Read full article on original website
Related
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
'90 Day' : Debbie's Doubts About Canada Grow as Colt's Wife Says She 'Gained a Son' Without His Mom Around
Debbie Johnson has been happily living life in Canada with boyfriend Tony — but she still has some reservations about staying. During Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all special, Debbie confirmed she's still gladly living in The Great White North. But concerns about her Visa are on the horizon, as well as her own emotions regarding most of her life at home being in storage.
Ashton Kutcher Calls Wife Mila Kunis 'The Best' After Being By His Side While Fighting Life-Threatening Disease
Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about the time he fought a life-threatening disease, but there was one person who was vital during his recovery process: his wife, Mila Kunis. While chatting in Paramount+'s new series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old revealed the disease popped up suddenly and attacked his blood vessels. "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus in a new clip. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk.""I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said the actress,...
Why Kirstie Alley Always Loved John Travolta, in Her Own Words: 'The Greatest Love of My Life'
Kirstie Alley, who died Monday at age 71, starred with John Travolta in 1989's Look Who's Talking and two sequels Kirstie Alley said before her death that John Travolta was the love of her life. The actress, who died at age 71 on Monday after a recent cancer diagnosis, starred alongside Travolta in 1989's Look Who's Talking, plus two sequels: Look Who's Talking Too (1990) and Look Who's Talking Now (1993). And back in 2018, during her time on Celebrity Big Brother U.K., she revealed that she thought she "kissed Travolta" — and...
Kirstie Alley's Cancer Had 'Only Recently' Been 'Discovered,' Late Star's Children Said
"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," Kirstie Alley's children said in a statement to PEOPLE Kirstie Alley was privately living with cancer a short time before she died, her children revealed as they announced her death. On Monday, Alley's two children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the actress died at age 71. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie said that Alley died on Monday and shared for the first time that she...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Bare Baby Bump as She Snaps Bathroom Selfie in Bralette
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another baby together Chrissy Teigen is getting closer to meeting her baby on the way. The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a new shot of her baby bump on her Instagram Story Monday, showing her bare stomach as she wore an unbuttoned denim shirt and a bralette. As she snapped the bathroom selfie, Teigen put one hand on her bump as she stood in front of a sink in a casual outfit and black face mask. Last week, Teigen and husband John Legend, who...
Alicia Witt Wanted to Keep Her Hair amid Cancer Battle 'So It Could Be My Choice' to Share Diagnosis
The actress ended up losing some of her hair during chemotherapy, and now she's celebrating its regrowth Alicia Witt is feeling good about her hair growth following her chemotherapy treatments for cancer. On Friday, the 47-year-old actress shared two selfies on Instagram proudly showing off how much her hair has grown back. The star admitted that she was originally hoping not to lose her hair amid her battle with cancer because she wanted to share her diagnosis on her own terms. "I don't mean for this to be a vanity post! but -...
Kelly Clarkson Enjoys 'Date Night' with Daughter River Rose, 8, at People's Choice Awards
She gave a shout-out to her 6-year-old son Remington Alexander, who was home sick Kelly Clarkson turned the 2022 People's Choice Awards into a mother-daughter night out. The singer brought 8-year-old River Rose to the awards show Tuesday night. When her eponymous talk show won daytime talk show of 2022, Clarkson ended her acceptance speech with a shout-out to her plus-one and son Remington Alexander, 6, who was at home. "Thank you all so much, this is awesome," she said onstage as her River cheered from their table. "I'm...
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Smile with Daughter Tallulah in Holiday Photo: 'I Love My Parents'
The entire Willis-Moore clan appeared to get together for a family dinner, including Tallulah Willis' dog Pilaf Tallulah Belle Willis is sharing her love for her parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore! On Wednesday, Tallulah, 28, shared a photo on Instagram of herself, her dog Pilaf and Moore, 60, snuggling up to each other, while Bruce, 60, and Pilaf appear to lock eyes. "the laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning 🤭🥰," Tallulah wrote in the caption to the photo, which shows the three family members together...
Keke Palmer Says Her Parents Did Well at 'Making Sure That I Was Not Exploited' as a Child Actor
Keke Palmer said her parents ensured her early roles "could only make me feel proud about who I am" Keke Palmer is crediting her parents for how they helped her navigate her acting career. In a new episode of the Los Angeles Times' The Envelope podcast, Palmer, 29, said her parents ensured she was never "exploited in ways that made me feel less as a person" while she grew up as a child actor. "The exploitation, I don't think it's always this terrifying thing," Palmer told co-host Yvonne Villareal...
Kirstie Alley Dead: Star of Cheers Dies at 71 After Short Battle with Cancer
The actress' death was confirmed by her children on Monday evening: "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother" Kirstie Alley, the star of Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous, has died. She was 71. Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, announced the actress had died from cancer. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie confirmed that Alley died on Monday. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,"...
Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani's Sons Have Taught Him a 'Different Kind of Self-Worth'
The country superstar — whose new show, Barmageddon, premiered Monday — gets candid in PEOPLE's latest cover story about prioritizing his family He's a country superstar and TV staple, but Blake Shelton has found a deeper fulfillment since becoming a stepdad to wife Gwen Stefani's three sons. "They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I'm someone they actually lean on, and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being...
John Travolta Remembers Kirstie Alley After Her Death: 'One of the Most Special Relationships'
Kirstie Alley died Monday at 71 shortly after being diagnosed with cancer, her children announced John Travolta is reflecting on his friendship with Kirstie Alley following her death Monday. Alley died shortly after being diagnosed with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her Instagram page. Reacting to the loss, Travolta shared a stunning throwback photo of Alley and added another of them smiling at one another. "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," he said of the late actress. Added Travolta: "I love you Kirstie....
Wonder Woman 3 'Not Moving Forward' Despite Gal Gadot Saying She 'Can't Wait' to Make Film (Reports)
Gal Gadot said earlier this week that she "can't wait" to share the "next chapter" of her Wonder Woman character with fans The future of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman seems to be in jeopardy as multiple outlets report that new DC Studios leadership decided not to move forward with the character's third standalone film. In October, The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were announced as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, formerly known as DC Films. As they steer...
Charlize Theron Shares Daughter's Hilarious Reaction to Her Dior Ads: 'Put a Shirt On!'
Charlize Theron is mom to August, 7, and Jackson, 10 Charlize Theron's kids' reactions to her work life are changing as they grow up. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the 47-year-old actress discussed how her children — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — are becoming more aware of their mom's fame and career. "In their heads, they're like, 'We know you work, but we're not 100 percent sure what you do,'" she told the outlet. "My younger one goes, 'Oh my God, Mom, it feels like you can't hold...
Glee's Amber Riley Addresses Lea Michele Rumors with Ziwe: 'She Would Probably Say She Doesn't See Race'
Amber Riley answered questions about her 2020 Instagram Live in which she said she wouldn't "say that Lea Michele is racist" Amber Riley addressed past controversies surrounding her Glee costar Lea Michele. In a conversation about race with Ziwe on her self-titled series, Riley, 36, nearly dodged a question about the Funny Girl lead. "Speaking of getting down in the muck, you said that one of your famous coworkers wasn't racist," Ziwe said to Riley — referencing a 2020 Instagram Live. In the now-expired clip, Riley told journalist Danielle...
Bethenny Frankel Hilariously Looks Back at Her Past 'RHONY' Fashion: 'What the Hell Was That?'
The Bravo star held nothing back in her game of "Versace or Hibachi?" on Watch What Happens Live Bethenny Frankel didn't hold back Wednesday when she reviewed her past fashion choices on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live. During the "Versace or Hibachi?" segment, host Andy Cohen asked the reality star, 52, to analyze her past looks dating back to season 1 of Real Housewives of New York City, which debuted in 2008. When a floral frock from a trip to the Hamptons popped up, Frankel gasped, "What the hell...
Bad Bunny Reveals He's Taking Break in 2023 to 'Enjoy My Achievements': 'We're Going to Celebrate'
The music superstar opened up about his plans for the new year and reflected on his stadium tour for Billboard's latest cover story After playing for hundreds of thousands of fans in just a few months and releasing Un Verano Sin Ti to all-around acclaim this year, Bad Bunny is ready for some well-deserved rest in 2023. The music superstar, 28, revealed to Billboard in their latest cover story that he'll be "taking a break" in 2023 to focus on himself. "2023 is for me, for my...
Jamie Lee Curtis Says There Is 'Always Hope' When It Comes to Overcoming Addiction
Jamie Lee Curtis wrote the foreword to the new book Soulbriety: A Plan to Heal Your Trauma, Overcome Addiction, and Reconnect with Your Soul by Elisa Hallerman Jamie Lee Curtis has been open about her own struggles with opioid addiction and complicated family legacy of addictive behaviors. Now she's provided the foreword to a new book about how to achieve not only sobriety, but a deeper connection to one's self and soul. "Many of us need guides to help clear away the noise and shrapnel of our ancestral...
Glee Alum Ali Stroker and Husband David Perlow Welcome First Baby Together: 'We Are So Lucky'
The Tony Award winner announced in July that she and her husband were expecting their first baby Ali Stroker is officially a mom! The Glee alum, 35, and husband David Perlow welcomed their first baby together, son Jesse Kenneth Perlow, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the actress announced on Instagram Thursday, in a post commemorating her baby boy turning one month old. "World meet Jesse Kenneth Perlow! Born 11/8 healthy and so happy to be here!" she captioned a carousel of photos where she and Perlow pose with the newborn....
People
362K+
Followers
61K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0