wdhn.com
New Brockton’s mayor hands in her resignation
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A longtime officeholder in the Wiregrass says she plans to resign her position by the end of the year. At Monday night’s New Brockton City Council meeting, Mayor Kathy Holley formally handed in her resignation. Mayor Holley told the council due to mainly...
Montgomery lobbying firm that gave $30,000 to Katie Britt campaign reportedly hires her husband
A prominent Montgomery lobbying firm whose founding partners and employees donated nearly $30,000 to Sen.-elect Katie Britt’s campaign reportedly announced Tuesday that it hired Britt’s husband, Wesley Britt. Fine, Geddie & Associates said in a statement to Alabama Daily News that Wesley Britt would be based in the...
wtvy.com
Mental health crises center planned for mid-2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SpectraCare announced on Tuesday that its new crises center should be operational by summer and will focus on immediate assistance to those suffering from mental issues. “Many times, they call, and doors are not open,” is how SpectraCare CEO Melissa Kirkland describes the current care situation....
wdhn.com
Dothan amends alcohol ordinance for downtown entertainment district
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan amended its alcohol ordinance. This portion of the ordinance pertains to the Entertainment District in Downtown Dothan. Now, during Downtown events, between 11 a.m. and midnight the city is allowing visitors to legally carry out alcoholic beverages from the establishment they purchased and still be able to walk in the downtown area.
wdhn.com
Local commissions behind law enforcement gun violence crackdown
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) —The fight to end gun violence has taken a step by both the Dothan police department and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office wants to put more law enforcement on streets, but they need help from their respective commissions. Over the past few weeks in...
alabamanews.net
Two juveniles charged in incident on Ann Street
Montgomery police have charged two juveniles in the disturbance involving shots fired on Ann Street Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the two juveniles, who have not been identified due to being under the age of 18, were taken into custody and charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Carry a Pistol.
Police in this Alabama town are cracking down on drug trafficking
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Over recent weeks, Elba police have made more than a dozen arrests on intent to distribute a controlled substance, along with distribution of a controlled substance. Recently, Karen Bogedain was arrested on the charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; distribution of a controlled substance; and misdemeanor possession […]
955wtvy.com
Open Carry Alcohol Coming to Dothan
An Amendment to the City of Dothan’s alcohol ordinance will allow people to carry out booze. This week commissioners voted in favor of changing the part of the ordinance pertaining to the downtown entertainment district. Now, during events downtown visitors can walk around outside with alcoholic beverages in hand, but only inside the designated area.
WSFA
Montgomery bank robbery suspect sought
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of declining to identify the names of businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that a robbery happened in the 1400 block of Eastern Boulevard. That’s the same area where a WSFA 12 News crew found a large police presence at the PNC Bank branch.
2 Alabama church daycare workers convicted of hitting, shoving kids
Two former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been convicted of multiple counts of child abuse. A jury on Friday found Leah Livingston, 58, and Alice Sorrells, 62, guilty after almost five hours of deliberations, said 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The trial began on Monday.
wtvy.com
Drugs, guns, and cash seized from Dothan home
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wiregrass Gives Back: Salvation Army gives back to the Wiregrass. Joe Lane on...
WSFA
Father who lost family, home in Flatwood community tornado speaks
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes, and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes and buildings while downing...
wdhn.com
Saffold arrested again in courthouse, bond now revoked
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Kevin Saffold, a well-known figure in Dothan, had his bond revoked this morning after becoming disorderly at the Houston County Courthouse. According to court documents, Saffold broke the condition of his bond to maintain lawful behavior after being arrested for disorderly conduct. At 10:45 a.m....
Search for Alabama woman begins after missing her last 2 court appearances
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The search for a Dothan woman charged with elderly neglect continues as she did not show up to her past two court appearances. Ida Newby was arrested in January 2020. Newby and her sister, Annie are accused of keeping their mother from receiving medical treatment. Police say an ambulance service showed […]
wtvy.com
Dothan murder suspect identified, turns self in
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kevone Devontay Smith has turned himself in, according to police. He is now officially charged with one count of Capital Murder and two counts of Intimidating a Witness. No bond has been set at this time. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have identified a...
WSFA
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Thursday night crash. According to police, the single-vehicle wreck happened in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, just yards away from Faulkner University’s entrance. Authorities said the victim was transported to a local hospital. No...
WSFA
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Two teens fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call for CPR earlier in the week at Oak Plains Academy, a treatment center in Tennessee. The 15-year-old...
wdhn.com
Sister of Elba man killed in car crash speaks out
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last month, life has been rough for Sharon Kennard as she has been on the road constantly tending to sick family members. Now, life has thrown another curveball her way — Sunday morning she lost her younger brother in a car crash.
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
Two people killed in wreck on Interstate 65
Two people were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 65, Alabama state troopers said. A crash occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday and claimed the lives of two men. Esteban E. Morales, 25, of Hickory, North Carolina, was driving the 2021 Toyota Rav4 when it struck the...
