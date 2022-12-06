ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alna, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wiscassetnewspaper.com

LCRPC helping towns seek broadband grants

Lincoln County has received a Regional Broadband Partnership Grant for digital inclusion and digital equity planning. Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Mary Ellen Barnes reported Dec. 6, LCRPC would use these funds to help communities learn how to better access internet services. Lincoln is working with neighboring counties Sagadahoc, Knox and part of Waldo in administering the grant.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

EMA disbands county HazMat team

The Lincoln County HazMat team is no more. Emergency Management Agency Director Casey Stevens told county commissioners Dec. 6 the team was being discontinued. The team met twice per year for training sessions, but hadn’t responded to an incident in 3.5 years. Stevens reported the county had administered a...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Ordinance to address Woolwich’s future solar projects

Woolwich selectmen Dec. 5 agreed to name a committee to develop a proposed ordinance allowing future solar projects in rurally zoned areas. The board’s decision came in response to a petition filed by resident Debra Foss. Foss told the board she had collected 220 signatures for the ordinance outside...
WOOLWICH, ME
mainebiz.biz

How sweet it is: Cannabis company opens 5th location

Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based cannabis company, opened its fourth recreational cannabis store, setting up shop at 305 Main St. in Rockland. The Rockland location is the company’s first in Knox County. The other stores can be found in Portland, Waterville and Bridgton. Sweet Dirt employs about 150 people, the...
ROCKLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Bath Iron Works contributed $980M to Maine GDP last year

Bath Iron Works supported more than $1.8 billion in total economic output in 2021, including $980 million contributed to state GDP, a new report released by the shipyard shows. The report says that the shipyard contributes 17% of Maine’s production gross domestic product each year and accounts for 12% of...
BATH, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Volunteer training opportunities for winter 2023

Since 2005, the Restorative Justice Project Maine has offered restorative processes to juveniles and adults involved in the legal system, inviting the community to hold them accountable for their actions, giving voice to those who have been harmed, and creating pathways for amends, restitution and the repair of damaged relationships.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Dec. 8 update: Midcoast adds 22 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter

PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

Why Is There a Random Statue of a Huge Hammer in Lewiston, Maine?

Has anyone been driving down Pine Street in Lewiston and noticed this humungous, larger-than-life hammer statue? Talk about random and rare but you can always count on Lewiston for being interesting!. This photo was originally posted by Kayla Banton in the Lewiston Rocks Facebook Group. The comments are pretty hilarious...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine

MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

$18M real estate portfolio is largest Brunswick deal in 5 years

The $18 million sale of five commercial buildings totaling 71,583 square feet is the largest such deal in Brunswick in more than five years, according to a news release from the Boulos Co. WFF Brunswick Owner LLC bought 16-22 Station Ave. from JHR Development of Maine LLC, in a transaction...
BRUNSWICK, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Welcoming Alison McDonald

Allen Insurance and Financial is pleased to announce that Alison McDonald of Union has joined the company as a receptionist. McDonald is a graduate of Camden Hills Regional High School and has attended the University of Southern Maine. Established in 1866 and serving clients in Maine and worldwide, Allen Insurance...
CAMDEN, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Sheriff updates commissioners on personnel changes

Lincoln County Sheriff Todd Brackett reported Dec. 6 about a detective’s impending retirement, a patrol sergeant becoming a detective, and a detective becoming a patrol sergeant. During the commissioners’ meeting, Brackett announced the retirement of Det. Terry Michaud, who has worked for the department for 14 years. Michaud will retire in February. He previously worked for the Maine State and Rockland police departments.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
103.7 WCYY

Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine

Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
PORTLAND, ME

