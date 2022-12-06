ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

nunesmagician.com

Three takeaways from Syracuse basketball’s 95-66 win over Oakland

If the previous five games proved to be difficult, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team received a bit of a respite at home against the Oakland Grizzlies on Tuesday night. In what marked the beginning of a six-game homestand, Syracuse handled Oakland 95-66 as college basketball’s two longest tenured head coaches squared off.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for versus Coppin State

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team can finally breathe a sigh of relief after securing its first road victory of the season. The program’s reward? A (hopefully) easy peasy home matchup against the Coppin State Eagles. Syracuse (6-2) will take on Coppin State (2-7) Thursday evening at the...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: DC Tony White reportedly leaving for Nebraska

The Syracuse Orange are going bowling in large part due to its defense. Ever since Tony White joined the program in 2020, the Orange defense has consistently ranked in the top metrics in the ACC. The 3-3-5 is getting adopted more and more throughout college football and White has steadily grown his profile since transforming the Syracuse defense. Unfortunately, he now leaves Central New York as ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that White is moving to Nebraska to become the Cornhuskers’ defensive coordinator.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Oakland

Golden Gophers, Golden Grizzlies... doesn’t matter, there’s only one team with a true color nickname. The Syracuse Orange will face both of those teams soon, and while some of you are hopefully checking out our bowl content too, we know you’re really here to see our predictions for tonight’s men’s basketball game against Oakland. Let’s get right to it:
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football vs. Minnesota in The Pinstripe Bowl prediction and odds

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange played their way into a berth in the Pinstripe Bowl, and they will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday, December 29 at Yankee Stadium. Syracuse’s 7-5 regular season began with a six-game winning streak, featured five losses in a row and ended with a victory over Boston College. Minnesota is 8-4 and has won four of its last five contests.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. Oakland

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team return to the JMA Wireless Dome for a weeknight matchup against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. You can watch the game on the ACC Network. Here is where to find that station. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

SU defensive edge Steve Linton is in the transfer portal

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has lost its first defensive player from the depth chart to the NCAA transfer portal. Defensive edge Steve Linton entered the portal Wednesday. He appeared in 11 games for the Orange this season and played 297 snaps. He shared the starting role at the position on SU’s depth chart with teammate Jatius Geer.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Fast rising prospect Vincent Carroll-Jackson ‘shocked’ by Syracuse offer

On Monday, Syracuse was the latest school to offer 2023 defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson, one of the fastest rising prospects in the cycle. “I like Syracuse from what I’ve seen,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. “As always, I am humbly grateful, shocked and appreciative that a school as big as Syracuse wants me.”
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse announces next round of renovations for JMA Wireless Dome

Operation: Dome Renovation officially reached its next phase. On Tuesday afternoon, Syracuse University Athletics announced it will be focusing on installing upgraded chairback seating and introducing “new premium offerings” throughout the JMA Wireless Dome as part of SU’s JMA Wireless Dome Transformation Project, according to a cuse.com press release.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Probability of a white Christmas in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Christmas is only a couple weeks away and there isn't any snow on the ground in Syracuse. How much snow should we normally have up to this date? And what's the probability of having a white Christmas in Syracuse? Let me show you!. Up to this date,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Hot 99.1

‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’

Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY

