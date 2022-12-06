Read full article on original website
Still in proposal mode, event center at 500 Main already receiving positive feedback
ROCKLAND — The new owners of 500 Main Street are already receiving positive feedback for their renovation and business proposal despite still needing to return before the Rockland Planning Board in January. Robert Arena and Valerie Lansburg are partnering under the name of NE2, LLC to renovate the two-story...
LCRPC helping towns seek broadband grants
Lincoln County has received a Regional Broadband Partnership Grant for digital inclusion and digital equity planning. Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Mary Ellen Barnes reported Dec. 6, LCRPC would use these funds to help communities learn how to better access internet services. Lincoln is working with neighboring counties Sagadahoc, Knox and part of Waldo in administering the grant.
Little Falls-South Windham Master Plan Update
The project team developing the Villages Master Plan held a second public meeting on Nov. 29. They presented draft concepts and recommendations for revitalization of the Little Falls-South Windham villages and sought feedback from the community in person and online. A collaboration between the towns of Gorham and Windham, the...
Tanker truck rollover closes Exit 42 southbound on Maine Turnpike
A busy section of the Maine Turnpike has been shut down following a tanker rollover, according to the Scarborough Fire Department. The Maine Turnpike Authority says the southbound ramp for Exit 42 in Scarborough is closed, as is the right lane at mile 43. According to officials, the crash happened...
Frustrated Residents End Whitefield Select Board Meeting
The Whitefield Select Board abruptly ended its Tuesday, Dec. 6 meeting with items still on the agenda after residents voiced their frustration at the board’s rejection of a citizens’ petition. The petition, signed by 334 registered voters, sought to place a public easement on Wear Pond Road and...
Rockland interim Harbor Master requests one-time large ship waiver, points to needed revenue
ROCKLAND — The city of Rockland could pick up an additional $35,000 (rough estimate), next fall, but only if City Councilors approve a one-time waiver permitting an additional 3,000-passenger cruise ship to visit Rockland Harbor in 2023. Currently, Rockland’s passenger ship ordinance is capped at five for the number...
One woman does it all at new Brunswick bakery
BRUNSWICK, Maine — The history at 111 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick goes back decades to local dining spots. Recently, you might have noticed some good smells on Maine Street. When you walk into Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie, you are quickly drawn to the aroma and neatly packed pastry cases.
Maine boat builders work to fill staff as orders pile up
BATH, Maine — The Maine Maritime Museum marks the storied history of ships and boats, as well as those who built them. Because there's no lobstering without lobster boats, no pleasure cruises without wooden schooners, and none of any of it exists without the men and women who craft those floating works of art.
How sweet it is: Cannabis company opens 5th location
Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based cannabis company, opened its fourth recreational cannabis store, setting up shop at 305 Main St. in Rockland. The Rockland location is the company’s first in Knox County. The other stores can be found in Portland, Waterville and Bridgton. Sweet Dirt employs about 150 people, the...
Tanker Truck Rollover Shuts Down Part of Maine’s I-95 Wednesday Morning
According to WMTW, a crash involving a commercial vehicle has closed down a busy portion of Maine's Interstate 95 system. WMTW is reporting that on Wednesday morning a tanker truck flipped over in the Southbound lanes of Interstate 95 between exits 44 and 42 in the Scarborough area. WMTW was...
Sheriff updates commissioners on personnel changes
Lincoln County Sheriff Todd Brackett reported Dec. 6 about a detective’s impending retirement, a patrol sergeant becoming a detective, and a detective becoming a patrol sergeant. During the commissioners’ meeting, Brackett announced the retirement of Det. Terry Michaud, who has worked for the department for 14 years. Michaud will retire in February. He previously worked for the Maine State and Rockland police departments.
Bath Iron Works contributed $980M to Maine GDP last year
Bath Iron Works supported more than $1.8 billion in total economic output in 2021, including $980 million contributed to state GDP, a new report released by the shipyard shows. The report says that the shipyard contributes 17% of Maine’s production gross domestic product each year and accounts for 12% of...
Lewiston City Council approves the sale of city-owned land to a local nonprofit
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston City Council approved the sale of city land toTrinity Jubilee Center during a vote on Tuesday. If the sale is approved by the city's Planning Board, the nonprofit will relocate from 53 Spruce Street to 60 Park Street. Trinity Jubilee Center has been serving the...
Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone
Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
Maine Legislative Republicans announce legislation they say will support Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine Legislative Republicans gathered at Hallowell Seafood and Produce today to announce legislation they say will support Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry. They say the industry has been unfairly singled out by the environmental groups Marine Stewardship Council and Seafood Watch which pulled their certifications of...
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, Dec. 21. The menu will be seafood chowder, salad, herb rolls, lasagna and angel cake. Cost is $10 for members; $12 for non-members. Please call 882-8230 for reservations and more information. Cribbage results for Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 9:30 a.m., with 27 players,...
Dec. 8 update: Midcoast adds 22 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Mills set to announce her administration's plan for heat aid this week
Community Action Agencies around the state say they are anxious to see Gov. Janet Mills' plan for heat aid for residents, which is due to be announced this week. York County's Community Action Corporation says heat aid applications have increased by 40% as home heating and electricity costs squeeze residents financially. Agency Director Jackie Watson says many of her clients might need extra help filling their heating tank this winter.
Portland developer builds novel live-work units
Remote and hybrid work have many companies rethinking how much and what type of office space they really need. In response, a Portland developer has reimagined a new type of office and living space at 482 Congress St. “Since the pandemic and its effect on the classic office market, we...
Alna eyes March vote on apartments, short-term rentals
Alna Planning Board Chair Jim Amaral strongly encourages residents to turn out at the fire station at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 for a public workshop on ordinance changes he expects voters will consider at the annual town meeting in March. “They are significant changes,” involving accessory apartments and short-term rentals, “and the members of the planning board – we don’t want to dictate to people what to do. We really are hoping for as much feedback as possible so when we come up with a final draft, it reflects the concerns and the best ideas that folks in town have come up with.”
