Cleveland Jewish News

Jim Strassman

Over the decades, Jim Strassman has run his own insurance agency and set an example for corporate giving and citizenship with his commitment to nonprofits in the Jewish and general community. Many charity runs have been sponsored by Strassman Insurance Services – for Jewish and general causes – and he...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

BJ to host Chanukah tot Shabbat Dec. 9

B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will host a Chanukah-themed Tot Shabbat from 5:15 to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 in its Halpern Hall at 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Rabbis Hal Rudin-Luria and Josh Foster will help attendees welcome in Shabbat with songs, a story and crafts. Attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Rabbi Yossi Freedman

Downtown Cleveland may not seem like the Wild West, but for Rabbi Yossi Freedman, it bears some resemblance. As the co-director of Downtown Cleveland Chabad, Freedman and his wife, Chaya (Wilansky), have been engaging Jewishly with people who work and live downtown and in near west side neighborhoods since 2010. They also established Downtown Chabad Young Professionals in 2013.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Susan Krantz

Following in her father’s footsteps, Susan D. Krantz became an accountant, treasurer and president of her temple, and became active on boards serving Cleveland’s Jewish and general community. “So often, it’s because I bring a finance perspective that people need,” Krantz said. “But then you learn to love...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Rebecca Bar-Shain

Finding ways to support one’s community, both big and small, is a cornerstone of University Heights resident Rebecca Bar-Shain’s life. As a certified financial planner/partner at Cedar Brook Group in Mayfield Heights, Bar-Shain guides clients through their financial lives, finding solutions and pathways to their goals. As a community member, she gives her time to institutions like the Jewish Family Service Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Fuchs Mizrachi School.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland selects ArtCraft building on Superior Ave. for new police HQ

The city of Cleveland selected the historic ArtCraft building at 2530 Superior Ave. as the site of a Cleveland Division of Police headquarters. The city will begin negotiations for the site with a team led by TurnDev Development in Beachwood and expects to have legislation ready for Cleveland City Council in January 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Abraham Somogyi

Abraham Somogyi will become a bar mitzvah on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Park Synagogue. Abraham is the son of Lauren Somogyi of Solon and Brad Somogyi of Chagrin Falls and the brother of Victoria. He is the grandson of Barbara and Stephen Somogyi, Elizabeth Littman, and Kim and David Littman. Abraham attends Chagrin Falls Middle School. He loves baseball, skiing, and speech and debate.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Menorah Park

Our community and neighborhood, simply put, provides the spice to our lives. In the midst of a pandemic that has disrupted many of our physical connections and tested our strength, we’ve gained increased awareness that remaining connected to others is important to our emotional and physical health. Neighborhoods provide...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Heights High honors 10 grads in Hall of Fame

Cleveland Heights High School honored 10 graduates during its homecoming weekend by inducting them into the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. The 2022 inductees were: Diana Cohen ’97, Stan Silverman ’65, Nancy Eppler-Wolff ’71, Peter Bendix ’04, Al Carr ’84, Tenessa Gonzalez-Jennings ’98, Habbebah Rasheed Grims ’95, Jerome White ’88, Juliana Woda ’92 and James Wyban ’69.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Rebekah Dorman

Rebekah Dorman has always had a professional and personal focus on improving the lives of children and families facing challenges like poverty and mental illness. Before founding Kadima Consulting, the Beachwood resident was a developmental psychologist. She has held various positions in the nonprofit world, including vice president of Applewood Centers, where she created programs for families of children with chronic health issues, a home visiting program for low-income families and a stress management program for teens in foster care.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Rob Glickman

As a former college tennis player, Rob Glickman challenges his competitive side into his work as an attorney at McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA. He grew up in Shaker Heights and originally attended Tulane University in New Orleans before attending the University of North Carolina to play tennis.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria

CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Take a Walking Tour of Downtown Cleveland’s Christmas Past

Back in the day, parents would bundle up their kids, hustle them onto a bus (or streetcar!) and take them downtown to ooh and aah over the department store Christmas window displays and walk through the stores rife with ornaments, pine swags and Christmas trees. Maybe they’d even have a meal at one of those department store “tea rooms,”” now almost all relegated to history.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital

The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
CLEVELAND, OH
Remington Write

Mistake on the Lake?

The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Heather Schlang

Helping others is a full-time job for Heather Schlang. She has dedicated her days to the betterment of youth lives, specifically those in need, through her work for Share What You Wear, an initiative of the National Council of Jewish Women / Cleveland. Schlang was born in North Olmsted and...
