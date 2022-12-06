There's always differing opinions on people's favorite holiday. Many people rank Christmas as their favorite and the biggest holiday of the year. Others, like me for instance consider Thanksgiving their favorite holiday. Is Christmas your favorite holiday, let us know below.
We always tend to get a bit nostalgic during the holidays. We look back at Christmases past and think of loved ones that are no longer with us on the holidays. As we get older, it's all about the kids and remembering how great Christmas time was every year. As...
How early is too early to decorate for Christmas? Since Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, many people are already thinking about decorating their homes for Christmas. On Mumsnet, one woman complained that her neighbor has already decorated her home for the holidays, slamming...
There are many things about the holiday season that are traditions. For many people, one of those traditions is going to look at Christmas lights. The Upstate Holiday Light Show has opened at Greenville-Pickens Speedway.
Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
I’ve been really enjoying Chococo’s Festive Collection, £12.50 for a box of nine filled chocolates (other sizes available) with centres such as Spiced Rum (so good: raisins marinated in Two Drifters rum), Gingerbread Caramel, Tawny Port and Fig (it’s all in the name). This is a great, seasonally named, box to give to someone you really like, but also a fantastic passive- aggressive present for someone who likes to squirrel away gifts and re-purpose them – because unless they act fast, they can’t! While you’re there, Chococo also does a very nice oat ‘milk’ Christmas Bauble filled with honeycomb chocolates, £13.50, and all vegan. Luckily, these are not foil wrapped, so you’re not tempted to hang them – you have to eat them.
When you think of dogs that are capable of causing a lot of damage to a home, you probably think of large dogs like German Shepherds or Rottweilers. No one would ever suspect anything tiny and so, um, low-to-the-ground like the sweetly unassuming good-natured Dacshund. Welp, that would be your first mistake.
Making a Christmas card that satisfies everyone in your family is hard enough as it is. Thankfully, we now have digital programs for building holiday cards that are fun and intuitive. But still, picking the right photo, color correcting, picking a design, writing out a genuine, thoughtful message or Christmas wish, and addressing all of these envelopes can all take a lot of effort. Then, when you’re almost all done, you still have to pick a proper sign-off! Will this suffering never end?
Now what's the holidays without some ugly sweater action? Christmastime has a long and storied history of ironically putting the ugly holiday sweater on a pedestal, and In-N-Out is making sure fans can continue to do so while also declaring their love for the Double Double. The fast food icon...
War on XmasPhoto by(Compilation) Here is an interesting fact: from November 20th – January 24th there are 14 different religious holidays. Christmas of course, is among them. Did you know that early Christians did not celebrate Christmas? In like stead, the Protestant English Reformists felt life should be lived solely according to the Bible. In their opinion, the Bible didn’t reference celebrating Christ’s birth at all, let alone recommend drinking and merrymaking; they lobbied to ban Christmas and in 1642 King Charles I and Parliament banned celebrating Christmas entirely. That was a war on Christmas.
Tis' the season, it's holiday time, and besides the usual holiday events and celebrations there are things like food and drink and that's the case with this article. As you know I'm the official "coffee guru" lol at the radio station, at least I think I am lol and now there is the return of a festive Wawa coffee blend.
Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
Figgy pudding isn’t a holiday tradition where I am from, but I know it’s a traditional must have for a lot of people. If you don’t have a real figgy pudding, or just want to commemorate your love for them on the tree, you need this figgy pudding Christmas ornament.
One woman asks Santa for some Strange for Christmas and apparently, he always delivers! Katie, the only name she provided, lives in the UK and cheats on her husband every Christmas. She said her husband does not like to participate in the holidays so she finds someone else who will. Read more HERE.
Christmas is a good time to catch up on your pumpkin pie eating. Pecan pie seems readily available so this too is a good option. Try to drink one glass of eggnog during the season of joy. Eggnog does have some calories and fat grams but one glass won’t hurt you too bad. I don’t recommend drinking a gallon.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. Spend more time enjoying the real meaning behind the season and connecting with the people in your life instead of struggling through the stores. Let the gift baskets ease some of the headaches of shopping by making a larger thoughtful gift from smaller items. The beauty of a gift basket is it includes all of the items already.
Celebrate the holiday season with turkey at White Spot – with two ways to enjoy. From December 12 to January 2 choose from their ready-to-eat Traditional Turkey Dinner available for dine-in, takeout or delivery, OR take home our Heat & Serve Dinner for Two available for takeout & delivery.
