Alna Planning Board Chair Jim Amaral strongly encourages residents to turn out at the fire station at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 for a public workshop on ordinance changes he expects voters will consider at the annual town meeting in March. “They are significant changes,” involving accessory apartments and short-term rentals, “and the members of the planning board – we don’t want to dictate to people what to do. We really are hoping for as much feedback as possible so when we come up with a final draft, it reflects the concerns and the best ideas that folks in town have come up with.”

ALNA, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO