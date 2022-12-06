ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lassen County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Lassen County Jail escapee, girlfriend arrested in Nevada

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. - A Lassen County Jail escapee and his girlfriend were arrested overnight in Nevada, according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Angelo Atencio and Ashly Ward were arrested in Humboldt County, Nevada. Authorities have been looking for Atencio since Friday when they said he...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Escaped Lassen Jail Escapee in Custody After Fiery Nevada Standoff

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office announced this afternoon that Angelo Atencio II, an inmate who escaped from the Lassen County Jail on December 1st, was taken into custody along with his alleged accomplice Ashly Ward, after a standoff inside a burning residence early this morning in Humboldt County, Nevada.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies: Girlfriend helps inmate escape Lassen County Jail

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 4 P.M. UPDATE - Deputies say an inmate at the Lassen County Jail escaped on Friday with help from his girlfriend. Deputies say 35-year-old Angelo Atencio II was booked on charges of kidnapping, home invasion, robbery, false imprisonment and a parole violation. An investigation suggested he squeezed...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Driver killed in train vs. semi truck crash identified in Susanville

SUSANVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 7, 12:00 PM:. Susanville CHP has identified the semi truck driver killed in Tuesday's crash as 64-year-old Mr. Togni of Goodyear, AZ. According to the CHP, around 3:46 p.m. Tuesday, Togni was driving a 2023 Freightliner with a 53' box trailer eastbound on State Route 44 at an unknown speed.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 6, 1936

Susanville City Council has approved a project for improving streets to remove the danger to pedestrians caused by sections that have deteriorated or have been upraised by tree roots. Emulsified asphalt will be used to patch and smooth the surface of the walks needing attention. City Engineer Martin J. Tilley...
KOLO TV Reno

Marijuana lounge coming to Washoe County

Skies will partially clear, with chilly temperatures in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday evening, another storm series will drop into the region. Unsettled weather will persist through the weekend, and possibly into early next week. -Jeff. St. Vincents giving away holiday food baskets. Updated: 13 hours ago. Pickup...
susanvillestuff.com

Susanville Assembly of God Hosting Christmas Celebration December 11th

The Susanville Assembly of God Church on Richmond Road will be hosting ‘A Christmas Celebration Like No Other’ this weekend, with food and fun for the entire family. There will be carnival games, Grandma’s Candy Shop, cookie decorating, Jingle Jam Presentation, Christmas carols, hayrides, snowball fights, marshmallow shooting and so much more.
SUSANVILLE, CA
FOX Reno

Over 1,000 RSV cases reported in Washoe County since October

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — More than 1,000 confirmed cases of RSV have been reported in Washoe County since October 1. The total number of cases between November 27 and December 3 is 1,017, according to the Washoe County Health District. The health district said a record 263 cases were reported in one week.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
susanvillestuff.com

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Holding Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Susanville joyfully invites you to join them in their special Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, Saturday, December 24th. Please come and join them as they celebrate the birth of Jesus. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at the corner of First and Ash Streets...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Good morning! Your SusanvilleStuff WebXtra Has Arrived!

The SusanvilleStuff WebXtra is a daily digest of what’s going on here in our community, plus weather, theatre listings, a joke of the day, This Day in Susanville History and more! Every morning more than 4,100 people wake up to a WebXtra!. Want to get these daily WebXtras delivered...
susanvillestuff.com

Rooster John Waltman – November 16, 2022

Rooster John Waltman passed peacefully in the arms of his loving parents at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco, CA, on November 16, 2022. Rooster was born at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital on August 17, 2022, weighing 5lbs 12oz. Rooster is the son of Thad and Cody Waltman, of Standish, California. Rooster was a brave warrior that battled an Arteriovenous malformation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Paradise, December 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GREENVILLE, CA

