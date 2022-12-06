ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Grief counselors sent to Ocala elementary school in wake of 10-year-old's death

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxlWZ_0jZ4Eb5900

Grief counselors were expected to be at a Marion County school Tuesday morning to comfort students, teachers and support staff in the wake of the tragic death over the weekend of one of their own.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said witnesses told them Mason Meyers, 10, of Dunnellon, was riding an ATV Sunday afternoon and the vehicle somehow overturned on him.

Troopers said the boy was transported to AdventHealth TimberRidge ER. He later died from his injuries.

Prison sentence:15-year prison term for hit-and-run traffic death of 7-year-old bicyclist

'He was always smiling':Liberty Middle mourns Douglas Zazueta, killed in SW Ocala crash

High school:Vanguard H.S. student, 15, killed in crash in northeast Ocala; driver, also 15, injured

'He was always fun to be around'

The crash occurred near Southwest 80th Avenue and 151st Place, law enforcement officials said. FHP officials said their investigation continues as they try to piece together what happened.

Mason's death has hit Sunrise Elementary School hard, officials said. Grief counselors were at the school on Monday to talk to anyone who needed assistance in coping with the loss of Mason, a fourth grader.

In a statement, Sunrise Principal Cathy Balius said: "I can tell you that he had a heart of service. He was always fun to be around and very kind."

Balius also said: "I loved his sense of silliness and ability to talk with just about anyone."

Another student from Sunrise killed in 2019

It's not the first time students, teachers or those associated with the school have mourned the untimely death of one of their own.

In November 2019, Bryce Benson and another juvenile were riding their bicycles in the 10800 block of Southwest 155th Street in the Florida Highlands when an older model PT Cruiser struck Bryce. The little boy was transported to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, but was pronounced dead at the facility.

A second-grade student at Sunrise Elementary, Bryce was 7 at the time of his death.

The driver left the scene and drove home, FHP officials said. The crash was reported to troopers, who eventually made an arrest. The driver pleaded no contest to leaving the scene of a crash involving death or serious bodily injuries and not having a motor vehicle registration and was sentenced to a 15-year prison term.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

Comments / 39

JoMama
2d ago

I feel like I remember him at McDonald's during the Halloween weekend, I loved serving the youth during the short time I was employed there. I'm sorry to hear this news, I can't imagine how devastated the family must be.

Reply
7
Diana Midcap
2d ago

My condolences to his family and friends. Prayers for his family at this sorrowful time. RIP sweet boy.

Reply
8
Judy Hosein
1d ago

reading this is just heartbreaking...RIP to this young boy..my condolences to everyone.and shame of all the people being judgmental..I have never rode ATV but my nieces and nephews do and have been since they were little and they love it. this was a sad accident 😢 and someone loss their child be kind

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10NEWS

10-year-old Florida boy dies in ATV crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 10-year-old Dunnellon boy died over the weekend after being thrown from an overturned ATV, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. It happened just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at "The Florida Highland Mudhole" near Southwest 80th Avenue in Marion County.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala man sent to the hospital after being hit by a sedan in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - FHP troopers say a 73-year-old man from Ocala is hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the road. Troopers say the man was trying to cross the northbound lanes of SE 58th Avenue from the east side of the road in Marion County around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon and that’s when a sedan hit him.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Dunnellon boy dies in ATV accident

A 10-year-old Dunnellon boy died on Sunday when the ATV he was driving overturned and ejected him. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the boy was driving a 2004 Suzuki Vinson 500 ATV at “The Florida Highland Mudhole” west in the northeast section near SW 80th Avenue in Marion County. For unknown reasons, the ATV overturned, ejecting the boy.
DUNNELLON, FL
mycbs4.com

10-year-old dies in ATV accident in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident Sunday around 5:15 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers. The accident happened on Southwest 80th Avenue in Marion County. Troopers said the 10-year-old boy from Dunnellon was not wearing a helmet at the time of...
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

16-year-old girl reported missing from Volusia County

DELTONA, Fla. - A teenager from Deltona High Schools has been reported missing, Volusia County deputies said Tuesday. Deltona High School student Evelina Fabianski, 16, left her home on Nov. 27 after an argument, according to deputies. She is 5'7", tall with brown eyes, and has black hair. If you...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
MICANOPY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police looking for man who burglarized shed

The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify a man who is suspected of burglarizing a victim’s shed in northeast Ocala. In a social media post, OPD shared several photos of the male suspect who allegedly burglarized the victim’s shed and stole various items:
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Fort White man dies after being ejected during crash

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Fort White was killed Tuesday night in a vehicle crash in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was driving a pickup truck down U.S. 441 and Northwest 239th street in High Springs at about 6:20 p.m. While crossing U.S. 441, he swerved into the opposite lane hitting a 59-year-old women’s SUV.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

DUI suspect from Lady Lake blames intoxicated driving on death of friend

A drunk driving suspect from Lady Lake blamed his intoxicated driving on the death of a friend. Johnny Glenn Hurst III, 41, was driving a Toyota Tundra in the wee hours Sunday when his vehicle strayed into the bicycle lane and hit a curb on SW Hwy. 200 in Ocala, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
LADY LAKE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

18-year-old man crashes into a garage, leaves the scene

A driver crashed into a garage in the first block of Barrister Lane in Palm Coast on Sunday Dec. 4. The driver of the Dodge pickup truck drove into the support beam of a home’s garage just after 3:30 a.m. According to the charging affidavit, the 18-year-old driver was intoxicated and initially fled the scene of the crash.
PALM COAST, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hernando County Sheriff's Office SUV catches fire in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a Hernando County Sheriff's deputy's patrol car caught fire Wednesday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. near the Mariner's Cay Apartments, just off Northcliffe Boulevard in Spring Hill, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. Fire crews responded to the area on a report of a sheriff's office vehicle on fire, the agency spokesperson said.
SPRING HILL, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg police capture wanted man who fled traffic stop

Leesburg police arrested a fugitive who fled a traffic stop. A Fruitland Park police officer had assisted a Lake County deputy who ran the plate of a vehicle Friday and found that the owner of the vehicle,48-year-old Robert Wayne Williams, was wanted on several felony warrants out of Marion County.
LEESBURG, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy