Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a crash with injuries in Kenwood on Kenwood Road

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries in Kenwood on Kenwood Road.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Southbound I-75 reopened by police after earlier crash

CINCINNATI — Police reopened southbound I-75 in Roselawn after a crash, Thursday morning. The crash was reported at 10:46 a.m. by the Ohio Department of Transportation between Ronald Reagan Highway and Paddock Road exits. Delays are expected to last up to an hour. Stopped traffic is backed up to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Hauck Road in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Hauck Road in Sharonville involving an Amazon Prime van and a pickup truck. Police are responding, injuries unknown.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia

AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia.
AMELIA, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash at 8400 Northport in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8400 Northport in Anderson Township in front of Summit Elementary. Emergency crews are responding.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH

