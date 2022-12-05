Brenda Kaye Butler McGrath, 65, of Valdosta, formerly of Canaan, NH, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born in Cleveland, TN on July 5, 1957 to the Betty Ruth Harp Butler and late Franklin D.R. Butler. Mrs. McGrath was passionate about music, played the flute, piccolo, piano, and wrote poetry. She was a member of Azalea Winds Orchestra for 7 years, and the Upper Valley Community Band in New Hampshire for over 20 years, she played in her church Enfield Methodist Church in NH. Mrs. McGrath was a business owner of Precision Products for 26 years in Canaan NH, and was a school teacher when she lived in Vero Beach. FL. She was of the Church of God faith.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO