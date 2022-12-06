Read full article on original website
Hertz settlement will send eligible Americans one-time payment from $168million pot – see who was accused of car theft
RENTAL car company Hertz has agreed to pay a $168million settlement to eligible customers. In April 2022, the rental car giant erroneously filed criminal reports against customers who claimed its vehicles were not returned on time or were stolen. Some of these false claims resulted in customers being arrested and...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Insurers warned they must offer fair settlements when cars are written off
Insurance firms have been warned not to undervalue cars and other items when settling insurance claims.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it has seen evidence some people left with written off cars after an accident are being offered a price lower than the vehicle’s fair market value by their insurance providers.In some cases, insurers are only increasing offers to the fair market price when the customer complains, the regulator said.Offering a price lower than fair market value is not allowed under FCA rules.This is especially important now as people struggling with the cost of living will be hit in the...
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
notebookcheck.net
Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders
A year ago, Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup preorders surpassed the 1.2 million mark, bringing Tesla US$80 billion in potential extra revenue. At the time, this was more than the market cap of storied legacy automakers like BMW or Ford without a single Cybertruck being delivered yet. Its release has since been postponed for 2023, but that left time for Tesla to amass even more preorders, whose number just crossed the 1.5 million mark.
Autoblog
Electric-vehicle charging stations could use as much power as a small town by 2035
US roads are destined for an onslaught of electric vehicles, from SUVs and pickup trucks to delivery vans and semis. But the country's charging infrastructure — and more specifically the amount of power that stations are able to provide — isn't yet up to the task. A new...
Jury considers verdict as socialite is accused of laundering cash by buying gold
The jury in the trial of socialite James Stunt, who is accused of money laundering, has retired to consider its verdicts.The 40-year-old ex-husband of heiress Petra Ecclestone is one of eight defendants on trial in relation to an alleged criminal network, which jurors have heard saw £266 million deposited in the bank account of Bradford gold dealer Fowler Oldfield from 2014 to 2016.Prosecutors say “criminal cash” was brought from all over the country to Mr Oldfield’s premises in West Yorkshire, before the scheme “went national” and Stunt’s offices in London also started receiving money.It is claimed the defendants hid the...
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology Is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
Orders for the electric F-150 were so strong that Ford started building another factory next door to boost production
The head of Ford's EV division said the company was surprised that drivers were so keen for the electric version of its best-selling truck.
Elon Musk announces Tesla has started delivering electric trucks to Pepsi
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Thursday during an event for the automotive company that it had begun delivering its long awaited electric Semi trucks to PepsiCo. “It’s been a long journey, long five years, but this is gonna really revolutionize the roads and I think make the world a better place in a meaningful way,” said Musk during his introduction of the Semi, livestreamed over Twitter.
Loss Prevention Looters: Former Amazon Workers Guilty in $10M Conspiracy
A pair of former Amazon employees pleaded guilty in a U.S District Court in Georgia on Wednesday to defrauding the company of nearly $10 million. Kayricka Wortham and Demetrius Hines both worked in managerial and loss prevention roles for the Seattle-based retail giant. According to prosecutors, they used their positions to create fictitious invoices for false vendors that resulted in the duo and their co-conspirators receiving approximately $9.4 million in fraudulent claims routed into bank accounts set up by the accused, prosecutors charged. Prosecutors alleged this enterprise went on from August of 2020 to March of 2022. “The defendants abused their trusted positions...
insideevs.com
GM Launches Its Dealer Community Charging Program With Flo
General Motors is partnering with Flo and its dealer network to add about 40,000 new AC electric vehicle charging points in the US and Canada. Funded from a $750 million pot of money earmarked for charging infrastructure projects, the Dealer Community Charging Program will place AC chargers in rural communities and urban areas where charging "deserts" are known to exist.
Man refuses to pay for a car accident he caused
Each year nearly over 6.5 million car accidents are reported to the police in the U.S. With such a high number of crashes, it is no surprise that many people have experienced some sort of vehicle collisional in their lives.
electrek.co
Ford Pro advances DHL’s EV rollout with over 2,000 E-Transit electric vans
Ford Pro, the automaker’s software and commercial fleet division, announced today it has entered into a new agreement with logistics leader Deutsche Post DHL Group (DHL). The deal is designed to accelerate electric van deployment, starting with Ford supplying over 2,000 E-Transit EV vans to DHL by the end of 2023.
teslarati.com
Ford may extend its lead in commercial EV sales
Ford has two massive deals that could secure tens of thousands of electric vehicle sales for the coming years. Ford has long had a significant presence in commercial fleet sales. The brand has become synonymous with the police cars and service trucks they have supplied to countless government agencies and large corporations. Now, Ford has two opportunities, one with the U.S. Forest Service and one with DHL, that could extend the Blue Oval’s lead in the category.
Nissan wants to be the king of electric cars again
Nissan, whose entry-level Leaf dominated the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) landscape in the early 2010s before Tesla took a commanding lead, is aiming to claw back market share with a bevy of new, relatively affordable models. Its planned renaissance starts with the Ariya crossover utility, on sale in December at...
The Formation Of Stellantis Is Paying Off For Its 14 Brands
According to Stellantis' North American COO, Mark Stewart, all 14 brands have been performing well since the merger. The merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the PSA Group, first announced in 2019, resulted in the formation of Stellantis in early 2021 as the mothership overseeing 14 different brands. Stewart said...
Ford Dealers Have To Invest Up To $1.2 Million To Sell EVs
Ford has confirmed to CNBC that 65% of its US dealerships have decided to sell EVs. Of that 65%, roughly 80% have opted for the highest level of EV certification. Dealers have to pay between $500,000 and $1.2 million to become certified, which will allow them to sell models like the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and e-Transit. The remaining 35% are likely those pushing back against this new investment program with the help of dealer associations.
CarBuzz.com
