purchase as soon as possible.
TheStreet

Amazon Needs to Kill Alexa, Maybe Exit Echo Devices

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report had a grand plan to infiltrate every home in America -- maybe in the world -- using its devices to put a store into everyone's living room. It was a simple idea, whereby the company would make easy-to-use voice-based devices that ran off a powerful artificial-intelligence system that would serve as a low-cost virtual assistant.
TechRadar

Forget Cyber Monday - Amazon just slashed $40 off the all-new Apple Watch 8

While Cyber Monday might be over, the deals still roll on at Amazon, like this $40 discount on the all-new Apple Watch 8 with Cellular. Once you apply the $40 coupon at checkout, that brings the Series 8 smartwatch to $449, which is the best deal you can find right now.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile customers soon will get a useful gift via the carrier's weekly rewards program

It has been years since we passed along information about T-Mobile's weekly rewards program for subscribers called T-Mobile Tuesdays. T-Mo Report has learned that T-Mobile stores have been receiving shipments of a Portable Selfie Light that will be distributed to T-Mobile subscribers probably sometime this month. The gift contains 28 LED lights arranged in a ring and it attaches to your handset thanks to a hinged grip at the top. The selfie camera will end up in the middle of that ring of lights.
CNET

Pick Up the 2022 iPad Air at Amazon for Just $500 (Save $99)

It's hard to beat the versatility of a tablet. They're light and portable, which means you can easily scroll or stream from your bed, couch or even when you're on the go -- but with the right accessories, you can also use them as a full workstation. While there are plenty of great models to choose from, the iPad remains a popular choice. And right now at Amazon, you can get the 10.9-inch iPad Air for $500 -- that's a savings of $99 off the list price. But we don't expect this discount to last long.
Android Authority

Here's how to cancel Peacock Premium and switch to the free plan

When it's time to say "Goodbye' to Peacock Premium, we will show you how to do it. Peacock is the recently launched streaming service owned by NBCUniversal. It’s pretty unique in that, among the major streaming services, it offers a way to watch some of its content completely for free (with ads).
AOL Corp

Apple's latest iPad Air falls to $500 at Amazon

This is your chance to get one of Apple's more powerful tablets at a much better price than usual. Amazon is selling the 2022 iPad Air with 64GB of storage and WiFi for $500 - that's a full $100 off here. That's an all-time low for all but one color variant of the tablet, and you'll see similar discounts for 256GB and cellular models. The sale makes it an easier choice if you want a wide range of features but would rather not splurge on the iPad Pro.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

77K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy