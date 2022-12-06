Read full article on original website
WMTW
Lewiston City Council considers an ordinance that would make it illegal to sleep in parks at night
LEWISTON, Maine — In Lewiston, city leaders are considering a new ordinance that would make it illegal to camp, sleep, or loiter on city property between sunset and sunrise. City officials say the proposal was prompted by complaints and concerns from community members. The ordinance would encompass all city-owned...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
LCRPC helping towns seek broadband grants
Lincoln County has received a Regional Broadband Partnership Grant for digital inclusion and digital equity planning. Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Mary Ellen Barnes reported Dec. 6, LCRPC would use these funds to help communities learn how to better access internet services. Lincoln is working with neighboring counties Sagadahoc, Knox and part of Waldo in administering the grant.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
EMA disbands county HazMat team
The Lincoln County HazMat team is no more. Emergency Management Agency Director Casey Stevens told county commissioners Dec. 6 the team was being discontinued. The team met twice per year for training sessions, but hadn’t responded to an incident in 3.5 years. Stevens reported the county had administered a...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Ordinance to address Woolwich’s future solar projects
Woolwich selectmen Dec. 5 agreed to name a committee to develop a proposed ordinance allowing future solar projects in rurally zoned areas. The board’s decision came in response to a petition filed by resident Debra Foss. Foss told the board she had collected 220 signatures for the ordinance outside...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland interim Harbor Master requests one-time large ship waiver, points to needed revenue
ROCKLAND — The city of Rockland could pick up an additional $35,000 (rough estimate), next fall, but only if City Councilors approve a one-time waiver permitting an additional 3,000-passenger cruise ship to visit Rockland Harbor in 2023. Currently, Rockland’s passenger ship ordinance is capped at five for the number...
mainebiz.biz
How sweet it is: Cannabis company opens 5th location
Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based cannabis company, opened its fourth recreational cannabis store, setting up shop at 305 Main St. in Rockland. The Rockland location is the company’s first in Knox County. The other stores can be found in Portland, Waterville and Bridgton. Sweet Dirt employs about 150 people, the...
mainebiz.biz
Bath Iron Works contributed $980M to Maine GDP last year
Bath Iron Works supported more than $1.8 billion in total economic output in 2021, including $980 million contributed to state GDP, a new report released by the shipyard shows. The report says that the shipyard contributes 17% of Maine’s production gross domestic product each year and accounts for 12% of...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Volunteer training opportunities for winter 2023
Since 2005, the Restorative Justice Project Maine has offered restorative processes to juveniles and adults involved in the legal system, inviting the community to hold them accountable for their actions, giving voice to those who have been harmed, and creating pathways for amends, restitution and the repair of damaged relationships.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Dec. 8 update: Midcoast adds 22 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
WMTW
Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter
PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
Why Is There a Random Statue of a Huge Hammer in Lewiston, Maine?
Has anyone been driving down Pine Street in Lewiston and noticed this humungous, larger-than-life hammer statue? Talk about random and rare but you can always count on Lewiston for being interesting!. This photo was originally posted by Kayla Banton in the Lewiston Rocks Facebook Group. The comments are pretty hilarious...
Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine
MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
mainebiz.biz
$18M real estate portfolio is largest Brunswick deal in 5 years
The $18 million sale of five commercial buildings totaling 71,583 square feet is the largest such deal in Brunswick in more than five years, according to a news release from the Boulos Co. WFF Brunswick Owner LLC bought 16-22 Station Ave. from JHR Development of Maine LLC, in a transaction...
WMTW
Oxford Hills School District votes to indefinitely postpone action on proposed gender identity policy
PARIS, Maine — Oxford Hills school board voted unanimously to postpone action on a proposedgender identity policy during a meeting on Monday night. The policy seeks to provide support for students of all gender and sexual identities by fostering a safe and comfortable learning environment free of harassment. “The...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Welcoming Alison McDonald
Allen Insurance and Financial is pleased to announce that Alison McDonald of Union has joined the company as a receptionist. McDonald is a graduate of Camden Hills Regional High School and has attended the University of Southern Maine. Established in 1866 and serving clients in Maine and worldwide, Allen Insurance...
mainepublic.org
A housing crisis for asylum-seekers is getting more dire as federal funds dry up, aid groups say
On a recent afternoon, Christina Bondonga, an outreach worker with Freeport Community Services, was checking in on asylum-seeking families at a roadside motel in Freeport, knocking on doors and chatting with people in the hallway. "Basically, I’m like the first contact for everything," Bondonga said. "Things about [the] hospital, immigration...
Neo-Nazi influencer moves to Maine, joins extremist group that marched in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Christopher Pohlhaus, a neo-Nazi and extremist influencer on encrypted messaging apps, is living in Maine, according to reporting by VICE News. Pohlhaus, according to VICE, advocated for his followers, which refer to him online as The Hammer, to move to Maine and transform it into a white ethnostate.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Sheriff updates commissioners on personnel changes
Lincoln County Sheriff Todd Brackett reported Dec. 6 about a detective’s impending retirement, a patrol sergeant becoming a detective, and a detective becoming a patrol sergeant. During the commissioners’ meeting, Brackett announced the retirement of Det. Terry Michaud, who has worked for the department for 14 years. Michaud will retire in February. He previously worked for the Maine State and Rockland police departments.
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine
Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
