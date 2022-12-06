Read full article on original website
Georgia Senate runoff election Tuesday has implications for balance of power in Congress
Iowa State Fair boots four vendors after sales tax investigation
More than 5 years recommended for Iowan charged in January 6 Capitol riot
First Alert Forecast
Iowa's favorite Christmas movie revealed
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women past No. 10 Iowa St
Virginia Walmart where mass shooting happened will not close
Hy-Vee dietitian shares unique food-related gift ideas
Iowa High School Athletic Association considers changes to football scheduling
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, December 7th, 2022
Excited dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa day care
GRIMES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa dog apologized to a local fire department after getting so excited to go to dog camp that she accidentally pulled the fire alarm. Birdie goes to dog camp at Dogwoods Lodge in Grimes. “She just arrived for day camp and was just bouncing around...
Body found in burnt vehicle in southern Iowa identified
LEON, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators have identified the body found on Nov. 26 near a burnt vehicle in Decatur County. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 69-year-old Michael Moulds was found in a field east of Leon. Investigators said his vehicle got stuck in the field...
Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.
Clouds around this morning, gradual clearing this afternoon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ve had some more clouds roll across eastern Iowa early this morning, but otherwise, it’s been very quiet. No precipitation is expected today or tonight and the layer of thick clouds will move east, resulting in gradual clearing this afternoon and evening. Look for another quiet day tomorrow as well. We are still watching Thursday for some rain/snow potential, mainly arriving in the afternoon/evening and lasting into early Friday morning. Latest indications continue to suggest that snow may occur over the northern half, but may just be a cold rain over the south half. As always, track is key and we’ll keep an eye on it. Have a great day!
Rain and Snow Move East
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for rain and snow to begin to push into eastern Iowa in the late afternoon, picking up this evening and lasting overnight into early tomorrow morning. Several inches of snow are possible along and north of Highway 20 where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place. Areas along and south of I-80 will likely see all rain from this system with points between receiving a wintery mix of rain and lighter snowfall totals. Precipitation continues early tomorrow, pushing east by midday with some light drizzle still possible through the day. Temperatures remain steady in the upper 30s and lower 40s into early next week with several additional chances for precipitation in the 9-day.
Iowa’s most popular Christmas movie revealed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christmastime is here, and that means people are watching their favorite Christmas movies. But which is the most popular Christmas movie in Iowa? And does it differ from the rest of the country?. The website Wishlisted decided to find out. In a post on the...
Shania Twain adds Des Moines to 2023 tour
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Country music star Shania Twain will perform at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines next year. KCCI reports the five-time Grammy Award winner announced the stop in Des Moines on Nov. 3, 2023 as part of the second leg of her 2023 Queen of Me Global Tour.
Storm system brings accumulating snow by Thursday evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A round of wintry precipitation will give parts of eastern Iowa a good shot at snow that sticks starting later on Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas generally along and north of U.S. Highway 20, starting late on Thursday afternoon. You can find the latest information on winter weather alerts here.
Body found near burnt vehicle in Decatur County identified
