Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nunesmagician.com
Three takeaways from Syracuse basketball’s 95-66 win over Oakland
If the previous five games proved to be difficult, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team received a bit of a respite at home against the Oakland Grizzlies on Tuesday night. In what marked the beginning of a six-game homestand, Syracuse handled Oakland 95-66 as college basketball’s two longest tenured head coaches squared off.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for versus Coppin State
The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team can finally breathe a sigh of relief after securing its first road victory of the season. The program’s reward? A (hopefully) easy peasy home matchup against the Coppin State Eagles. Syracuse (6-2) will take on Coppin State (2-7) Thursday evening at the...
How to watch Syracuse soccer vs. Creighton: NCAA championship semifinal time, TV, live stream
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team is off to the semifinal round of the NCAA Championship tournament, where it will meet the unranked Creighton Bluejays in Cary, North Carolina on Friday, December 9 (12/9/2022). The game is at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU, which can...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: DC Tony White reportedly leaving for Nebraska
The Syracuse Orange are going bowling in large part due to its defense. Ever since Tony White joined the program in 2020, the Orange defense has consistently ranked in the top metrics in the ACC. The 3-3-5 is getting adopted more and more throughout college football and White has steadily grown his profile since transforming the Syracuse defense. Unfortunately, he now leaves Central New York as ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that White is moving to Nebraska to become the Cornhuskers’ defensive coordinator.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Oakland
Golden Gophers, Golden Grizzlies... doesn’t matter, there’s only one team with a true color nickname. The Syracuse Orange will face both of those teams soon, and while some of you are hopefully checking out our bowl content too, we know you’re really here to see our predictions for tonight’s men’s basketball game against Oakland. Let’s get right to it:
Orange Weekly: Would Dino Babers leave Syracuse for Purdue? SU-Georgetown set to renew rivalry (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers being linked to another job and the renewal of a storied rivalry were among the topics on the docket for a new episode of “Orange Weekly” presented by Crouse Health. First, syracuse.com’s Emily Leiker joins Brent Axe to discuss...
From D-1 coach to high school: Patrick Beilein is on comeback trail with Baldwinsville basketball
Syracuse, N.Y. — When word started to spread last summer that Patrick Beilein was going to take over as Baldwinsville boys basketball coach, Bees senior center John Capilli had to do a little research. Capilli didn’t know anything about Beilein, so he turned to Google. Capilli noted that Beilein’s...
Syracuse football vs. Minnesota in The Pinstripe Bowl prediction and odds
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange played their way into a berth in the Pinstripe Bowl, and they will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday, December 29 at Yankee Stadium. Syracuse’s 7-5 regular season began with a six-game winning streak, featured five losses in a row and ended with a victory over Boston College. Minnesota is 8-4 and has won four of its last five contests.
Syracuse offers ex-Nebraska WR Decoldest Crawford. He’s the face of a viral NIL deal
Syracuse, N.Y. — The star of a viral Nebraska air conditioning commercial has received an offer from Syracuse football. Wide receiver Decoldest Crawford announced he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 2, departing the Nebraska program which just named Matt Rhule its new head coach. Crawford redshirted the...
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. Oakland
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team return to the JMA Wireless Dome for a weeknight matchup against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. You can watch the game on the ACC Network. Here is where to find that station. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to...
SU defensive edge Steve Linton is in the transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has lost its first defensive player from the depth chart to the NCAA transfer portal. Defensive edge Steve Linton entered the portal Wednesday. He appeared in 11 games for the Orange this season and played 297 snaps. He shared the starting role at the position on SU’s depth chart with teammate Jatius Geer.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: strong surge propels Orange to 95-66 win over Golden Grizzlies
The Syracuse Orange started off in a close game with Oakland, but an 18-0 run to close out the half gave them all the momentum in a 95-66 victory over the Golden Grizzlies. ‘Cuse dominated on offense by shooting 58% from the field and 40% from deep. The win snaps SU’s three-game out-of-conference losing streak and gets them back over .500.
sujuiceonline.com
Fast rising prospect Vincent Carroll-Jackson ‘shocked’ by Syracuse offer
On Monday, Syracuse was the latest school to offer 2023 defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson, one of the fastest rising prospects in the cycle. “I like Syracuse from what I’ve seen,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. “As always, I am humbly grateful, shocked and appreciative that a school as big as Syracuse wants me.”
Syracuse football roster breakdown: Predicting where Orange stands at each position next season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers said Monday he “absolutely” sees Syracuse football’s upcoming Pinstripe Bowl appearance as a preseason game for 2023. It makes sense. Syracuse looks to return a decent chunk of its starters, save for a few key players. Bowl games tend to see a lot of new faces on the field and give a good look toward the future.
ACC coaches are jealous Syracuse ended up in the Pinstripe Bowl. What makes it so coveted?
Syracuse, N.Y. — In the 48 hours since Syracuse football received its bowl placement, Dino Babers has received numerous phone calls from ACC peers. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse announces next round of renovations for JMA Wireless Dome
Operation: Dome Renovation officially reached its next phase. On Tuesday afternoon, Syracuse University Athletics announced it will be focusing on installing upgraded chairback seating and introducing “new premium offerings” throughout the JMA Wireless Dome as part of SU’s JMA Wireless Dome Transformation Project, according to a cuse.com press release.
Who will lead the 2023 Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade? Hint: They might be running
The theme that will run through the 2023 St. Patrick’s Parade in downtown Syracuse is ... running. It’s actually “Running Through Tipperary.” And that explains the parade committee’s choice for the Grand Marshal and Gael of the Year who will lead the parade on Saturday, March 11.
cnycentral.com
Probability of a white Christmas in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Christmas is only a couple weeks away and there isn't any snow on the ground in Syracuse. How much snow should we normally have up to this date? And what's the probability of having a white Christmas in Syracuse? Let me show you!. Up to this date,...
‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’
Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
Red Hot Chili Peppers last played Syracuse in 1991 with no shirts, rowdy crowd and ‘boring’ opener
Rock & Roll Hall of Famers the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be returning to Syracuse for the first time in almost 32 years when they take the stage at the JMA Wireless Dome next spring. The band’s performance in Syracuse will be their first here since Nov. 7, 1991,...
Comments / 0