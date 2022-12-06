Read full article on original website
World Cup: Casemiro congratulates Luka Modric as Croatia knock Brazil out on penalties
Casemiro congratulated former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric after Croatia stunned Brazil to advance to the semi-final of World Cup 2022 with a dramatic penalty shootout win.The two players shared a special moment on the pitch while their teammates took in the result.Casemiro and Modric also swapped shirts at half-time in the tight quarter-final.It took 106 minutes for Brazil to find a breakthrough, when Neymar danced through the Croatian defence to score.But Bruno Petkovic fired home at the death to force a shootout, which was spectacularly won by the European side.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Brazil fans celebrate opening goal in victorious match against South KoreaFifa general secretary refuses to address migrant worker death during Qatar World CupRoger Federer recalls moment Wimbledon security refused him entry to grounds
Croatia eliminates World Cup favorites Brazil in penalty shootout
Croatia pulled off a stunning upset in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup, defeating favorites Brazil in a penalty shootout. The game went into overtime after both teams failed to score in regulation. Brazil struck first in overtime. Neymar weaved his way into the penalty box in the 106th...
Croatia vs. Brazil highlights: Croatia comes back to stun Brazil in PKs
After a two-day break, the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Friday with Croatia stunning Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar in the tournament's first quarterfinals match. The match was scoreless through the first 90 minutes as Croatian goalie Dominik Livaković made several stops to keep Brazil off...
Croatia stuns Brazil in 2022 World Cup in wild finish
Brazil was five minutes away from the 2022 World Cup semifinal on the strength of a beautiful goal by Neymar in extra time. Then, Croatia happened. The Croatians shocked Brazil on Friday, sending the 2022 World Cup favorite home in a thrilling penalty kick finish. The sides traded goals in extra time — Neymar executing a give-and-go to tie Pele’s record for Brazilian goals and Bruno Petkovic evening the score in the 115th minute. The Croatian side was picture perfect when it went to penalties, scoring on all four shots while goalie Dominik Livaković made a key stop on Brazil’s opening salvo....
Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals
AL RAYYAN – Neymar is again going home without a World Cup title. Luka Modric's quest continues unabated. Modric converted one of the penalties as Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.
Brazil vs Croatia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 quarterfinal match
Brazil are the favorites to win the World Cup and they showed why in their Round-of-16 dismantling of South Korea. But a wily Croatia side that advanced to the 2018 final promises to make life difficult for the Selecao in their Friday quarterfinal showdown. The Brazilian attack was clicking again...
Croatia World Cup 2022 squad: Zlatko Dalic's team to face Brazil in quarter-finals on Friday
The Croatia World Cup 2022 squad reached the quarter-finals of the tournament by beating Japan on penalties in the last 16
World Cup Daily: Argentina, Croatia advance after exciting finishes
Argentina will play in the World Cup semifinals after beating the Netherlands in a penalty shootout Friday — but it won't get its date with Brazil, which lost its penalty shootout with Croatia. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Friday and what to watch for Saturday.
