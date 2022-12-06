Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Glendale Milford Road in Evendale
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Glendale Milford Road in Evendale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Williams Avenue and Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Williams Avenue and Montgomery Road in Norwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries in Kenwood on Kenwood Road
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries in Kenwood on Kenwood Road. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Reported crash with injuries on Commonwealth Avenue and Elm Street in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Reported crash with injuries on Commonwealth Avenue and Elm Street in Erlanger. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Thole Road in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash at 6294 Thole Road in Anderson Township. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries in Crestview Hills on Thomas More Parkway
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries in Crestview Hills on Thomas More Parkway. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Southbound I-75 reopened by police after earlier crash
CINCINNATI — Police reopened southbound I-75 in Roselawn after a crash, Thursday morning. The crash was reported at 10:46 a.m. by the Ohio Department of Transportation between Ronald Reagan Highway and Paddock Road exits. Delays are expected to last up to an hour. Stopped traffic is backed up to...
WLWT 5
Hamilton police are responding to a reported crash with injuries on Park Avenue
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton police are responding to a reported crash with injuries on Park Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Hauck Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Hauck Road in Sharonville involving an Amazon Prime van and a pickup truck. Police are responding, injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Pfeiffer Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pfeiffer Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a reported crash with injuries on Kirby Road in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Police on scene of a reported crash with injuries on Kirby Road in Lebanon. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Liberty Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Hamilton and Centerridge avenues in North College Hill
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Hamilton and Centerridge avenues in North College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Police respond to State Route 48 in South Lebanon for a reported crash with injuries
SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — Police respond to State Route 48 in South Lebanon for a reported crash with injuries. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia
AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Prospect Point Drive in Villa Hills
VILLA HILLS, Ky. — Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Prospect Point Drive in Villa Hills. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you...
WLWT 5
Report of crash at 8400 Northport in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8400 Northport in Anderson Township in front of Summit Elementary. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on ramp from I-275 to I-71 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on ramp from I-275 to I-71 in Montgomery. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Comments / 0