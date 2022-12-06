Major Outlet Names Ivan Pace Jr., Dontay Corleone All-Americans

The Bearcats top defensive duo make up PFF's top-graded defenders in the entire country.

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats' best defenders in 2022 both made PFF's All-America team . PFF named Ivan Pace Jr. a first-team linebacker and Dontay Corleone a third-team defensive lineman.

The All-AAC duo was fantastic in 2022, earning the top two defensive grades in PFF's charting. Corleone finished his redshirt freshman season with 44 tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. He was a menace for interior offensive linemen to deal with.

Pace notched 120 tackles, 19.5 TFLs, and 9.0 sacks this season.

The TFLs rank third in the nation, while 120 stops are seventh-most in the country and his nine sacks rank 14th.

The Athletic also named Pace a first-team All-American.

"The 2021 first-team All-MAC pick at Miami (Ohio) is now the AAC Defensive Player of the Year at Cincinnati," The site stated. "The Bearcats rank fourth in yards per play allowed despite losing NFL talent from their Playoff run a year ago. Pace has stuffed the stat sheet with 120 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles to help keep the Cincinnati defense playing at a high level."

Both get one more chance to cement their great seasons in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17.

