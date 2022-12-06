NEW YORK -- A history-making match at the World Cup sent an African nation to the semifinals for the first time Saturday as Morocco beat out the star-studded Portugal team 1-0.The masses descended on Little Morocco in Queens to share in the celebration and send a shockwave of energy their family and friends could feel all the way around the globe. Steinway Street in Astoria erupted in excitement the moment the clock ran out. Morocco's Atlas Lions landed a decisive victory over the favored Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portuguese countrymen, solidifying the semifinals spot for the underdogs and sending the soccer icon...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO