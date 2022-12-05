Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
Whitehead awards Wiregrass graduates with Tradesman Award
Image: (WGTC Whitehead Tradesman Award.jpg) Pictured l-r Wiregrass Automotive Technology Program Coordinator Toby Heard, Automotive Technology student Omar Contreras, Whitehead Industrial eCommerce Associate Richard Kingery, Whitehead Industrial eCommerce Associate Blanca Ledezma, and Whitehead Industrial Sales Daniel Lashbrook, Wiregrass Electrical/Industrial Systems Technology Program Coordinator Drew Vickers, Wiregrass Commercial Electrical Construction student Brandon Howell, and Whitehead Industrial Principal Jonathan Miller.
valdostatoday.com
VSU faculty member earns Blazer Creed awards
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta State University faculty member, Dr. Greg Harrell, earns The Blazer Creed awards for civility and integrity. Valdosta State University recently recognized an elite group of students, faculty, and staff for their steadfast commitment to uphold The Blazer Creed in everything they do — and Dr. Greg Harrell, a professor in the Department of Mathematics, was one of them.
douglasnow.com
Wiregrass honors Radiologic Technology students
Wiregrass Georgia Technology College held an Award Ceremony recognizing outstanding Radiologic Technology students. Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements welcomed students, family members, and clinical supporters. The Robert B. Quattlebaum Awards, sponsored by Radiology Associates of Valdosta, were awarded to three seniors to defray the cost of the registry fee. The Robert...
valdostatoday.com
Sallas Mahone students create Christmas Card display
VALDOSTA – Sallas Mahone Elementary 5th grade Jr. Beta Club has designed and painted a Christmas Card display for the front lawn. A huge congratulations to Sallas Mahone’s 5th grade Jr. Beta Club members for constructing, designing, and painting their very first, beautiful Christmas Card that is now displayed on their front lawn! Members had the opportunity to be a part of this project, from designing, attaching hinges, painting, or sketching. They beautifully displayed what team work represents by contributing their own skill to complete this mission ALL ON THEIR OWN!
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Resident named to The Citadel Dean’s List
VALDOSTA – The Citadel 2022 Spring Semester Dean’s List recognizes Alexander Wang of Valdosta for academic achievements. Alexander Wang of Valdosta, Georgia is among the more than 900 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester. The dean’s list is a recognition given...
valdostatoday.com
Brenda Kay Butler McGrath
Brenda Kaye Butler McGrath, 65, of Valdosta, formerly of Canaan, NH, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born in Cleveland, TN on July 5, 1957 to the Betty Ruth Harp Butler and late Franklin D.R. Butler. Mrs. McGrath was passionate about music, played the flute, piccolo, piano, and wrote poetry. She was a member of Azalea Winds Orchestra for 7 years, and the Upper Valley Community Band in New Hampshire for over 20 years, she played in her church Enfield Methodist Church in NH. Mrs. McGrath was a business owner of Precision Products for 26 years in Canaan NH, and was a school teacher when she lived in Vero Beach. FL. She was of the Church of God faith.
valdostatoday.com
Joseph Lawrence (J.L.) Weldon
Joseph Lawrence (J.L.) Weldon, 74, of Valdosta, died on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was born on May 9, 1948, in Waycross, GA to the late Ocie Lawrence Weldon and Minnie Elizabeth McInvale Weldon. Mr. Weldon was married to Martha Jean Rouse Weldon for 55 years. Joseph retired from the City of Valdosta after 30 years as an Assistant Superintendent for the Water Treatment Plant. Mr. Weldon enjoyed riding motorcycles, watching football, and camping. He loved spending time with his family whom he loved dearly. Joseph was known as a pool shark in his earlier years. He was a member of Evangel Assembly of God.
wfxl.com
SWGA school educators encouraged to apply for grant opportunity
Educators at schools within the service area grades Pre-K through 12th grade and other agricultural or natural resources-based entities are encouraged to apply for project funding up to $1,000. The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), a local agency dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of the...
WALB 10
Another successful Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade in the books for Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The annual Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade in Valdosta is back and this year it’s a little more special. The season of giving is here and the city of Valdosta along with the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is spreading the love to more than 100 residents at Parkwood Developmental Center.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes student named Grand Champion Showman
LOWNDES CO. – LHS FFA member earns top honors in several categories at the International Livestock Exposition annual show. Lowndes High School FFA member Myla Boatman exhibited four dairy goats at The North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) annual show in Louisville, Kentucky, earning top honors in a variety of categories.
valdostatoday.com
PSST 2023 early bird season membership available
VALDOSTA – The Peach State Summer Theatre 2023 early bird season membership is now available with for purchase with great savings. Early bird memberships are now available for the 2023 Peach State Summer Theatre season. The cost is $80.76 for adults and $77.52 for students and senior citizens, including all taxes and fees.
valdostatoday.com
LHS Fine Arts hosts Renaissance Feast
LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes High School first annual Renaissance Feast invites everyone to enjoy an evening of food, fun, merriment, and music. The Lowndes High School Fine Arts presents the first annual Renaissance Feast on Thursday, December 15th and Friday December 16th at 6pm in the LHS Auxiliary Gym.
valdostatoday.com
Bradley Clayton (Clay) Grooms
Bradley Clayton (Clay) Grooms, 54, of Valdosta, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born to Susan Kay Commander Grooms and the late Larry Joe Grooms on November 3, 1968 in Valdosta and had lived in this area most of his life. He loved his family and animals. He was an award-winning truck driver and had driven over 1 million miles during his career. He loved nature and travelling.
Moultrie teacher Jessica Hewett 'Hidden Heroes' finalist
ATLANTA — The Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement recently announced the winners of its annual Hidden Heroes campaign. In its third year, Hidden Heroes recognizes the unsung educators whose commitment to the students and communities they serve often goes unnoticed. Nominations were open to the public and resulted in a record-setting 60 nominees ranging from teachers, principals, and administrators to security guards, nutrition staff and coaches.
valdostatoday.com
Raymond J. Folsom
Raymond J. Folsom, 87, of Hahira passed away at Fellowship Brookside in Nashville, GA Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born on the family farm in Hahira on November 3, 1935 to the late Lewis J. and Arrie C. Folsom. Raymond was retired from the United States Post Office and a retired farmer. He enjoyed traveling and reading.
wfxl.com
New hours announced for Thomasville landfill in 2023
The City of Thomasville announced that the landfill will have new hours in 2023. Starting January 1, the landfill will be closed on Saturdays. New hours will be be from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
valdostatoday.com
VPD hosts Open Testing hiring event
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is holding ann Open Testing hiring event for anyone interested in a career in Law Enforcement. We want you to join our team! We invite you to our Open Testing hiring event on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 9 am, at Valdosta Police Department (500 N Toombs St). This test is the initial stage of the hiring process, and it could lead to a fantastic career in Law Enforcement at one of the finest Law Enforcement Agencies in the nation.
valdostatoday.com
Dr. Manuel Tovar
Dr. Manuel Tovar entered his eternal rest on Sunday December 4, 2022, surrounded by his family. Manuel was born in Monterrey, Mexico August 28, 1929. He grew up very poor, but with determination, hard work and no books; he achieved his goal to become a physician. He studied at Facultad de Medicina, U.N.L., Monterrey, Mexico, 1950-1956.
News4Jax.com
Ware County ready for its shot at history against football giant Warner Robins
WAYCROSS, Ga. – Ware County is ready for its shot at history against a team that has already made plenty of it. The Gators (13-0) are in the state championship game for the fourth time and they’ve got a massive challenge in front of them in the Class 5A showcase Saturday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta (3:30 p.m.) against Warner Robins (10-4).
WCTV
Trulieve spokesperson says wave off layoffs in Gadsden, Jefferson and Madison Co. “will be the only wave”
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Workers at Trulieve are experiencing a surge of layoffs right before the holidays. Employees at locations in multiple counties, including Madison, Jefferson and Gadsden, are being let go. WCTV has received several calls over the last week from people who have lost their jobs. A spokesperson...
