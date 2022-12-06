Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Kia and Hyundai cars increasingly targeted by thieves in ClevelandEdy ZooCleveland, OH
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Jim Strassman
Over the decades, Jim Strassman has run his own insurance agency and set an example for corporate giving and citizenship with his commitment to nonprofits in the Jewish and general community. Many charity runs have been sponsored by Strassman Insurance Services – for Jewish and general causes – and he...
Cleveland Jewish News
BJ to host Chanukah tot Shabbat Dec. 9
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will host a Chanukah-themed Tot Shabbat from 5:15 to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 in its Halpern Hall at 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Rabbis Hal Rudin-Luria and Josh Foster will help attendees welcome in Shabbat with songs, a story and crafts. Attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Yossi Freedman
Downtown Cleveland may not seem like the Wild West, but for Rabbi Yossi Freedman, it bears some resemblance. As the co-director of Downtown Cleveland Chabad, Freedman and his wife, Chaya (Wilansky), have been engaging Jewishly with people who work and live downtown and in near west side neighborhoods since 2010. They also established Downtown Chabad Young Professionals in 2013.
Cleveland Jewish News
Susan Krantz
Following in her father’s footsteps, Susan D. Krantz became an accountant, treasurer and president of her temple, and became active on boards serving Cleveland’s Jewish and general community. “So often, it’s because I bring a finance perspective that people need,” Krantz said. “But then you learn to love...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rebecca Bar-Shain
Finding ways to support one’s community, both big and small, is a cornerstone of University Heights resident Rebecca Bar-Shain’s life. As a certified financial planner/partner at Cedar Brook Group in Mayfield Heights, Bar-Shain guides clients through their financial lives, finding solutions and pathways to their goals. As a community member, she gives her time to institutions like the Jewish Family Service Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Fuchs Mizrachi School.
Guests share rare, $50k Irish whiskey at charity tasting in Lakewood
Gormley's Pub, of Rocky River, popped open a 47-year-old bottle of Midleton Irish Whiskey valued at more than $50,000. Tickets to the event at the Clifton Club were $3,500 for the first 19 people.
Au Jus brings authentic Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches to Parma: Photos
PARMA, Ohio -- The recent opening of Au Jus means there’s a new answer to the question of “Where’s the beef?” in Parma. Located at 5875 Broadview Road just south of Snow Road near the border of Parma, Seven Hills and Independence, the mainly take-out joint with roughly half a dozen seats is billed as offering “authentic Chicago-style Italian beef.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland selects ArtCraft building on Superior Ave. for new police HQ
The city of Cleveland selected the historic ArtCraft building at 2530 Superior Ave. as the site of a Cleveland Division of Police headquarters. The city will begin negotiations for the site with a team led by TurnDev Development in Beachwood and expects to have legislation ready for Cleveland City Council in January 2023.
Cleveland Jewish News
Abraham Somogyi
Abraham Somogyi will become a bar mitzvah on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Park Synagogue. Abraham is the son of Lauren Somogyi of Solon and Brad Somogyi of Chagrin Falls and the brother of Victoria. He is the grandson of Barbara and Stephen Somogyi, Elizabeth Littman, and Kim and David Littman. Abraham attends Chagrin Falls Middle School. He loves baseball, skiing, and speech and debate.
Cleveland Jewish News
Menorah Park
Our community and neighborhood, simply put, provides the spice to our lives. In the midst of a pandemic that has disrupted many of our physical connections and tested our strength, we’ve gained increased awareness that remaining connected to others is important to our emotional and physical health. Neighborhoods provide...
Cleveland Jewish News
Heights High honors 10 grads in Hall of Fame
Cleveland Heights High School honored 10 graduates during its homecoming weekend by inducting them into the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. The 2022 inductees were: Diana Cohen ’97, Stan Silverman ’65, Nancy Eppler-Wolff ’71, Peter Bendix ’04, Al Carr ’84, Tenessa Gonzalez-Jennings ’98, Habbebah Rasheed Grims ’95, Jerome White ’88, Juliana Woda ’92 and James Wyban ’69.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rebekah Dorman
Rebekah Dorman has always had a professional and personal focus on improving the lives of children and families facing challenges like poverty and mental illness. Before founding Kadima Consulting, the Beachwood resident was a developmental psychologist. She has held various positions in the nonprofit world, including vice president of Applewood Centers, where she created programs for families of children with chronic health issues, a home visiting program for low-income families and a stress management program for teens in foster care.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rob Glickman
As a former college tennis player, Rob Glickman challenges his competitive side into his work as an attorney at McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA. He grew up in Shaker Heights and originally attended Tulane University in New Orleans before attending the University of North Carolina to play tennis.
Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria
CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
coolcleveland.com
Take a Walking Tour of Downtown Cleveland’s Christmas Past
Back in the day, parents would bundle up their kids, hustle them onto a bus (or streetcar!) and take them downtown to ooh and aah over the department store Christmas window displays and walk through the stores rife with ornaments, pine swags and Christmas trees. Maybe they’d even have a meal at one of those department store “tea rooms,”” now almost all relegated to history.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital
The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
Mistake on the Lake?
The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
clevelandmagazine.com
Festive Fun in the City: Here's How to Experience the Holiday Season in Cleveland
The days are getting shorter and the weather’s getting colder, but the holiday spirit will warm and light your way. There are plenty of opportunities to get some holiday cheer. By Vince Guerrieri. Looking for some holiday cheer in Greater Cleveland? There is plenty of festive fun; here are...
Cleveland Jewish News
Heather Schlang
Helping others is a full-time job for Heather Schlang. She has dedicated her days to the betterment of youth lives, specifically those in need, through her work for Share What You Wear, an initiative of the National Council of Jewish Women / Cleveland. Schlang was born in North Olmsted and...
sfrichmondreview.com
‘Captures from Cleveland’: Photos Found in Ohio Believed to be Scenes of Old SF
Mark, a collector from Cleveland, Ohio, found old photographs at a yard sale that he believes to be pictures of San Francisco from long ago. These photos have not been expertly verified. If any of our readers have information about the pictures, please leave a comment below. The first two...
Comments / 0