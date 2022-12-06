Read full article on original website
Susanville Assembly of God Hosting Christmas Celebration December 11th
The Susanville Assembly of God Church on Richmond Road will be hosting ‘A Christmas Celebration Like No Other’ this weekend, with food and fun for the entire family. There will be carnival games, Grandma’s Candy Shop, cookie decorating, Jingle Jam Presentation, Christmas carols, hayrides, snowball fights, marshmallow shooting and so much more.
Why We Love This Place Wednesday: Salvation Army Bell Ringing
It truly is the most wonderful time of year! And a huge part of that is the annual bell ringing in front of your favorite stores and of course seeing those iconic Red Aprons. Yes. Salvation Army Bell Ringing. I’m not only going to tell you why I love it so much, but why it is so crucial to our community!
Susanville City Kickettes Celebrate the Season with ‘Christmas Extraordinaire’
The Susanville City Kickettes’ big annual Christmas Extraordinaire show will be held this weekend, December 10th and 11th at the Veteran’s Memorial Hall and the show promises lots of holiday fun with sky-high kicks and all of the J and J Performing Arts dancers, Santa Claus and more!
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: Isaac Coulthurst
Isaac Coulthurst’s life began like so many thousands of other emigrants to the United States. He was born in Lancashire, England on Christmas Day in 1823, and when he was 17 years old, he departed Liverpool, England on the ship, Siddons, for a new life in a new country.
Good morning! Your SusanvilleStuff WebXtra Has Arrived!
The SusanvilleStuff WebXtra is a daily digest of what’s going on here in our community, plus weather, theatre listings, a joke of the day, This Day in Susanville History and more! Every morning more than 4,100 people wake up to a WebXtra!. Want to get these daily WebXtras delivered...
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Holding Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Susanville joyfully invites you to join them in their special Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, Saturday, December 24th. Please come and join them as they celebrate the birth of Jesus. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at the corner of First and Ash Streets...
Rooster John Waltman – November 16, 2022
Rooster John Waltman passed peacefully in the arms of his loving parents at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco, CA, on November 16, 2022. Rooster was born at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital on August 17, 2022, weighing 5lbs 12oz. Rooster is the son of Thad and Cody Waltman, of Standish, California. Rooster was a brave warrior that battled an Arteriovenous malformation.
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties December 8th
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Cloudy. Dense freezing fog in the morning. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 30 to 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 6, 1936
Susanville City Council has approved a project for improving streets to remove the danger to pedestrians caused by sections that have deteriorated or have been upraised by tree roots. Emulsified asphalt will be used to patch and smooth the surface of the walks needing attention. City Engineer Martin J. Tilley...
Escaped Susanville inmate, accomplice pulled from burning house in Winnemucca
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An inmate on the run after escaping a jail in Susanville was pulled from a burning house in Winnemucca early Wednesday morning after an hours-long standoff with police. Humboldt County Sheriff Mike Allen said deputies responded to a call off Davis...
Lassen County Jail Escapee, Girlfriend Rescued From Burning Home in Winnemucca
Police say they found and arrested an escaped inmate out of Lassen County in Winnemucca on Tuesday night. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office shared the above video of their response. Deputies say it started when they learned Angelo Atencio, as well as his girlfriend Ashley Ward, who allegedly helped him...
Escaped Lassen Jail Escapee in Custody After Fiery Nevada Standoff
The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office announced this afternoon that Angelo Atencio II, an inmate who escaped from the Lassen County Jail on December 1st, was taken into custody along with his alleged accomplice Ashly Ward, after a standoff inside a burning residence early this morning in Humboldt County, Nevada.
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Loyalton in Sierra Nevada, USGS says
LOYALTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake struck near Loyalton in the Sierra Nevada at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey reported. The USGS reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of a little over a mile. The epicenter of the earthquake was around 21 miles north of […]
Northern Nevada Mourns Passing Of Mills B. Lane
Lane was a professional boxer at UNR in the early 60’s and served at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame referee and District Court Judge Mills B. Lane has died. He was 85.
Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
