actionnewsnow.com
Lassen County Jail escapee, girlfriend arrested in Nevada
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. - A Lassen County Jail escapee and his girlfriend were arrested overnight in Nevada, according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Angelo Atencio and Ashly Ward were arrested in Humboldt County, Nevada. Authorities have been looking for Atencio since Friday when they said he...
susanvillestuff.com
Escaped Lassen Jail Escapee in Custody After Fiery Nevada Standoff
The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office announced this afternoon that Angelo Atencio II, an inmate who escaped from the Lassen County Jail on December 1st, was taken into custody along with his alleged accomplice Ashly Ward, after a standoff inside a burning residence early this morning in Humboldt County, Nevada.
mynews4.com
Escaped Susanville inmate, accomplice pulled from burning house in Winnemucca
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An inmate on the run after escaping a jail in Susanville was pulled from a burning house in Winnemucca early Wednesday morning after an hours-long standoff with police. Humboldt County Sheriff Mike Allen said deputies responded to a call off Davis...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Girlfriend helps inmate escape Lassen County Jail
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 4 P.M. UPDATE - Deputies say an inmate at the Lassen County Jail escaped on Friday with help from his girlfriend. Deputies say 35-year-old Angelo Atencio II was booked on charges of kidnapping, home invasion, robbery, false imprisonment and a parole violation. An investigation suggested he squeezed...
krcrtv.com
Driver killed in train vs. semi truck crash identified in Susanville
SUSANVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 7, 12:00 PM:. Susanville CHP has identified the semi truck driver killed in Tuesday's crash as 64-year-old Mr. Togni of Goodyear, AZ. According to the CHP, around 3:46 p.m. Tuesday, Togni was driving a 2023 Freightliner with a 53' box trailer eastbound on State Route 44 at an unknown speed.
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 6, 1936
Susanville City Council has approved a project for improving streets to remove the danger to pedestrians caused by sections that have deteriorated or have been upraised by tree roots. Emulsified asphalt will be used to patch and smooth the surface of the walks needing attention. City Engineer Martin J. Tilley...
KOLO TV Reno
Marijuana lounge coming to Washoe County
Skies will partially clear, with chilly temperatures in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday evening, another storm series will drop into the region. Unsettled weather will persist through the weekend, and possibly into early next week. -Jeff. St. Vincents giving away holiday food baskets. Updated: 13 hours ago. Pickup...
kunr.org
SoL Cannabis receives only consumption lounge prospective license in Washoe County
Last week, the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board approved 40 cannabis lounge applications. SoL Cannabis is one of two dispensaries that received a prospective license in Northern Nevada. SoL Cannabis is located on a large parcel in Washoe Valley, and it’s home to an 8,000-square-foot dispensary. It’s known not only for...
susanvillestuff.com
Susanville Assembly of God Hosting Christmas Celebration December 11th
The Susanville Assembly of God Church on Richmond Road will be hosting ‘A Christmas Celebration Like No Other’ this weekend, with food and fun for the entire family. There will be carnival games, Grandma’s Candy Shop, cookie decorating, Jingle Jam Presentation, Christmas carols, hayrides, snowball fights, marshmallow shooting and so much more.
FOX Reno
Over 1,000 RSV cases reported in Washoe County since October
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — More than 1,000 confirmed cases of RSV have been reported in Washoe County since October 1. The total number of cases between November 27 and December 3 is 1,017, according to the Washoe County Health District. The health district said a record 263 cases were reported in one week.
2news.com
Northern Nevada Mourns Passing Of Mills B. Lane
Lane was a professional boxer at UNR in the early 60’s and served at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame referee and District Court Judge Mills B. Lane has died. He was 85.
susanvillestuff.com
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Holding Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Susanville joyfully invites you to join them in their special Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, Saturday, December 24th. Please come and join them as they celebrate the birth of Jesus. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at the corner of First and Ash Streets...
susanvillestuff.com
Good morning! Your SusanvilleStuff WebXtra Has Arrived!
The SusanvilleStuff WebXtra is a daily digest of what’s going on here in our community, plus weather, theatre listings, a joke of the day, This Day in Susanville History and more! Every morning more than 4,100 people wake up to a WebXtra!. Want to get these daily WebXtras delivered...
susanvillestuff.com
Rooster John Waltman – November 16, 2022
Rooster John Waltman passed peacefully in the arms of his loving parents at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco, CA, on November 16, 2022. Rooster was born at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital on August 17, 2022, weighing 5lbs 12oz. Rooster is the son of Thad and Cody Waltman, of Standish, California. Rooster was a brave warrior that battled an Arteriovenous malformation.
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Loyalton in Sierra Nevada, USGS says
LOYALTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake struck near Loyalton in the Sierra Nevada at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey reported. The USGS reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of a little over a mile. The epicenter of the earthquake was around 21 miles north of […]
Paradise, December 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
