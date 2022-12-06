Get an Amazon Echo Dot for Less Than $20 for 24 Hours Only

For busy entrepreneurs, getting a personal assistant can save a ton of time and help you keep your life in order. But an assistant is an expensive addition to your books. This December, you can get your life back on track with an easy-to-use digital assistant .

All December, we're dropping prices on special products for 24 to 48 hours only, giving you the opportunity to save huge on some of our best-selling deals. The current drop is on an Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen) for one day only, the perfect budget-friendly solution for your busy life.

This refurbished Echo Dot is offered by EMB Phones, a Certified Reseller that's guaranteed to deliver high-end refurbished products. The 2016 Echo Dot is no exception.

This hands-free, voice-controlled device works with Amazon Alexa to overhaul the way you manage your life. Place the sleek, compact device in a central area of your home and whenever you need anything — just say "Alexa." You can make calls, play music, send and receive messages, check the news and weather, set alarms, ask sports scores, add items to your grocery list, and much more — all with your voice.

If you'd like, you can connect Echo Dot to your speakers or headphones via Bluetooth to give you voice control over your music. You can also connect it to other Internet of Things devices like lights , TVs, fans, thermostats, and more to turn your home smart. With far-field voice-recognition, it will hear your commands from any direction, even in noisy environments so you're always in control.

This December Deal of the Day is only available for 24 hours, so you'll have to act fast. Today only, you can get a refurbished Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen) for 62% off $49 at just $18.99.

