americanmilitarynews.com
Iranian schoolgirl dies after reportedly being beaten for refusing song praising Ayatollah
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A 16-year-old girl beaten by security forces in the northwestern Iranian city of Ardabil for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem when her school was raided by agents has died of her injuries. The Coordinating...
Woman Taken Hostage in Iran: Revolutionary Guard Tried to Make Me His Wife
An Australian woman held prisoner in Iran for over two years told Newsweek that the guard was a "masterful manipulator."
The Jewish Press
Israeli, US Air Forces Simulate Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites
The Israeli and United States air forces launched a two-day drill on Tuesday simulating strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Israeli media reported. The drills will be conducted over parts of Israel and the Mediterranean Sea, and include long-range flights such as those Israeli pilots would be required to undertake to reach Iran, located some 1,200 miles from the Jewish state.
1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests
A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests
As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
Ayatollah Khamenei’s niece arrested after she compares Iran’s supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has compared her uncle to fascist dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
Iranian Citizen Sentenced to Death for Protesting Against Government
A court in Tehran has sentenced the first person to death for taking part in the anti-government protests sweeping Iran, following a crackdown on demonstrations that began after a young woman died in police custody. State media reported the first round of sentencing for people who had been arrested in...
BBC
Iranian protesters set fire to Ayatollah Khomeini's house
Protesters in Iran have set fire to the ancestral home of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Images posted on social media show part of the structure in the city of Khomein being set ablaze. News agencies have verified the videos' location, but regional authorities denied there...
Revolutionary Iran kiss photo goes viral as beautiful act of defiance against regime
The Iranian couple, who cannot be identified as their faces remain obscured, defy a few different Sharia laws with this simple act of defiance against the Islamist regime.
Why Saudi Arabia Is So Quiet About Iran’s Protests
Expressions of support for Iranian protesters have been pouring in from around the world—from leaders such as President Joe Biden, the former first lady Michelle Obama, French President Emmanuel Macron, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern—as the protests, well into their second month, remain defiant and have even gained in intensity. But aside from some media coverage, those nations closest to Iran, its Gulf neighbors, have remained conspicuously silent. Most striking of all is the lack of any official response from Saudi Arabia—which one would expect to be cheering along the popular revolt against a regime that Riyadh considers its archenemy.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘How could you?’: Mother blames Iranian authorities for killing her 9-year-old son
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Kian Pirfalak, a 9-year-old boy from southwestern Iran, hoped to become a robotics engineer. But those dreams were dashed when he was killed on November 16 amid antiestablishment protests in Izeh, a city in Khuzestan...
Protests rage on Iran's streets as officials renew threats of harsh crackdown
Demonstrators commemorated those killed in a bloody crackdown in southeastern Iran 40 days ago in which activists say 100 people died.
Daily Beast
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
US News and World Report
Iran Warns Saudi Arabia 'Our Strategic Patience' May Run Out - Fars
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's intelligence minister told its regional rival Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that there is no guarantee of Tehran continuing its "strategic patience," according to semi-official Fars news agency. "Until now, Iran has adopted strategic patience with firm rationality, but it cannot guarantee that it will not run out...
US diplomat highlights CNN's report on 'unspeakable' rapes of Iranian activists in detention
In a tweet, US envoy for Iran Robert Malley said the acts of sexual violence perpetrated by Iranian officials and described in the CNN report about sexual violence were "unspeakable."
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
7 suspected cartel gunmen killed in shootout near U.S.-Mexico border
Seven people were killed in a shootout between Mexico's army and suspected drug cartel gunmen in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo on Wednesday.The shootings were the second time in as many weeks that large-scale violence has hit Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas.Police in the border state of Tamaulipas said that military personnel were attacked, and that no soldiers were killed, but seven presumed attackers died.The shootout took place on a roadway about 3 miles from the U.S. border. State police said there had been "risk situations" — usually a reference to gunfire — at several...
An Iranian patrol vessel tried to blind the bridges of US Navy ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, US military says
US forces have repeatedly raised concerns about Iranian influence and activities in waters in and around the Middle East in recent weeks.
Iranian journalist: Aging ayatollahs 'don't understand a movement led by young women'
Christiane Amanpour speaks with journalist and author Maziar Bahari on the widespread protests in Iran and how the government is using sexual violence to suppress them.
