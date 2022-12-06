ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

H-E-B features Ray High School choir students in new commercial

KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vi0FD_0jZ4FhGs00

Ray High School choir students are getting some air time courtesy of H-E-B.

The choir students were recently asked to audition but didn't know exactly what the audition was for.

It turns out they were being recorded for an H-E-B commercial, and students were given a Christmas jingle with lyrics all about H-E-B.

"So H-E-B gave us a jingle, and it was like rockin' around the Christmas Tree, it was like with H-E-B lines and puns and stuff. And basically, we got Santa hats and were on the bleachers, and we had to go sing the jingle and learn choreography," said one Ray High School student.

H-E-B gave the Ray High School choir a $2,000 donation as a special thanks for participating in the commercial.

The commercial can't be shown just yet, so you'll have to keep an eye out for it on TV.

KRIS 6 News

