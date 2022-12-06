Read full article on original website
BBC
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
BBC
Boy, 17, took his own life after mother's death
A 17-year-old boy who had struggled with anxiety appears to have taken his own life following the death of his mother, a critical review has found. The boy - referred to only as AL by the Norfolk Safeguarding Children Partnership - died in January. The partnership's child safeguarding practice review,...
BBC
Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm
A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
BBC
TikTok discovery: Landlord guilty in viral video murder case
A US landlord has been found guilty of murdering two tenants in a case that made headlines when TikTok refused to take down video of the victims' bodies. Michael Dudley of Burien, near Seattle, was convicted of killing Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin "Cash" Wenner, 27. In June 2020, Dudley,...
BBC
Idaho murders: Tips pour in about white car sought by police
Police in Idaho have been swamped with a flurry of tips as they search for a white car seen near the house where four students were found murdered. No arrests have been made or suspects identified in the stabbings. Police have said the Hyundai Elantra was seen near the home...
BBC
Man charged with attempted murder of Blackpool toddler
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a toddler. He was found with injuries to the face and neck at a property on Brun Grove in Blackpool at about 08:15 GMT on Wednesday, said Lancashire Police. The boy was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
BBC
Pair starved children in Glasgow house piled with rubbish
A man and woman have been found guilty of neglecting four young children who were starved and forced to live in a house piled with rubbish. Shane Curran, 47, and Nicola McCall, 44, exposed the three girls and one boy to drugs - including amphetamine - while living in the dirty "dump" of a house in Glasgow's southside.
BBC
Man jailed for 20-hour torture ordeal
James Brinkworth, 32, from Stratford-upon-Avon, imprisoned and tortured a man for 20 hours. The court heard how he beat and threatened the victim in his flat on Packhorse Road, in a row over money. He was jailed for 12 years at Warwickshire Justice Centre on Monday. A man who imprisoned...
BBC
Doncaster man Steven Ling kicked thief to death in pub car park
A father-of-four who kicked to death a man he caught breaking into his car has said he is "devastated and ashamed" by his actions. Steven Ling, 38, told Sheffield Crown Court he was "panicking" and "scared" when he attacked Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, behind a Doncaster pub. Mr Chojnowski died of...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
Searches into the night after deadly blast on Jersey
Emergency workers are searching through the night after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey left three people dead and a dozen missing. Specialist teams and a search dog are on the scene, following the collapse in St Helier on Saturday morning. The Jersey government says a "meticulous"...
BBC
Banbury stabbing: Four people convicted of 'love triangle' killing, police say
Four people have been found guilty of killing a man who was involved in a "love triangle" with one of the defendants, police have said. Keith Green, 40, was stabbed to death in the back garden of his home in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on 13 February. Mark Meadows, 25, of Banbury,...
BBC
Warrant issued for fraudster after he fails to attend trial
A judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man found guilty of fraud after he failed to appear in court. Leicestershire County Council said Nazir Abdul Rashid Daud had pleaded not guilty to fraud but failed to attend his trial. The 58-year-old, formerly of Landseer Road, Leicester,...
BBC
Wolverhampton teen set for leg amputation to gain independence
A teenager born with cerebral palsy picked to play football for England has decided to have a leg amputated. Jude Aston, 18, from Wolverhampton, developed complications following leg surgeries that began in childhood. He said having exhausted other treatment options, he had decided on the above-knee procedure, due this month.
BBC
Hospital fined after heart patient dies in scan result mix-up
A hospital was fined £60,000 after a heart patient died following a mix-up over scan results. Luke Allard, 28, who had a heart disorder, was sent home after a doctor at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn read an old CT scan. The mistake was discovered two...
BBC
Asylum seekers' Stevenage hotel stay notice 'unacceptable'
The Home Office's "chaotic and cavalier approach" to placing asylum seekers in hotels was "unacceptable", a council leader said. Baroness Taylor of Stevenage said the Labour-run borough council was given 24 hours notice that up to 178 asylum seekers would be placed in the town. She said the hotel chosen...
BBC
St Helens man charged with attempted murder of police officer
A man has been charged with attempting to murder a Merseyside Police officer. The attack happened as officers disarmed a man with a knife and bottle near the Mount Church on Traverse Street, St Helens, on Monday, police said. One of the officers sustained a minor injury as they detained...
BBC
Ngozi Fulani's charity Sistah Space stops work over safety
A charity led by a black woman who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from at a royal event has temporarily stopped its work over safety. Sistah Space was thrown into the spotlight when its founder, Ngozi Fulani, said she felt she was "interrogated" by Lady Susan Hussey at Buckingham Palace last month.
BBC
Adam Morgan fatal crash: Suspended sentence for tipper truck driver
A lorry driver responsible for the death of a father after a crash with a car in Lincolnshire has been given a 30-week suspended prison sentence. Adam Morgan, 47, died days after his Audi was hit by an HGV driven by David Costin in North Hykeham in July 2021. Costin...
