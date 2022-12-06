ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Man hit by car, killed on Route 1 in Hancock

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A man from Hancock was killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a car. It happened just after 6 a.m. on Route 1 in Hancock. State police say the driver of a vehicle struck 67-year-old Edwin Rowe who was in the road. Rowe died at the...
HANCOCK, ME
NECN

Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Maine

Maine State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Wednesday morning in Hancock. Shortly after 6 a.m., police said they were called to Route 1 in Hancock, where a Chevy S-10 pickup truck headed northbound had struck a man who was walking in the roadway. The man,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man dead after driving off road in Canaan

CANAAN, Maine — A man from Hartland died Friday after the vehicle he was driving went off Route 23 in Canaan. It happened around 4:30 p.m., Somerset County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Michael Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine. Mitchell said the 59-year-old man drove off the left side of the...
CANAAN, ME
foxbangor.com

6 sent to hospital after truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH– Four people inside the Dollar Tree store in Ellsworth as well as two people in a truck that crashed into the store have been taken to the hospital. At approximately 1:45, police say that a truck crashed through the glass front doors and windows coming to a stop approximately twenty feet inside the store.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Z107.3

#TBT Woman Slides Down A Bangor Hill Without Spilling Her Coffee

Remember this oldie but goodie? The perseverance to hang on to that cup of coffee is worthy of a round of applause!. Many mornings during the winter at 5 AM, when I walk through the parking lot here at work, I come close to wiping out on a regular basis. This always makes me flash back to a crazy video that was posted way back in 2014. It not only makes me laugh but also impresses me with the determination of one woman, to not spill her Dunkin’
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Remains of missing Maine man found

WALDOBORO, Maine — Police say they have confirmed that a body found on Thanksgiving Day in Waldoboro is that of a Waldoboro man who had been missing for more than a year. Waldoboro Police say a hunter found human remains off Old County Road on Thanksgiving Day. Local and state police both responded to the scene.
WALDOBORO, ME
92 Moose

Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone

Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
AUGUSTA, ME
coast931.com

Pedestrian killed in fatal off-ramp crash in Bangor

Police say a pedestrian was killed in an accident in Bangor on Friday. Police responded to a report of an accident around 6 p.m. at Exit 184 off I-95. The pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield, was walking on the Union Street exit off-ramp after his vehicle ran out of gas. Police said he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Two people hospitalized after crash in Kenduskeag

KENDUSKEAG, Maine (WABI) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Kenduskeag Saturday. Officials say they received the report of an accident in the area of Sam’s Quick Stop on Broadway just before 4:30 p.m. One person was trapped inside the vehicle. Officials say they...
KENDUSKEAG, ME
Ellsworth American

Blue Hill sidewalk project delayed

BLUE HILL — A project to construct a sidewalk along South Street, which is partially completed, will not be done until 2023, according to the Maine Department of Transportation. The scheduled completion date for this project was Nov. 10, according to DOT spokesperson Paul Merrill.
BLUE HILL, ME
Ellsworth American

12-year-old Surry student charged with terrorizing

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies have charged a 12-year-old Surry Elementary School student with terrorizing after the boy allegedly emailed a suicide help line stating that he was going to shoot several people, including teachers and students, Lt. Tim Cote reported. Cote said a suicide help line...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy