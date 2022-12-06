ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marine City, MI

MetroTimes

This metro Detroit mansion comes with a waterfall [PHOTOS]

Don’t go chasing waterfalls… unless you want to buy this $3,750,000 Bloomfield Hills home, which comes with one. According to the home’s listing, the price is a relative bargain considering the owners put more than $5 million into the construction of “this one-of-a-kind estate.” Aside from the bucolic backyard, other perks of the three-bedroom, five-bathroom, 4,817-square-foot home at 7357 Lindenmere Dr. include a stone driveway, a kitchen made from wood allegedly salvaged from Henry Ford’s Model T plant, an elevator, a sauna, an exercise room, a pottery studio, an outdoor grill, and a four-car garage. According to the listing, the primary suite “rivals any 5 star hotel.” Let’s take a tour!
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
HometownLife.com

Coffee has arrived in Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood

Kilian Pauls and his father Reggie Wessel want to help transform Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood. They hope their new coffee shop will be one step forward in that direction. The duo opened Meridian Coffee Co., at 636 Starkweather in November, bringing a full-fledged coffee shop to the business district on...
PLYMOUTH, MI
Club 93.7

Winter Blast – Free Event Returns to Royal Oak in 2023

Nearly 80K people attended Winter Blast in Royal Oak earlier this year and even more are expected when the free event returns in 2023. After 15 years in downtown Detroit, Winter Blast moved to Royal Oak in 2022. As part of a two-year deal, the event will once again take place in Royal Oak.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Real estate: What is a ‘chain of title’?

Q: We are selling my aunt’s home and were told that the buyer’s mortgage company asked to review a chain of title. Not sure what that is?. A: A chain of title is the recorded history of matters which affect the title to a specific parcel of real property, such as ownership, encumbrances and liens, usually beginning with the original recorded source of the title. This is something that the title insurance company handling the sale would provide; nothing that you would have to do.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn Inn closes for renovations

The historic Dearborn Inn is temporarily closing for extensive renovations. It will close around Feb. 1, 2023, Marriott told the Free Press in a statement, and renovations will likely take "a year or longer." The Dearborn Inn, beloved by many metro Detroiters and a popular destination, was built in 1931...
DEARBORN, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Michigan

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and your favorite comfort food is a nice burger then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Michigan that are well-known for their service and food.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Westland veterinarian killed in crash remembered as lover of people, pets

Dr. John Hermann was a good-hearted man who loved people and pets, friends, customers and colleagues said. Hermann, 53, died Sunday afternoon in a vehicle crash in Van Buren Township. Police said his vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle. He did not have any immediate family in the area. According to friends, his colleagues were like family.
WESTLAND, MI
Club 93.7

Rotten Manor in Holly Reopens This Weekend for A Bloody Christmas

For those looking to add a little spookiness to their holiday season, Rotten Manon in Holly, Michigan will be reopening this season. Get your friends and family together and return to Rotten Manor and the Rotten Forest for "A Bloody Christmas." Starting this weekend, the haunt season continues as Rotten...
HOLLY, MI
Club 93.7

It Costs How Much to Charge an Electric Vehicle on Belle Isle?

Sure it's fast, but that is a hefty price tag. Currently, electric vehicle chargers are being installed on Belle Isle in Detroit. If you own an electric vehicle, these new state-of-the-art chargers will come with a pro and a con. The pro is that these chargers will charge your electric vehicle in 30 minutes. The con is that it will cost you around 50 bucks.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big

Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan.

