Casemiro congratulated former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric after Croatia stunned Brazil to advance to the semi-final of World Cup 2022 with a dramatic penalty shootout win.The two players shared a special moment on the pitch while their teammates took in the result.Casemiro and Modric also swapped shirts at half-time in the tight quarter-final.It took 106 minutes for Brazil to find a breakthrough, when Neymar danced through the Croatian defence to score.But Bruno Petkovic fired home at the death to force a shootout, which was spectacularly won by the European side.Sign up for our newsletters.

1 DAY AGO