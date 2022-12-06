Insurance firms have been warned not to undervalue cars and other items when settling insurance claims.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it has seen evidence some people left with written off cars after an accident are being offered a price lower than the vehicle’s fair market value by their insurance providers.In some cases, insurers are only increasing offers to the fair market price when the customer complains, the regulator said.Offering a price lower than fair market value is not allowed under FCA rules.This is especially important now as people struggling with the cost of living will be hit in the...

6 DAYS AGO