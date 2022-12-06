Read full article on original website
BBC
Madhya Pradesh: India boy, 8, dies after being trapped in well
An eight-year-old boy who was trapped in a well in India for more than three days has died. Tanmay Sahu fell into the borewell in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh while playing with friends on Tuesday evening. A rescue operation was launched to free him, with officials saying...
BBC
Fourth teenager charged after two boys, 16, fatally stabbed
A fourth teenager has been charged with murder after two 16-year-old boys were found fatally stabbed a mile apart in south-east London. Alagie Jobe, 18, is charged with murdering Charlie Bartolo, 16, in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on 26 November and is set to appear in court later. Three other...
BBC
County Fermanagh child dies after road collision
A 12-year-old girl has died after a collision in County Fermanagh on Tuesday. Caitlin Hogg was hit by a car after she got off her school bus in Moher Road, Kinawley, at about 16:30 GMT. The driver of the car was spoken to at the scene. Caitlin was airlifted to...
BBC
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in St Andrews
A 42-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Fife. Police Scotland said the incident, which involved a red Skoda Octavia, happened on the A91 Old Guardbridge, St Andrews, at about 19:15 on Thursday. The man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene....
BBC
Croxteth crash: Arrest after boy, 13, struck by car
A man has been arrested after a 13-year-old boy was struck by a car, leaving him critically ill in hospital. The teenager was hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra at Stonedale Retail Park on the East Lancashire Road, Croxteth, at about 19:20 GMT on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said. A 34-year-old...
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
Three bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in house
Three people have been bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in a South Wales house.They were held on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child after police were called to an end-terrace home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, at about 8pm on Saturday.All three – two men, 37 and 47, and a woman, 29 – were released on Thursday morning, though an investigation continues, South Wales Police said.We know this update will impact on the local community where this incident happened and beyond, and I’d encourage anyone with concerns or worries to speak to their local...
BBC
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
BBC
Drink-driver sped wrong way down A1 before fatal crash
A man died after driving his car the wrong way down the A1, causing a crash in which two others were killed, his inquest found. Craig Hewitt, 34, was more than three times over the drink-drive limit when his VW Golf collided with a BMW on the northbound carriageway near Wothorpe, Peterborough, on 16 January.
BBC
Man charged with attempted murder of Blackpool toddler
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a toddler. He was found with injuries to the face and neck at a property on Brun Grove in Blackpool at about 08:15 GMT on Wednesday, said Lancashire Police. The boy was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
BBC
Sheffield: Man charged with attempted rape of woman in 80s
A 23-year-old man has been charged with attempted rape after a woman in her 80s was assaulted in a Sheffield park. The woman was attacked in Firth Park on Sunday and taken to hospital with minor injuries but later discharged. Saed Mohamed, of The Oval in Firth Park, has also...
BBC
Havant woman jailed over 'terrifying' dog attack on toddler
A woman whose dog seriously injured a toddler during a "terrifying" attack has been jailed for 10 months. Lisa Garner, 45, was walking her doberman in Havant, Hampshire, when it mauled a three-year-old girl on 8 August, leaving her with wounds that required surgery and permanent scars. Garner admitted being...
BBC
Birmingham gang jailed after being found with gun and knives
Five men found with knives, a sledgehammer and loaded gun when they were stopped by armed officers in Birmingham have been jailed. Carl Brookes, Callum Meah, Richard Davis, Jordan Feeney and Robert Clark were in a BMW in Muirfield Gardens, Kings Norton, when they were arrested on 13 May 2021.
Disabled grandmother accuses coach firm of ‘discrimination’ after mobility scooter row
A disabled grandmother has accused a coach company of “discrimination” after they refused to allow her on the bus with her mobility scooter.Lesley McMaster was travelling to visit her grandchildren when Nu-Venture staff told her she couldn’t get on the bus with the scooter.The driver allegedly told her she was “too heavy” and that it was down to his discretion to let her on, while she was weighed down with shopping for her poorly daughter and grandchildren.She was forced to drive 1.5 miles on the scooter – the size of a double buggy – in pouring rain.Normally, the grandmother from...
BBC
Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test
Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
BBC
Boy, 13, in critical condition after Liverpool car crash
A 13-year-old boy is in a critical condition after being struck by a car on a road in Liverpool, police said. The boy was taken to hospital after the incident near the Stonedale retail park at about 19:25 BST on Wednesday. The driver of the Vauxhall Astra estate car stopped...
BBC
Leicester: Fifth murder arrest after man dies from head injuries
A fifth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man who was found with head injuries died. Dumitru-Nicolae Cherascu, 42, known as "Nicu" to his family, was found unconscious in Tudor Road, Leicester, on 29 November and died three days later in hospital. Leicestershire Police said a...
BBC
Poole park: Man found not guilty of raping 14-year-old girl
A man has been found not guilty of raping a 14-year-old girl in woodland. The girl was reportedly attacked at Upton County Park in Poole, Dorset, on 13 March 2021, police previously said. Ryan Scott, 19, from Folkestone in Kent, who was 17 at the time of the alleged incident,...
BBC
Three killed in explosion at flats in Jersey
At least three people have died after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey. About a dozen people are missing after the collapse of the building in St Helier. Two people who were in hospital earlier have been released and one other person is receiving treatment. Chief of...
BBC
Trains passing through area again after Wolverhampton fire
Good progress is being made to fully extinguish a blaze that has been tackled by more than 100 firefighters at factories, West Midlands fire service said. It was called to a blaze that had spread from an old factory in Lower Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton, at 21:00 GMT on Monday. Due...
