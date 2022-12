Spain players, from left, Dani Olmo, Carlos Soler, Gavi, Hugo Guillamon and Sergio Busquets work out during a training session at Qatar University, in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Spain will play against Morocco in the round of 16 phase of the World Cup soccer tournament on Dec. 6. Julio Cortez - staff, AP

Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Spain (-176, ml) vs. Morocco: Spain should keep rolling.

2. Nuggets (-4.5) vs. Mavs: Denver gets back on track as Dallas is on a back-to-back.

3. Portugal (-111) vs. Switzerland: Not a big favorite but they often win in this round of the WC.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (35-41)