Is Christmas your favorite holiday?

I’ve been really enjoying Chococo’s Festive Collection, £12.50 for a box of nine filled chocolates (other sizes available) with centres such as Spiced Rum (so good: raisins marinated in Two Drifters rum), Gingerbread Caramel, Tawny Port and Fig (it’s all in the name). This is a great, seasonally named, box to give to someone you really like, but also a fantastic passive- aggressive present for someone who likes to squirrel away gifts and re-purpose them – because unless they act fast, they can’t! While you’re there, Chococo also does a very nice oat ‘milk’ Christmas Bauble filled with honeycomb chocolates, £13.50, and all vegan. Luckily, these are not foil wrapped, so you’re not tempted to hang them – you have to eat them.

11 DAYS AGO