Mild today; light snow arrives tomorrow
We've got another mild day in store for us across western Montana, albeit cooler than yesterday. Temperatures will warm to the 20s and 30s with sunshine & dry conditions. Late tonight, snow showers will begin to move in- lasting into Friday. This system will mainly target the mountains along the Montana-Idaho state line, where passes such as Lookout/Lolo/Lost Trail will pick up 1-4". For valley locations, a trace to an inch is expected. Overall, not a huge impact, but just enough for a slick morning commute in some locations. Besides a few isolated snow showers, by the time Montana State VS William & Mary is kicking off in Bozeman we're mostly dry and chilly.
Park Co. reports dangerous travel conditions due to drifting snow
MISSOULA, Mont. — Drifting snow forced Park County officials to close multiple county roads. Officials said the snow is drifting faster than crews can plow. The following roads are considered closed until crews can begin plowing at 4 a.m.:. Meigs Road. Bruffy Lane. Old Yellowstone Trail South from Divide...
I-90 reopened near Manhattan after black ice forces diversion
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says east and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 are open again near Three Forks and Manhattan. Westbound traffic is slow due to congestion. Black ice is still an issue on the roadway. Officials ask drivers to use caution and slow down,...
Signed petitions to be dropped off at Gallatin County Election office for bus service
MISSOULA, Mont. — The HRDC is to drop off thousands of voter signed petitions at the Gallatin County Elections office at 11 a.m. to let Bozeman's public busing service continue to receive federal funding, continue its current level of service, and keep up with Gallatin Valley growth. HRDC staff...
Hazardous conditions close I-90 from Springdale to Big Timber
MISSOULA, Mont. — Interstate 90 is closed from Springdale to Big Timber due to hazardous conditions. The Montana Department of Transportation issued an emergency closure after multiple crashes in the area blocked all lanes of travel. Columbus police reported zero visibility due to blowing snow. Officials announced a closure...
Bozeman volunteers work to shovel snow at Bobcat Stadium
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Volunteers from the Bozeman community and Montana State University faculty and staff are hard at work removing snow from Bobcat Stadium. Workers said there was about 1-2 inches of snow around the walking areas inside the stadium. People shoveled snow away to help create better walkways...
2 more skiers caught in avalanches in Bridger Range
Bozeman, Mont — Two more skiers were caught in avalanches in the Bridger Range this week. Avalanche experts don’t know what triggered the slide on Monday but say the two skiers were uninjured. This is now at least the third avalanche reported in the Bridger Range this season,...
MSU seeks snow removal volunteers ahead of Friday's playoff game
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University is seeking more volunteers to help remove snow from Bobcat Stadium in preparation for the FCS playoff game against the College of William and Mary this Friday. Shifts are this Tuesday and Wednesday. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. this Friday at Bobcat Stadium.
Bozeman City Commission meeting addresses future water conservation
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bozeman officials are grappling with water conservation plans as the city continues to grow. The item was a major topic at Tuesday’s Bozeman City Commission meeting. Right now, Hyalite Creek, Hyalite Reservoir and Bozeman Creek total 80% of Bozeman’s water supply. But officials say the...
Montana's first Whole Foods nears opening
BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s beginning to look a lot like the long-awaited debut of Montana’s first Whole Foods Market could be happening in the not-too-distant future. Tradespeople of all sorts were filing in and out of the new building that is nearing completion in a corner of the Gallatin Valley Mall property this week, and a Bozeman city official said inspections are in the works that would allow Whole Foods to bring its products to consumers sometime in early 2023.
MSU football remembers coach, player Sonny Holland
BOZEMAN, Mont. — When entering Bobcat Stadium, you can’t miss seeing the face or the name of legendary Montana State University head coach Sonny Holland. “The first time I met him I was in awe,” said MSU running back Isaiah Ifanse. “The first time I ever heard...
