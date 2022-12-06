Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
Today's Holiday Events for the Border CitiesCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapellePort Huron, MI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - City Manager says Customers can Shop at Dollar General InsteadTy D.Algonac, MI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Related
MetroTimes
This metro Detroit mansion comes with a waterfall [PHOTOS]
Don’t go chasing waterfalls… unless you want to buy this $3,750,000 Bloomfield Hills home, which comes with one. According to the home’s listing, the price is a relative bargain considering the owners put more than $5 million into the construction of “this one-of-a-kind estate.” Aside from the bucolic backyard, other perks of the three-bedroom, five-bathroom, 4,817-square-foot home at 7357 Lindenmere Dr. include a stone driveway, a kitchen made from wood allegedly salvaged from Henry Ford’s Model T plant, an elevator, a sauna, an exercise room, a pottery studio, an outdoor grill, and a four-car garage. According to the listing, the primary suite “rivals any 5 star hotel.” Let’s take a tour!
HometownLife.com
Coffee has arrived in Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood
Kilian Pauls and his father Reggie Wessel want to help transform Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood. They hope their new coffee shop will be one step forward in that direction. The duo opened Meridian Coffee Co., at 636 Starkweather in November, bringing a full-fledged coffee shop to the business district on...
Winter Blast – Free Event Returns to Royal Oak in 2023
Nearly 80K people attended Winter Blast in Royal Oak earlier this year and even more are expected when the free event returns in 2023. After 15 years in downtown Detroit, Winter Blast moved to Royal Oak in 2022. As part of a two-year deal, the event will once again take place in Royal Oak.
The Oakland Press
Real estate: What is a ‘chain of title’?
Q: We are selling my aunt’s home and were told that the buyer’s mortgage company asked to review a chain of title. Not sure what that is?. A: A chain of title is the recorded history of matters which affect the title to a specific parcel of real property, such as ownership, encumbrances and liens, usually beginning with the original recorded source of the title. This is something that the title insurance company handling the sale would provide; nothing that you would have to do.
fox2detroit.com
Massive Christmas lights display in Dearborn Heights
A Dearborn Heights man is taking his light display to the next level this Christmas. You can find the lights in the area of Colgate and Hipp.
Dearborn Inn closes for renovations
The historic Dearborn Inn is temporarily closing for extensive renovations. It will close around Feb. 1, 2023, Marriott told the Free Press in a statement, and renovations will likely take "a year or longer." The Dearborn Inn, beloved by many metro Detroiters and a popular destination, was built in 1931...
4 Great Burger Places in Michigan
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and your favorite comfort food is a nice burger then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Michigan that are well-known for their service and food.
Meijer Is Shrinking Stores, But Is That A Bad Thing For Michigan?
Growing up around Otisville, it was normal to stop at Hamady Brother's for groceries in Davison. (See more about Hamady in 6 Flint Area Businesses We Miss.) When Hamady went out of business we started going to Meijer on Center Road in Burton, frequently. Also, it's not plural 'Meijer's'... just Meijer.
Well, That Sucks – Family Finds SUV on Blocks at Detroit Metro Airport
Imagine walking into the parking garage at Detroit Metro Airport after a long day's travel only to find your vehicle sitting on blocks. Well, that's exactly what happened recently to a man and his family when they walked into the big blue deck at the Evans terminal. Joe Hebeka found...
Man, 22, killed in heavy machinery incident at construction site
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A 22-year-old Michigan man was killed in a construction site incident on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Bloomfield Township, WDIV Local 4 reports. The Macomb County man died in an accident involving heavy machinery in the 4700 block of Wing Lake Road, the report said. No...
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
Detroit DoorDash Driver Shares Video of Cockroach Infestation at Popeyes, Restaurant Closed
A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in Detroit is temporarily closed after a DoorDash Driver posted a video of a cockroach infestation at the location. Popeyes' parent company was quick to point out that the location on Detroit's east side is owned by a franchisee. The company called the situation "completely unacceptable."
These Are The 10 Michigan Cities With Highest Divorce Rates
If you feel like you are unlucky in love, it's not you - it may just be the city you live in. Marriage is not a fairy tale. Contrary to what we are told, a lot of couples do not live happily ever after. Marriage is a job, you have to work at it. If a couple cannot make it work, more often than not they quit.
HometownLife.com
Westland veterinarian killed in crash remembered as lover of people, pets
Dr. John Hermann was a good-hearted man who loved people and pets, friends, customers and colleagues said. Hermann, 53, died Sunday afternoon in a vehicle crash in Van Buren Township. Police said his vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle. He did not have any immediate family in the area. According to friends, his colleagues were like family.
22-year-old construction worker killed after large vehicle falls on him in Bloomfield Twp.
A Macomb County man is dead following a construction accident involving a large vehicle at a Bloomfield Township job site on Wednesday. The
Dearborn Woman Robbed of Life Savings Buying a Car on Facebook Marketplace
A Michigan woman was robbed of $15,000 when she attempted to buy a used car on Facebook Marketplace. Nijme Fardous and her parents drove from Dearborn to Cincinnati after she saw a Marketplace listing for a 2020 Ford Explorer for $15,000. But after making the four-hour drive, she says something seemed off.
wcsx.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
Rotten Manor in Holly Reopens This Weekend for A Bloody Christmas
For those looking to add a little spookiness to their holiday season, Rotten Manon in Holly, Michigan will be reopening this season. Get your friends and family together and return to Rotten Manor and the Rotten Forest for "A Bloody Christmas." Starting this weekend, the haunt season continues as Rotten...
It Costs How Much to Charge an Electric Vehicle on Belle Isle?
Sure it's fast, but that is a hefty price tag. Currently, electric vehicle chargers are being installed on Belle Isle in Detroit. If you own an electric vehicle, these new state-of-the-art chargers will come with a pro and a con. The pro is that these chargers will charge your electric vehicle in 30 minutes. The con is that it will cost you around 50 bucks.
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big
Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
Club 93.7
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0