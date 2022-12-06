Three Central Florida teams surge to state title games

APOPKA, Fla. – Six Central Florida schools went to battle last Friday, and three survived. Now, it’s on to the state finals.

In one of the more exciting finishes by area schools in recent memory, Cocoa, Daytona Beach Mainland and Apopka all won state semifinal games in their respective classifications to advance to the final week of the 2022 season. And the area nearly had three more finalists as their games went down to the wire.

Apopka (11-3) rallied past Palm Beach Central, 27-24, to advance to the Class 4 Metro final against host Miami Columbus (13-1) on Saturday, Dec. 17, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

It will be the second straight state championship appearance for Apopka, which has won three state titles and finished as runner-up three other times.

“The players have demonstrated great heart and perseverance this season,” Apopka coach Jeff Rolson said. “Would like to finish with a win this year but titles are hard-earned. Looking forward to the challenge.”

Apopka faces a Columbus team that has become a South Florida power the last few years. Columbus finished as state runner-up in 2018, and won it all in 2019.

Columbus’ only loss has come to national power Miami Central, 42-35. The Explorers defeated Ocoee last week.

Zeldrick Roberts ran for the game-winning touchdown and two-way star Rashad Watson added the two-point conversion run to lift Apopka past Palm Beach Central in a wild comeback.

The Blue Darters trailed 21-6 in the third quarter before turning on the jets to win it. Freshman star quarterback Tyler Davison scored on a 40-yard TD and then Watson scored his second TD of the game to cut Apopka’s deficit to two points, 21-19.

Palm Beach Central kicked a field goal and then Roberts won it for Apopka late.

Mainland (11-3) staged a furious second-half comeback to beat host Fort Myers Dunbar 30-23 to advance to the Class 3 Suburban final against unbeaten Lake Wales (13-0) on Friday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m., also in Fort Lauderdale.

It is the first state title appearance for the Buccaneers since 2003, when their current head coach, Travis Roland, was the leading tackler for the school.

“It was a long, treacherous, hard-fought ride we took, going through a lot of adversity this season, but we weathered the storm and our goal is almost complete,” said Mainland star wide receiver Ajai Harrell.

Mainland’s latest win was the second nail-biter in three weeks, following its 16-14 win against Rockledge in the regional semifinals.

The Bucs trailed Dunbar 23-14 early in the third quarter but scored the game’s final 16 points and used a stingy defense to win it.

Jacob Gettman kicked a field goal, and Harrell scored on TD runs of 1 and 5 yards to complete the comeback.

Jackie Bowdry scored on a TD run and Harrell caught a TD pass to give Mainland an early 14-0 lead. But Dunbar came back with a TD pass, pick-6, a field goal and a TD run to take a 23-14 lead.

The Bucs then took control to punch their ticket to South Florida. “It feels great,” said Mainland quarterback Damarcus Creecy, who made the most of his transfer this season from Port Orange Spruce Creek.

“This is my first time here so I am grateful to get this opportunity many people haven’t. The team is playing really amazing football and everyone is stepping up, so it’s an amazing feeling overall.”

Cocoa, out of Brevard County, became the area’s third school to win on the road when it defeated Starke-Bradford, 31-21, to move on to the Class 2 Suburban final against unbeaten Florida State High School (14-0) of Tallahassee on Friday at 7 p.m. at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee.

The Tigers (10-3) will play in their second consecutive state final and go for their fifth state championship, their first since 2016.

Cocoa senior star quarterback Blake Boda, who transferred this year from Daytona Beach Seabreeze, had another superb game with more than 320 yards passing and two TDs.

Teammate Jayvan Boggs had more than 200 yards receiving and two TDs to help the Tigers take a nice early lead.

After Bradford roared back to tie things at 21-21, Mao Saito kicked a field goal and Anthony Bridgewater ran for a TD to clinch it for Cocoa.

“It’s great to be playing for a state championship this week,” Boda said. “But, at the end of the day, it’s just another game and this is our standard to be here as Cocoa football.”

Meanwhile, Ocoee (9-5) gave Columbus everything it could handle before falling 41-36 in another 4M semifinal.

The Knights led late on a TD catch by Ahlston Ware but Columbus scored on a TD run with just over 1 minute left to win it.

Ocoee quarterback Darien Wharton turned in a stellar performance with 276 yards passing and two TDs, and Keyondray Jones ran for more than 100 yards and two scores.

In Class 3M, Jones (11-3) nearly pulled off an improbable comeback against Homestead after falling behind 30-10. The Tigers scored two late touchdowns and then had the ball on the Broncos’ 22-yard line before four incomplete passes ended the threat.

Chris Tooley, Jerrian Parker, George Brown and Malik Bryant, among others, played well for Jones, which lost in a state semifinal for the second consecutive year.

In Class 3S, visiting Kissimmee Osceola (10-4) pushed perennial power Lakeland (13-0) to the brink before falling 14-7 in a state semifinal.

The Kowboys led 7-0 at halftime on a TD pass from David Buggs to Bo Mascoe, but watched the Dreadnaughts rally in the second half.

“Ultimately, you want to play for a state title but our season was a success looking back,” said Osceola coach Eric Pinellas. “We won our district and our region, qualifying for the state semifinals. We faced off with some of the best teams in Florida by playing a very competitive schedule.”