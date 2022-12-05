Read full article on original website
England vs France: World Cup 2022: UK start time, how to watch
Tomorrow night, England play France in the World Cup quarter-final, and we’ve got all the details, including the UK start time. Following an incredible performance in the last 16, the fans are confident in ‘The Three Lions’ securing the victory. Gareth Southgate’s men dismantled Senegal 3-0 in a showing that left the African champions in a state of disarray and cemented the fact that England is undeniably the team to beat.
England 1-2 France: Quarter-final heartbreak for Southgate’s side
The final round of the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals saw England exiting the tournament due to France putting two past Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions. Despite the loss, England vs France was a sensational match. Goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Oliver Giroud sealed the deal for France, despite England being...
Josh Warrington vs Luis Alberto Lopez: UK start time, how to watch, card
Josh Warrington and Luis Alberto Lopez are all weighed in ahead of their epic encounter on Saturday night, and we’ve got all the details, including the UK start time. Following a crushing knockout defeat to Mauricio Lara, ‘The Leeds Warrior’ regained his IBF featherweight title with a destructive win over Kiko Martinez. And now he has to defend the belt against a determined Mexican with dynamite in his fists.
Dana White calls football the ‘least talented sport on Earth’
Dana White has angered football fans around the globe, after describing it as a “game for three-year-olds.”. Earlier this week, the UFC President found himself in hot water with the public after his appearance on Paddy Pimblett’s ‘Chattin Pony’ podcast took a scandalous turn. The pair slammed journalist, Ariel Helwani, only for the Canadian to later prove that the promotion’s latest star had embellished the truth. And now, amidst the middle of the World Cup, he’s caused even more controversy.
