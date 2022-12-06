Read full article on original website
Christmas Bingo - Coleman Chamber Event
Beginning December 9th and continuing through December 17th, the Chamber of Commerce will have Christmas Bingo. You can pick up your card anytime between these dates at Coleman Chamber at 218 South Commercial and bring it back by 4:00 pm on December 17th for CASH GIVEAWAY and MORE.
CHS Student Council Holding Food Drive for Senior Center
The CHS Student Council is collecting items to be delivered to the Coleman County Center for Senior Citizens. If you would like to donate, please take to the high school by December 15th. The deadline at the Center is December 19th. The Senior Center has 107 Meals-on-Wheels clients and the Center would like to send these out before Christmas. The items the Center has requested are listed below:
CR 146 to close temporarily next week for bridge removal
BROWN COUNTY – On or about Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will temporarily close CR 146 to through traffic in order to reconstruct the bridge at Mud Creek. Construction is expected to last approximately 5 months. Traffic will be detoured from CR 146 (Brown...
Cops & Outlaws Fundraiser Saturday
The Cops & Outlaws Toy Drive is holding an extra fundraiser on Saturday, December 10th to raise more to buy toys. Beginning at 12pm they will be selling Cajun Chicken on a Stick for $7 and holding a silent auction. Go to 610 Commercial Avenue in Coleman on Saturday to check it out. Any and all donations will be welcomed!
CCJLA Announces Livestock Show Setup This Sunday
💥SAVE THE DATE💥 ... COLEMAN COUNTY JUNIOR LIVESTOCK ASSOCIATION would like to announce that all Exhibitors and Parents are encouraged to attend and assist with the setup for our Coleman County Jr. Livestock Show:. PLACE: GOREE EXPO CENTER. DATE: SUNDAY DECEMBER 11. TIME: 2:00 PM. CCJLA will provide...
‘I can no longer be part of a denomination that will not uphold… the doctrine’: Several Abilene churches vote to disaffiliate amid United, Global Methodist split
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Churches of the Methodist denomination have been faced with a vote in recent months, to remain with the United Methodists, or disaffiliate and join the newly established Global Methodists. This split has already affected congregations in all parts of the world, including our Abilene Methodist churches. “St. Paul held it’s vote […]
First in U.S.: Some Dyess AFB planes could soon be Abilene road certified, what that means for drivers & city
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the early 1990s, the C-130 Hercules aircraft was used in the Gulf War to land on Iraq highways every seven minutes, providing supplies for the military. Back home in 2020s Abilene, Dyess Air Force Base is working on dusting off those skills to land C-130s on roads once again. Photos […]
Hear loud booms in Abilene? It’s just Dyess AFB!
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Air Force Base wants to assure the public a ‘loud boom’ heard throughout Abilene was part of their ongoing training exercise. A Dyess AFB representative told KTAB and KRBC the training exercise began Tuesday and will continue through around 2:00 p.m., so residents can expect to hear loud noises during […]
Free Meals and Groceries at These 6 Abilene Area Food Pantries
If there's one thing I know about Abilene, it's that neighbors come together to help other neighbors. I've seen it happen time and time again. With the holidays' arrival, there are lots of extra expenses, and the financial struggle can be very real. Abilene is fortunate to have several area...
MICHAEL BUNKER: Doc Brownwood
Sometimes when you’re in the middle of a thing you don’t recognize how special it is. We’d come out of the cold spell and the weather was back to being nice, perfect for me. 50s to 70s, maybe a little colder at night, and the leaves were beautiful in their fall colors, some holding fast against the inevitable and some letting go and drifting downward and swirling in little wispy circles when the December breezes would disturb them.
Multiple I-20 lanes closed off to traffic due to several Eastland County car wrecks
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation – Brownwood (TxDOT) issued a traffic alert Tuesday night due to multiple wrecks. In a tweet, TxDOT Brownwood said multiple lanes of I-20 were shut off to traffic as of around 9:30 p.m., because of the multiple crashes in both the east and westbound directions. […]
This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret
One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
Major Crash Closes Highway 67 in West Coleman County
NEW UPDATE – As of 9:00 am, Highway 67 has reopened to traffic between Coleman and Ballinger. UPDATE: As of 7:45 am, Highway 67 is still closed. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill, anyone traveling on Highway 67 between Coleman and Ballinger will be detoured on FM 2132 and FM 2805 to State Highway 153, which is north around the accident scene.
You’ll never guess what Abilene area businesses are thriving because of inflation
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As rates of inflation continue to rise at a seemingly alarming rate, have you been hitting up the local secondhand stores for your needs? Abilene area thrift stores are reporting skyrocketing business this year, crediting the success to inflation. Two local thrift stores even told KTAB/KRBC this has the best year […]
Major Crash Closes Highway 67 Just East of Talpa - Reopens to Traffic at 9:00 am
NEW UPDATE: As of 9:00 am, Highway 67 has reopened to traffic. UPDATE: As of 7:45 am, Highway 67, between Coleman and Ballinger, is still closed. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill, anyone traveling on Highway 67 between Coleman and Ballinger will be detoured on FM 2132 and FM 2805 to State Highway 153, which is north around the traffic accident scene.
Donald Matthew Marrs, 88
Donald Matthew Marrs, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, December 3, 2022. He was born on June 17, 1934, in Coleman, Texas, to Merlin Lee and Alma Mayo Marrs. He was the fifth of eleven children. Don graduated from Coleman High School in 1952. After high school, he worked...
Two Killed in Coleman County Crash
A man from Sweetwater and a man from Rising Star were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Coleman County early Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The wreck was at 4:14 am 1.1 miles east of Talpa on U.S. Highway 67. According to the report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck involved a 2020 International truck-tractor towing a 2020 Hyundai semi-trailer and a 2013 GMC Sierra pickup truck. The truck and trailer, driven by Alexander Leroy Hill, 31 of Copperas Cove, Texas, was traveling toward the East on Highway 67. He was uninjured.
Dennis Wayne Simpson
Dennis Wayne Simpson was born on October 3, 1941, in Shamrock, Texas, to Claude McVoy and Jewell May Hawkins Simpson. He graduated from Sam Norwood High School and faithfully attended class reunions for decades. At West Texas State university, he met Betty Sue Williams. She won his heart with homemade gravy and they spent the next 59 years building a life together. Dennis entered the Army in 1966 and, after officer candidate school, they were off to Bad Nauheim, Germany, where their son Shannon was born. After his military service ended, Dennis and Sue spent a few years in Amarillo where their daughter Crystal was born. In 1971, the family moved to Brownwood, where God has blessed them with an incredible community for 50 years. Dennis started his sales career as a Conoco Oil distributor. After 5 years running the local distributorship, he became the first outside sales rep for Firestone Tires, and set up the territory here. After a short time there, he bought into a small business that would mark the rest of his career, Brownwood Business Forms. The whole family would take part in this business over the years and Dennis thrived as he built long term relationships with customers all over central Texas. One thing he was very proud of was his involvement in Masonry. He became a Master Mason in Tascosa Lodge No. 1375 in 1970. He served many positions over the years, including Master of Brownwood Lodge No. 279, District Deputy Grand Master and received multiple awards. He received his 50 year service award in 2020. Dennis changed jobs a few times in Brownwood, and the family changed houses, but one constant has been Coggin Avenue Baptist Church. Dennis helped shape this church family and it has shaped him. He enjoyed serving in many areas over the years, from driving the bus to teaching Sunday school. He was ordained as a Deacon in 1980, and served in many areas of that ministry. He enjoyed every moment of counting the offering, hospital visitation, making coffee in the Connection Cafe, and greeting. The friends he made at Coggin became family and when he wasn’t with them at church, he was somewhere with one of them hunting, fishing or playing dominoes. The bonds he formed here in the body of Christ will never be broken. He will miss a few business meetings and a few games of 42, but he is waiting for the reunion when we all see Jesus together. Dennis went to be with Jesus on December 5, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sue; 2 children, Shannon Simpson and his wife Jennifer, and Crystal Rogers and her husband David; 3 grandchildren, Kristian Baker and her husband Connor, Slate Simpson and Wilson Rogers; and 2 great-grandchildren Lincoln and Conley Baker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coggin Avenue Baptist Church and Good Samaritan.
