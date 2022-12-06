Read full article on original website
Raheem Sterling will return to England base ahead of World Cup quarter-final vs France
Chelsea winger, Raheem Sterling, will fly back to the Qatar World Cup just before England play France in a mouth-watering quarter-final. The experienced international had to fly back home on Sunday after a break-in at his family home. Surrey Police confirmed that the occupants of the house returned to their property only to discover several items missing. Luckily, there were no threats of violence.
What have Premier League sides been doing during the World Cup break?
With the World Cup currently dominating fans’ attention, many Premier League sides have made use of this break to reset for the rest of the season. But what exactly have the teams been up to this winter?. Unsurprisingly, numerous clubs have decided to jet off to warmer climates to...
Morocco fans flood NYC streets to celebrate World Cup win
NEW YORK -- A history-making match at the World Cup sent an African nation to the semifinals for the first time Saturday as Morocco beat out the star-studded Portugal team 1-0.The masses descended on Little Morocco in Queens to share in the celebration and send a shockwave of energy their family and friends could feel all the way around the globe. Steinway Street in Astoria erupted in excitement the moment the clock ran out. Morocco's Atlas Lions landed a decisive victory over the favored Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portuguese countrymen, solidifying the semifinals spot for the underdogs and sending the soccer icon...
Luis Enrique out as Spain boss in latest manager change from World Cup
Luis Enrique has officially left his position as Spain manager, becoming the latest national team coach to be axed following the World Cup. The Spanish FA announced their decision to part ways with Enrique earlier today (8 December). The Spain U21 coach, Luis de la Fuente, will be his successor, per The Athletic.
AC Milan join Barcelona in pursuit of Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli
Italian giants AC Milan are reportedly interested in Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli – if the Serie A side sell Rafael Leao. According to Calciomercato, Milan are monitoring Martinelli’s contract situation with the Gunners as they plot a move. Currently, the Brazilian’s deal at the Emirates runs out in 2024, but he has had talks about an extension.
Qatar World Cup 2022: Worker passes away after falling off a ramp
The Qatari government have confirmed that a worker died at a resort used by Saudi Arabia at the World Cup. Details on the incident are few and far between. All we know is that it occurred during the group stage, which took place between November 20 and December 2. Although...
Activists warn a toothless UN nature pact will fail
The world's next global pact for nature is doomed without clear mechanisms for implementing targets, conservation groups said Saturday on the sidelines of UN talks, as hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Montreal demanding greater action. Implementation mechanisms are at the heart of the Paris agreement on the fight against global warming, in the form of "nationally determined contributions."
Ex-coup leaders face off in tight Fiji election
Fijians go to the polls on Wednesday after a bitter and close election race between two ex-coup leaders that could test the Pacific nation's fledgling democracy. Yet holding power since 2006 could be both a "curse and a blessing" for him at the polls, according to Suva-based political commentator Shailendra Singh from the University of the South Pacific.
FIA explore possibility of shortening DRS Zones in F1 for 2023 season
Leading people in F1 are considering whether or not to reduce the length of DRS zones at tracks in 2023 following concerns that they make overtaking “too easy”. Introduced to improve passing in 2011, DRS (Drag Reduction System) is a flap that opens up on an F1 car’s rear wing. They are allowed to do this when within a second of the car ahead of them at select points on the circuit – typically straights.
