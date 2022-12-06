ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Sir Clive Woodward: Eddie Jones’ sole focus on 2023 World Cup was ‘costly error’

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wVtv_0jZ4K0Ch00

Sir Clive Woodward believes Eddie Jones will be remembered for “misguided rhetoric and unfulfilled promises” during his time as England head coach.

Woodward, who led England to World Cup glory in 2003, and Jones were rival coaches when his team beat Australia to lift the trophy 19 years ago.

Jones’ seven-year reign with England ended on Tuesday following a Rugby Football Union review of an Autumn Nations Series campaign that saw defeats against Argentina and South Africa.

The fans who pump the money into the sport didn’t buy his hype

“I am always sorry to see people lose their job, but Eddie Jones has been badly distracted since the last World Cup and he’s paid the price,” Woodward wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“He is a much better coach than he has shown over the past three years. He is a shadow of the Jones I competed with, and whose first years with England were so successful and rightfully applauded.

“He became completely focused on the 2023 World Cup, and that was a costly error.

“International rugby is very simple: focus everything on the next game with absolutely zero distractions. The fans who pump the money into the sport didn’t buy his hype.

“What will Jones’ legacy be? The semi-final victory over New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup was his best performance, but unfortunately, he will be remembered for the misguided rhetoric and unfulfilled promises.

“I don’t think history will remember this period of English rugby too kindly.”

Jones’ successor has yet to be announced, although Leicester boss Steve Borthwick – a former England forwards coach who masterminded Tigers’ Gallagher Premiership title triumph last term – is the clear favourite.

Woodward added: “If it is Steve Borthwick who comes in then we’ve all got to get behind him and I wish him all the best.

“I hope they don’t just pick him because he’s an Englishman. I hope they pick him because they think he’s the best coach in the world.

“He must be allowed to bring in his own coaching team, and if I was him I would definitely bring Kevin Sinfield over from Leicester.”

But former Australia star Matt Giteau, who played in the 2003 World Cup final, believes it is a “big mistake” to remove Jones as England boss.

“It would have to be the silliest thing they could do to the English rugby team,” Giteau said, on Twitter.

“He plans & plans & plans years in advance for this competition (World Cup). It’s the one competition that he has got consistently right time and time again. Big mistake imo.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

What went wrong with Eddie Jones’ England reign?

Eddie Jones has been sacked after seven turbulent years as England head coach that have produced highs and lows in equal measure. Here, the PA news agency answers the key questions surrounding his reign. – Why was Jones appointed?. The stars aligned for the veteran ‘super-coach’ at the 2015 World...
newschain

Royals out in force for Princess of Wales' carol concert on day of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series finale

The royal family is to put on a united front at the Princess of Wales’s carol concert on the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final Netflix episodes air. The King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Kate and other family members will be out in force in public to support the princess’s Together At Christmas festive celebration at Westminster Abbey on December 15.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 news LIVE: Portugal respond to Cristiano Ronaldo ‘threat’ claim as Luis Enrique replacement confirmed

Raheem Sterling will rejoin England’s World Cup squad with the Three Lions continuing their preparation for what promises to be a massive quarter-final tie against France.Cristiano Ronaldo’s name continues to dominate the headlines with his involvement for Portugal now likely reduced to a bench role ahead of the last eight match against Morocco.Steve Holland has detailed the lengthy process surrounding how to combat the threat of the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who now leads the Golden Boot race.Brazil kick off the quarter-finals on Friday when they face Croatia before Argentina take on the Netherlands in a tie dripping with history.Follow the build-up to England vs France and the latest from Qatar below: Read More The future is now: Jude Bellingham is making the World Cup look easyWhy England’s wide men hold the key to beating France after Senegal masterclassJude Bellingham ready to tear into France at World Cup: ‘You have to have that dog in you’
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal World Cup squad after controversial decision

Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portugal World Cup squad after he was left on the bench against Switzerland. Despite Portugal’s successful World Cup so far, it hasn’t been the greatest tournament for Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has struggled to perform consistently throughout the tournament and was recently dropped to the bench against Switzerland, with the manager’s decision proving right after they won the game 6-1.
BBC

Eddie Jones sacked by England after review into poor run of form

England have sacked Eddie Jones, leaving the team without a head coach nine months before the Rugby World Cup. Forwards coach Richard Cockerill will take over the running of the team on an interim basis. Jones departs after a dismal year of results, with only five wins from 12 Tests...
NBC Connecticut

How to Watch Portugal Vs. Switzerland in 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16

There is one glaring omission on Cristiano Ronaldo's resume: a World Cup title. He is four wins away from adding that missing piece in what could be the final World Cup for the 37-year-old. But his run thus far in the 2022 tournament hasn't exactly been the making of a storybook ending. His lackluster play, following his messy divorce with Manchester United just days before the World Cup began, has some fans calling for the longtime fan-favorite to be benched.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
170K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy