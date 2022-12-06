Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
World Cup quarter-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts all the matches including England v France
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. There are some mouth-watering match-ups in the quarter-finals of the World Cup - but will there...
BBC
Sacked England coach Eddie Jones should be celebrated, says Northampton captain Lewis Ludlam
Eddie Jones' time as England boss deserves to be celebrated, according to Northampton skipper Lewis Ludlam. Jones was sacked on Tuesday following a disappointing run of five wins from 12 matches in 2022. Ludlam, 26, has won all of his 10 international caps to date under Jones, the last coming...
BBC
Eddie Jones sacked by England after review into poor run of form
England have sacked Eddie Jones, leaving the team without a head coach nine months before the Rugby World Cup. Forwards coach Richard Cockerill will take over the running of the team on an interim basis. Jones departs after a dismal year of results, with only five wins from 12 Tests...
BBC
Olly Stone: England fast bowler targets place in exciting Test side
Fast bowler Olly Stone is eager to get back in contention for an England Test place because of the brand of cricket played by Ben Stokes' side. The 29-year-old has taken 10 wickets in three Tests, the most recent against New Zealand in June 2021. But he subsequently had surgery...
BBC
World Cup 2022: England believe they can win tournament - Harry Maguire
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England "really believe" they can win the World Cup, unlike in 2018, says centre-back Harry Maguire.
Soccer-France won't focus on particular England players, says Konate
DOHA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - France will not focus on any particular player when they take on England in a mouth-watering World Cup quarter-final on Saturday, defender Ibrahima Konate said.
Citrus County Chronicle
The next World Cup will jump to 48 teams. Is bigger better?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The next World Cup will be the biggest ever after world soccer body FIFA took the leap from a 32-team field to 48 teams in 2026. It means more of soccer's so-called “little teams” that didn't make it to Qatar will be given a chance of a lifetime when the tournament is hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Sporting News
Wallabies player ratings: Clear first-choice halfback emerges during average year for halves
The wounded Wallabies showed plenty of fight, passion and character throughout a tough international season where they failed to win as many games as they probably deserved. Time and time again, week after week, indiscipline and inconsistent team selections ultimately hurt the Wallabies who lost a number of crunch clashes by agonisingly small margins.
Rugby-South African Rugby continues to break new ground in Europe
CAPE TOWN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - History will be made this weekend when South African clubs enter European Rugby’s Champions Cup for the first time, another sign of the country’s push into more lucrative markets and the increasing shift away from the global south.
BBC
Pakistan v England: Ollie Pope could keep wicket in second Test in Multan
Venue: Multan Dates: 9-13 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. England are considering sticking with Ollie Pope behind the stumps for the...
FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco v Spain - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as Morocco take on Spain in the Round of 16 at the World Cup.
World Cup 2022: England and France players face media, plus Thursday’s news – as it happened
Rolling report: Luis Enrique is leaving as Spain manager to be replaced by Luis de la Fuente, the Portuguese FA denied reports Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave and Qatar’s World Cup chief said ‘death is a part of life’ after a reported worker death
Citrus County Chronicle
Man United owners not taking semi-annual dividend
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United's owners have not taken their semi-annual dividend for fiscal year 2023, according to the Premier League club's quarterly financial reports. The decision preceded the Glazer family's recent announcement that it would consider putting the club up for sale.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ash Barty wins Australia's top sports award for second time
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty’s Australian Open singles title in January was enough to ensure the former top-ranked tennis player won Australia’s most prestigious annual sports award -- despite retiring from the game less than two months later. Barty has been given The Don Award, named...
FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia v Brazil - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as Croatia take on Brazil in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet England-France quarterfinals
Defending champion France will take on England, seeking its first World Cup title since 1966, in a star-filled quarterfinal on Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. You can catch the action on FOX and FOX Sports App!. England has won three matches in Qatar, outscoring opponents by...
FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal v Switzerland - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as Portugal take on Switzerland in the Round of 16 at the World Cup.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Quarter Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results
All the details as the World Cup in Qatar reaches the quarter final stages.
Comments / 0