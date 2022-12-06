Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
New Google Photos search button replaces Lens
Google has done a lot of work integrating Lens into many of its services. One of the most sensible integrations is with Google Photos. However, the company may replace Google Lens with a new search button in Google Photos. Google unveiled Google Lens back during Google I/O 2017. Since then,...
What is the Google Common Knowledge Project?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We use Google every day to find the answers to our questions and to gather information for independent research. In a world powered by mobile devices, the best Android phones allow us to access this vast knowledge database anytime. We also often have to visit various websites and decide just how accurate their claims are. Worse yet, finding precise data points can often take time and effort without a guarantee of producing actual results.
Google's working to speed up Pixel software update install times
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Back in the day, installing an OTA update on a Pixel meant downtime of at least 10 to 15 minutes as the device would boot into recovery mode and restart a couple of times during the process. The introduction of Seamless Updates with Android 7.0 Nougat changed that, and Google has been tweaking the update mechanism ever since. Thanks to these (yet-to-be-officially-mandated) improvements, your Pixel now installs a software update in the background on a secondary virtual system partition and switches to it with a reboot, reducing the total downtime to just a few minutes. But the fact that an install can take as long as 20 minutes still remains the biggest hurdle to tackle. A new set of patches submitted to the Android Open Source Project gerrit indicates that Google wants to change that.
How to use mathematical formulas in Google Sheets
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Even if you don't work with or around spreadsheets on a daily basis, you likely understand the basics: data (names, numbers, dates) are placed into cells and organized into rows and columns. Although this may be the limit of most people's understanding of spreadsheets, you need to push beyond this if you want to cross the line from the mundane world of data entry to the realm of data manipulation. Having a nice Chromebook wouldn't hurt, either.
Google Messages starts rolling out end-to-end encrypted group chats
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's no secret that SMS is an aging standard — in fact, much of the last fifteen years of smartphones have centered on trying to replace it. While much of the world has moved beyond basic text messages, relying on third-party apps like WhatsApp or Signal, those of us in the US aren't so lucky. Google has spent the last few years pushing RCS as the worthy replacement — all while trying to persuade a certain company to adopt it. In honor of SMS's 30th anniversary, Android users are starting get a long-awaited security feature.
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
8 of the best file managers on Android in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A file manager is a handy program that shows you how your device's files and folders are organized, all so you can create, copy, move, rename, and delete folders and files as you see fit. Since smartphones are essentially miniature computers that can fit in your pocket, along with offering some of the top Android apps available, having a functional file manager can be very helpful. You never know when you might need to move a few files, create a new folder to organize your media, or delete unnecessary clutter.
How to permanently delete pictures from Google Photos
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Photos may no longer come with free infinite storage, but the service is still one of the best cloud storage options if you want a central place for your pictures that also takes care of all the organizational overhead for you. With that change in mind, you may want to delete photos permanently as fast as possible to free up space or to get rid of embarrassing shots without any way to recover them.
What to do when Microsoft Edge is not responding
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft Edge is a web browser from the company that created the Windows operating system. Microsoft initially launched Edge with Windows 10 using a proprietary code but later switched gears. To simplify the release process, Microsoft tapped into a popular feature that's on all the best Chromebooks. The Edge browser experience is now based on the Chromium project, which is what Google Chrome is built on. Since Microsoft adds custom features and under-the-hood tweaks not found in the Chromium code, sometimes issues that need to be addressed can occur.
Check out what your community searched for on Google in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As December is moving on, every company under the sun is releasing their own takes on a year in review. Some versions of these have probably existed ever since humankind started writing history, but Spotify really popularized it with its Spotify Wrapped format, which it only released a few days ago for 2022. Google is also at it with its Year in Search 2022, and for the first time, it is possible to search for the most popular queries by region in the US.
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
What is the Google Advanced Protection Program?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Digital threats have become increasingly clever. Even the most tech-savvy people can be caught off guard. Some high-visibility users and organizations are at greater risk of targeted cyberattacks, which means a greater need for vigilance. For these groups, Google's Advanced Protection Program provides an extra layer of protection.
What is IFTTT and how to use it
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With an increasingly high number of smart home products, it's become a breeze to automate various tasks to make your smart home even more intelligent. The easiest way is to use the same ecosystem for all your IoT and smart home devices, but this isn't always possible. The company that builds your security system doesn't necessarily make smart lights, but these should be able to interact with each other to maximize automation at home.
How to transfer data from your old Android phone to your new one
When it's time to switch from your older Android phone to a new one, you'll want to make sure all of your data comes across safely. Thankfully, Google makes it extremely convenient to migrate your texts, call logs, contacts, music, and photos over to your new phone.
hubpages.com
How to Scan Documents and Photos With Your Phone
Alessio has reported security vulnerabilities to Google and Apple. He also has a past as a web developer and web server administrator. Accumulating paperwork at home is easier than you think. Bills, payment receipts, tax declarations, and medical prescriptions are just a few things you may rummage in your drawers.
How to install ChromeOS Flex on a Chromebook
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Chromebooks are great devices that have long software support lifetimes. When your Chromebook reaches the end of its life, it's probably time to take a look at one of our favorite Chromebooks and recycle your old device. However, what if there was a way to use ChromeOS Flex to breathe new life into your Chromebook? Or maybe you want to turn an old Windows and Mac computer into a Chromebook. Let's dig in.
How to make and share WhatsApp call links
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp has quietly been evolving its arsenal of features for years, with the likes of multi-platform messaging making it one of our all-time favorite apps. But what’s up with WhatsApp call links? These handy little links transform WhatsApp calls into long-term links that anyone can join whenever they want. Better yet, you can set up a call link in just a few taps. Want to know how? You’ve come to the right place.
knowtechie.com
How to find and delete duplicate photos in Windows 10/11 free?
Nowadays, the world around us has changed because of technology. A few decades ago, you only used computers to calculate, but since, endless operations have been performed on PCs. In short, we live in a world of data, where every company competes to win the data race. Similarly, you might...
Google is done with Duplex on the Web
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Assistant is about to get less useful this month. Google is sunsetting its Duplex on the Web service which allowed customers to book tickets or make reservations through a streamlined Assistant-led interface that automatically integrated personal information from the user's Google account.
How to add a Zigbee device to an Eero router
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're contemplating purchasing smart home devices, you may have noticed that some require a hub to function instead of connecting directly to Wi-Fi. This is a great way to avoid saturating your home router with too many devices. You'll also save energy, given that other protocols are often less power-hungry than Wi-Fi.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0