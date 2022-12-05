Read full article on original website
Related
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
sporf.com
What have Premier League sides been doing during the World Cup break?
With the World Cup currently dominating fans’ attention, many Premier League sides have made use of this break to reset for the rest of the season. But what exactly have the teams been up to this winter?. Unsurprisingly, numerous clubs have decided to jet off to warmer climates to...
Erik ten Hag breaks his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United exit by saying 'he's gone and it's the past' before insisting the Red Devils are 'looking to the future' after the club ripped up the striker's contract
Erik ten Hag consigned Cristiano Ronaldo to history as he spoke for the first time about the Portugal star's acrimonious exit from Manchester United on Wednesday. United ripped up Ronaldo's contract last month in the wake of his interview with Piers Morgan in which he said he had no respect for Ten Hag and accused the club of betraying him.
sporf.com
Luis Enrique out as Spain boss in latest manager change from World Cup
Luis Enrique has officially left his position as Spain manager, becoming the latest national team coach to be axed following the World Cup. The Spanish FA announced their decision to part ways with Enrique earlier today (8 December). The Spain U21 coach, Luis de la Fuente, will be his successor, per The Athletic.
sporf.com
AC Milan join Barcelona in pursuit of Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli
Italian giants AC Milan are reportedly interested in Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli – if the Serie A side sell Rafael Leao. According to Calciomercato, Milan are monitoring Martinelli’s contract situation with the Gunners as they plot a move. Currently, the Brazilian’s deal at the Emirates runs out in 2024, but he has had talks about an extension.
sporf.com
World Cup Round of 16: Morocco stun Spain in penalty shootout
An outstanding defensive display from Morocco saw them eventually overcome Spain thanks to a penalty shootout at the World Cup. Following a goalless 120 minutes of football, the African side held their nerve from the spot to progress. Luis Enrique made five changes from his side which lost to Japan....
sporf.com
Qatar World Cup 2022: Worker passes away after falling off a ramp
The Qatari government have confirmed that a worker died at a resort used by Saudi Arabia at the World Cup. Details on the incident are few and far between. All we know is that it occurred during the group stage, which took place between November 20 and December 2. Although...
sporf.com
UFC 286: Massive UK PPV officially announced
On March, 18 the biggest MMA promotion on the planet will officially return to the O2 Arena, in London, UK, with UFC 286. Six years after the legendary, Michael Bisping, triumphed over Dan Henderson at the Manchester Arena, fight fans on this side of the pond will once again have the opportunity to watch MMA at the highest possible level.
Comments / 0