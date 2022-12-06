ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

wbap.com

Mother of Athena Strand Committed to Accountability

WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF) – The mother of the 7-year-old Wise County girl who Police say was kidnapped and murdered by a contracted Fed Ex driver is committed to finding accountability in her daughter’s death. Athena was found dead last week after a FedEx driver kidnapped and killed her...
WISE COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Siren wails in Gainesville after ant attack

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — It turns out there was nothing to worry about Wednesday morning for Gainesville residents who heard emergency sirens going off. There was no severe weather in the area; Gainesville police said ants got into an electrical circuit board and shorted it out... causing the siren to begin wailing.
GAINESVILLE, TX
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas

The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
ARLINGTON, TX
klif.com

“Winter Wave” of Illness Impacting North Texas

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Medical experts are warning of a “winter wave” of COVID cases in North Texas. According to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, COVID-19 lab positivity for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing increased to over 10% each showing COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped week-over-week by over 106% across Dallas County and 83% in the broader North Texas region.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
northmontthunder.com

6 People Killed In Dallas Airport

6 people were killed on November 12, 2022 during an airshow in Dallas, Texas after 2 WW2 style planes collided midair. More than 40 fire rescue units responded to the incident. The incident occurred at around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, told by the Federal Aviation Administration to CNN (Susannah Cullinane, Nov 14). The Allied Pilots Association identified two of the people killed in the crash.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Officer Takes Own Life

The Garland Police Department (GPD) is in mourning as one of its own has died, according to a message tweeted on the department’s Twitter page. On Saturday, December 3, it was confirmed by Garland Police that Lieutenant Chris Carker, a 16-year veteran of the GPD, took his own life.
GARLAND, TX
KTEN.com

Tech firm mulls big Sherman expansion

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Texas Instruments and GlobalWafers have already picked Sherman to expand their semiconductor manufacturing capacity. Four years ago, the high tech firm formerly known as Finisar resurrected an idle 700,000 square foot building on U.S. 75 to make key laser components for Apple iPhones. Coherent says...
SHERMAN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco ISD anticipates July completion date for its first ever intermediate school

As Frisco ISD looks ahead to 2023, it is gearing up to welcome students to the district’s first campus of its kind in the fall season. Wortham Intermediate School, opening in fall 2023, will be the first FISD school serving fifth and sixth grade students in one building. The school, located in the Craig Ranch community in McKinney, will feed into Scoggins Middle School and Emerson High School.
FRISCO, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BUSH, CHRISTIAN FAITH; B/M; POB: LAS CRUSES NM; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: DESOTO TX; OCCUPATION:...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hunt County Looking For Teen

In Hunt County, friends last saw Kearstyn Hope Cagle, 16, leaving her home in Haw Cove on Oct. 2, and they reported her missing on Nov. 17. Cagle is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blue eyes, black hair, and has a tattoo on her left side forearm reading “she gave me life.” If you know her whereabouts, contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
HUNT COUNTY, TX

