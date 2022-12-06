ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roaring '20s dinner theater

By ANGIE RIEBE MESABI TRIBUNE
The community will have the chance to support the Mesabi Humane Society and solve a 1920s murder mystery during a fundraising event hosted by Guilty Party Mysteries of Grand Rapids on New Year’s Eve at the Virginia Elks Club.

