Dana White has angered football fans around the globe, after describing it as a “game for three-year-olds.”. Earlier this week, the UFC President found himself in hot water with the public after his appearance on Paddy Pimblett’s ‘Chattin Pony’ podcast took a scandalous turn. The pair slammed journalist, Ariel Helwani, only for the Canadian to later prove that the promotion’s latest star had embellished the truth. And now, amidst the middle of the World Cup, he’s caused even more controversy.

2 DAYS AGO