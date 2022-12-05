ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich

Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
BBC

The last of Albania's 'sworn virgins'

Only a dozen "sworn virgins" are left in the world, as an ancient Balkan tradition where women live as men dies out. "Albania was a man's world, the only way to survive was to become one," says Gjystina Grishaj. As a 23-year-old woman living in the mountains of north Albania,...
BBC

Twenty seven bodies dumped by the roadside in Zambia

The bodies of 27 people, believed to be migrants from Ethiopia, have been "dumped" by the roadside in Ngwerere area north of Zambia's capital Lusaka. They likely suffocated to death while in transit, Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale told the BBC. One survivor found "gasping for air" has been rushed to...
BBC

'I have no business with fraud' - Nigerian star D'banj

Nigerian music star D'banj says he has "no business with fraud" after his lawyer says he was released from custody by the Nigerian anti-corruption agency - the ICPC. He was arrested earlier this week on allegations of fraud after millions of dollars meant to help unemployed youths start businesses was reported missing.
BBC

Asylum seekers' Stevenage hotel stay notice 'unacceptable'

The Home Office's "chaotic and cavalier approach" to placing asylum seekers in hotels was "unacceptable", a council leader said. Baroness Taylor of Stevenage said the Labour-run borough council was given 24 hours notice that up to 178 asylum seekers would be placed in the town. She said the hotel chosen...
BBC

The self-proclaimed kingdom that doesn't recognise Germany

In the depths of the countryside in eastern Germany, there's an invisible border. The turrets of an imposing castle loom out of the treetops. A sign on its front door solemnly informs the visitor that they've entered - in effect - a new country. The "Königreich Deutschland" (Kingdom of Germany)...

