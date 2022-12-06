Read full article on original website
wbap.com
Mother of Athena Strand Committed to Accountability
WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF) – The mother of the 7-year-old Wise County girl who Police say was kidnapped and murdered by a contracted Fed Ex driver is committed to finding accountability in her daughter’s death. Athena was found dead last week after a FedEx driver kidnapped and killed her...
Officials in three of five Texas cities that voted to decriminalize weed are trying to derail those efforts
Activists said they don't plan to give up ground after voters overwhelmingly cast ballots for decriminalization.
KTEN.com
Siren wails in Gainesville after ant attack
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — It turns out there was nothing to worry about Wednesday morning for Gainesville residents who heard emergency sirens going off. There was no severe weather in the area; Gainesville police said ants got into an electrical circuit board and shorted it out... causing the siren to begin wailing.
Dallas Observer
Tanner Horner, Who Confessed to Killing Athena Strand, Was a Singer in Commit & Conquer
A Lake Worth FedEx driver and former vocalist for a Dallas/Fort Worth heavy metal group confessed on Friday to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl from Cottondale, authorities in Wise County said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is being held in the Wise County jail in Decatur on two felony charges...
Wednesday's Child 13-year-old Unique prays for a family that will 'care and be there' for her after years in foster care system
DALLAS — What we humans are capable of doing with our mental and physical selves can be very inspiring. Today's Wednesday's Child had the opportunity to attend a performance that is just as unique as she is, and WFAA was there for the magical moments. The cast of “'Twas...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas
The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
Houston Chronicle
Popular TX pastor returns after absence over an 'inappropriate' online relationship
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — The prominent pastor of a Southern Baptist megachurch in suburban Dallas received a standing ovation as he returned to the pulpit Sunday, more than three months after abruptly announcing an indefinite leave over an “inappropriate” online relationship. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor of...
Dallas-area police lieutenant commits suicide: Officials
Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan has since confirmed that Lt. Chris Carker, a 16-year veteran, committed suicide over the weekend.
klif.com
“Winter Wave” of Illness Impacting North Texas
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Medical experts are warning of a “winter wave” of COVID cases in North Texas. According to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, COVID-19 lab positivity for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing increased to over 10% each showing COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped week-over-week by over 106% across Dallas County and 83% in the broader North Texas region.
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
northmontthunder.com
6 People Killed In Dallas Airport
6 people were killed on November 12, 2022 during an airshow in Dallas, Texas after 2 WW2 style planes collided midair. More than 40 fire rescue units responded to the incident. The incident occurred at around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, told by the Federal Aviation Administration to CNN (Susannah Cullinane, Nov 14). The Allied Pilots Association identified two of the people killed in the crash.
dallasexpress.com
Local Officer Takes Own Life
The Garland Police Department (GPD) is in mourning as one of its own has died, according to a message tweeted on the department’s Twitter page. On Saturday, December 3, it was confirmed by Garland Police that Lieutenant Chris Carker, a 16-year veteran of the GPD, took his own life.
KTEN.com
Tech firm mulls big Sherman expansion
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Texas Instruments and GlobalWafers have already picked Sherman to expand their semiconductor manufacturing capacity. Four years ago, the high tech firm formerly known as Finisar resurrected an idle 700,000 square foot building on U.S. 75 to make key laser components for Apple iPhones. Coherent says...
fortworthreport.org
Black fraternity chapter to buy abandoned, historic Vickery school to help revitalize southeast Fort Worth
The abandoned R. Vickery Elementary School at 1905 E. Vickery Blvd. is easily recognizable, with its faded blue facade, boarded-up windows and overgrown bushes. The deteriorating historic school building, now owned by the city, has been closed since the 1980s and is often used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness.
starlocalmedia.com
Looking for the best BBQ in McKinney? Here are 5 that come highly recommended.
Texas is known for our food being “bigger and better,” and our BBQ is no exception. From prime brisket to delicious homemade sides, we found 5 of the highest rated barbecue spots in McKinney along with their specialties.
Arlington native named TIME’s 2022 Breakthrough Artist of the Year
The TIME article highlights Guyton's big performances of the year, like singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl and hosting PBS's July 4 celebration.
'Bad timing': Dallas ISD’s former superintendent, Dr. Michael Hinojosa, confirms he will not run for mayor
DALLAS — Dr. Michael Hinojosa, the former superintendent for the Dallas Independent School District, will not run for Dallas mayor as had been widely expected by political watchers. Reached by phone on Tuesday afternoon, Hinojosa confirmed to WFAA that he has no plans to run for mayor now. When...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco ISD anticipates July completion date for its first ever intermediate school
As Frisco ISD looks ahead to 2023, it is gearing up to welcome students to the district’s first campus of its kind in the fall season. Wortham Intermediate School, opening in fall 2023, will be the first FISD school serving fifth and sixth grade students in one building. The school, located in the Craig Ranch community in McKinney, will feed into Scoggins Middle School and Emerson High School.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BUSH, CHRISTIAN FAITH; B/M; POB: LAS CRUSES NM; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: DESOTO TX; OCCUPATION:...
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Looking For Teen
In Hunt County, friends last saw Kearstyn Hope Cagle, 16, leaving her home in Haw Cove on Oct. 2, and they reported her missing on Nov. 17. Cagle is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blue eyes, black hair, and has a tattoo on her left side forearm reading “she gave me life.” If you know her whereabouts, contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
