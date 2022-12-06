Read full article on original website
susanvillestuff.com
Susanville Assembly of God Hosting Christmas Celebration December 11th
The Susanville Assembly of God Church on Richmond Road will be hosting ‘A Christmas Celebration Like No Other’ this weekend, with food and fun for the entire family. There will be carnival games, Grandma’s Candy Shop, cookie decorating, Jingle Jam Presentation, Christmas carols, hayrides, snowball fights, marshmallow shooting and so much more.
susanvillestuff.com
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: Isaac Coulthurst
Isaac Coulthurst’s life began like so many thousands of other emigrants to the United States. He was born in Lancashire, England on Christmas Day in 1823, and when he was 17 years old, he departed Liverpool, England on the ship, Siddons, for a new life in a new country.
susanvillestuff.com
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties December 8th
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Cloudy. Dense freezing fog in the morning. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 30 to 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
susanvillestuff.com
Good morning! Your SusanvilleStuff WebXtra Has Arrived!
The SusanvilleStuff WebXtra is a daily digest of what’s going on here in our community, plus weather, theatre listings, a joke of the day, This Day in Susanville History and more! Every morning more than 4,100 people wake up to a WebXtra!. Want to get these daily WebXtras delivered...
krcrtv.com
Fawn comes out to enjoy Susanville snow with deer family
SUSANVILLE, Calif. — Winter weather can be a pain to travel in, but it sure does make for some stunning scenery. These photos were taken Sunday morning on State Route 36 in uptown Susanville, according to Caltrans District 2. If you plan to travel during winter weather, always 'Know...
FOX Reno
Escaped Susanville inmate, accomplice pulled from burning house in Winnemucca
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An inmate on the run after escaping a jail in Susanville was pulled from a burning house in Winnemucca early Wednesday morning after an hours-long standoff with police. Humboldt County Sheriff Mike Allen said deputies responded to a call off Davis...
susanvillestuff.com
Escaped Lassen Jail Escapee in Custody After Fiery Nevada Standoff
The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office announced this afternoon that Angelo Atencio II, an inmate who escaped from the Lassen County Jail on December 1st, was taken into custody along with his alleged accomplice Ashly Ward, after a standoff inside a burning residence early this morning in Humboldt County, Nevada.
susanvillestuff.com
Why We Love This Place Wednesday: Salvation Army Bell Ringing
It truly is the most wonderful time of year! And a huge part of that is the annual bell ringing in front of your favorite stores and of course seeing those iconic Red Aprons. Yes. Salvation Army Bell Ringing. I’m not only going to tell you why I love it so much, but why it is so crucial to our community!
2news.com
Lassen County Jail Escapee, Girlfriend Rescued From Burning Home in Winnemucca
Police say they found and arrested an escaped inmate out of Lassen County in Winnemucca on Tuesday night. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office shared the above video of their response. Deputies say it started when they learned Angelo Atencio, as well as his girlfriend Ashley Ward, who allegedly helped him...
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Loyalton in Sierra Nevada, USGS says
LOYALTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake struck near Loyalton in the Sierra Nevada at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey reported. The USGS reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of a little over a mile. The epicenter of the earthquake was around 21 miles north of […]
susanvillestuff.com
Rooster John Waltman – November 16, 2022
Rooster John Waltman passed peacefully in the arms of his loving parents at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco, CA, on November 16, 2022. Rooster was born at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital on August 17, 2022, weighing 5lbs 12oz. Rooster is the son of Thad and Cody Waltman, of Standish, California. Rooster was a brave warrior that battled an Arteriovenous malformation.
susanvillestuff.com
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Holding Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Susanville joyfully invites you to join them in their special Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, Saturday, December 24th. Please come and join them as they celebrate the birth of Jesus. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at the corner of First and Ash Streets...
susanvillestuff.com
Last Chance to Enter This Week’s Pizza Factory Giveaway!
Good morning! Here is your last chance to enter for tomorrow’s Pizza Factory Giveaway!. Every week you have a chance to win a large one-topping pizza from the Susanville or Janesville Pizza Factory locations!. You could be our pizza winner – it’s easy! Just scroll down and use our...
KOLO TV Reno
2 inmates shot, killed at Susanville Prison
SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - The deaths of two inmates at High Desert State Prison is under investigation after they were fatally shot by two correctional officers while stabbing another inmate. Just before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Frank Nanez and Raul Cuen attacked Anthony Aguilera with manufactured weapons. Staff responded by...
FOX Reno
Over 1,000 RSV cases reported in Washoe County since October
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — More than 1,000 confirmed cases of RSV have been reported in Washoe County since October 1. The total number of cases between November 27 and December 3 is 1,017, according to the Washoe County Health District. The health district said a record 263 cases were reported in one week.
